Demotech affirms Frontline Insurance's Financial Stability Rating® of A, Exceptional

LAKE MARY, Fla., Aug. 4, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Frontline Insurance announces Demotech, Inc., a financial analysis firm, has once again affirmed its Financial Stability Rating® (FSR) of A, Exceptional.

Frontline Insurance Logo (PRNewswire)

The A, Exceptional level rating is assigned by Demotech to insurers that possess exceptional financial stability related to maintaining positive surplus as regards to policyholders, liquidity of invested assets, an acceptable level of financial leverage, reasonable loss and loss adjustment expense reserves and realistic pricing.

"Our strong business model and exceptional financial strength have allowed us to serve homeowners and business owners with a consistently high Financial Stability Rating®," says CEO of Frontline Leman Porter. "We continue to emphasize our commitment to our customers, which is only reinforced by this announcement."

About Frontline Insurance

Frontline Insurance, founded in 1998, is comprised of First Protective Insurance Company and Frontline Insurance Unlimited Company, which provide smart, customizable solutions to homeowners and business owners across the Southeast, including Alabama, Florida, Georgia, North Carolina and South Carolina. With nearly 25 years of protecting customers, Frontline offers home and commercial property insurance tailored to fit the unique needs of its more than 250,000 policyholders. For more information, visit www.frontlineinsurance.com.

View original content to download multimedia:

SOURCE Frontline Insurance