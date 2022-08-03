WEVOLVE Announces Second Annual Suicide Awareness Event

DETROIT, Aug. 3, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- WEVOLVE , Detroit's leading suicide awareness initiative, announces its second self-titled event dedicated to fundraising for suicide and mental health awareness. The event will take place on August 12, 2022 from 4:00-8:00PM at one of the hottest new venues in Detroit, Spot Lite .

Designed as a pop-up art fundraiser, WEVOLVE came to life as an outlet for a community suffering from the loss of a friend, brother, and son – Deon Santiago. "Suicide creates this ripple effect of heartache that is difficult to describe if you haven't felt it," said Kelsey Hatley, Co-Founder of WEVOLVE. "WEVOLVE is a space for people to grieve, heal, and remember their loved ones in a positive way."

In August of 2021, WEVOLVE's inaugural event raised nearly $5,000 for Suck It Suicide , a non-profit dedicated to suicide prevention and providing support for families suffering from loss by suicide.

This year, WEVOLVE will benefit Mood Lifters , a local wellness program that is changing the way mental health resources can be accessed. Mood Lifters utilizes science-based strategies in peer-led groups to provide support for common mental health challenges. Art proceeds, event-related merchandise, and a portion of the venue's bar will go towards sponsoring community participation in their program.

WEVOLVE will host 20+ artists in a range of mediums, including photography, painting, and jewelry. Artists participating include Patricia Izzo, Loralee Grace, DaJanier Rice, and more. Sya Anderson will also be live painting for the evening. All artists are given the option to fully donate or split the profits from their work with the fundraiser. "We understand the value of each artists' work and want to provide opportunities for the creative community to grow in a sustainable way," said Hatley.

Spot Lite hosts a full bar and music for the evening, while Cairo Coffee is available until 6PM. Additionally, Corner Boy Cafe will be serving a fantastic dinner menu from 6:00-8:00PM.

About WEVOLVE

WEVOLVE is a community dedicated to breaking mental health stigmas while providing a space for art, community, and connection.

About Mood Lifters

Mood Lifters is a peer-led wellness program designed to be accessible to a broad range of people facing common mental health challenges. In a supportive group setting, you will learn how to use evidence-based strategies to improve mental health and live the life you want.

WEVOLVE:

Facebook

Instagram

welvolveevents@gmail.com

Mood Lifters:

www.moodlifters.com

info@mood-lifters.com

View original content:

SOURCE WEVOLVE