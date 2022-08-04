Carefluence earns ONC Health IT Certification to help healthcare entities meet deadline on interoperability

GRAND BLANC, Mich., Aug. 4, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Carefluence, a pioneer in interoperability software to facilitate the secure and effective sharing of digital health information, has been certified under the 21st Century Cures Act as a standards-based offering that allows healthcare providers and application developers to meet a Dec. 31, 2022, deadline for giving patients easy access to their care and health outcomes information.

In 2016 Carefluence was the first open application programming interface certified for Stage 3 of Meaningful Use by the federal Office of the National Coordinator. It was among the first vendors to adopt the Fast Health Interoperability Resources, or FHIR, standards that are now baked into the Cures Act standards, required for use by any entity involved in handling patient data. Carefluence also is experienced with SMART, an open-source, standards-based API that leverages the OAuth 2.0 standard to provide secure, universal access to EHRs using FHIR.

"What all of this means is that you can be secure in knowing that if you license Carefluence – whether you are an ACO, a hospital, medical group, payer, a health app or EHR developer – you can achieve interoperability effectively," said Lloyd Williams, Co-founder and Chief Operating Officer of Carefluence.

The December deadline, Williams noted, is fast approaching, that involves penalties for non-compliance such as information blocking. By that time, patients must have complete transparency into the cost and outcomes of their care, and entities need to provide it using a capability based on FHIR to be able to give patients their data in an accessible format.

"For those organizations that have yet to achieve compliance, our cloud-based platform offers a fast, reliable, effective, competitively positioned and flexible means to do so," said Aditya Ayyagari, Co-founder and Chief Technology Officer of Carefluence. Carefluence Open API R4, which met the requirements for "2015 Edition Cures Update" for 170.315 (d)(1, 3, 9-10, 12-13); (g)(4-7, 9-10, was certified on June 29th, 2022 via Drummond Group LLC and holds certificate number: 15.04.04.2657.Care.R4.01.0.220629.

All entities that must meet population health objectives such as coordinating care through patient engagement need to have robust and secure means of communicating among disparate information systems from multiple vendors. Centralized scheduling, quality measurement tools, telemedicine, remote patient monitoring and clinical decision support software all require interoperability of health data exchange.

"This Health IT Module is 2015 Edition compliant and has been certified by an ONC-ACB in accordance with the applicable criteria adopted by the Secretary of Health and Human Services. This certification does not represent an endorsement by the U.S. Department of Health and Human Services."

Carefluence takes the guesswork out of health IT interoperability by handling the complexities and security of health data exchange, leaving its customers to share necessary data with stakeholders as needed. It has specific solutions for ACOs, hospitals, physician organizations, and other communities. For more, go to www.carefluence.com. Contact us at: https://carefluence.com/contact-us/.

