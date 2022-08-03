Share of Search Council Establishes Presence in the U.S.

Share of Search Council aims to bring awareness to effectiveness of new marketing metric

STOCKHOLM, Aug. 3, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Swedish market intelligence and search startup My Telescope today announced its formation of the Share of Search Council chapter in the United States. The goal of the Share of Search Council is to spread awareness and highlight opportunities for marketing and branding experts to deploy a new marketing metric focused on long-term brand success.

Share of Search is a marketing metric that measures the relative interest for a search term in relation to a defined set of search terms. Research has shown that there is a correlation between what we search for and a final outcome, and that Share of Search can often predict shifts in Share of Voice over time.

"The research we have seen on the effectiveness of Share of Search is a game changer for advertising and marketing professionals everywhere," said Rhonda Hiatt, Chief Strategy Officer at Clear M&C Saatchi. "The Share of Search Council is made up of some of the brightest minds in brand-building, and we are determined to bring this valuable metric to the masses to solve one of the biggest challenges faced in the marketing industry, which is to have a universal measurement that accurately predicts consumer and business purchasing intent and demand."

Share of search measures search data combined with sentiment analysis to give a more accurate measurement of consumer and business purchasing intent and demand. For instance, Brooklyn-based digital marketing agency Huge, Inc. is leveraging share of search to gather market intelligence and forecast business demand.

"Huge is proud to be a founding agency for the U.S. Share of Search council," said Frisco Chau, Managing Director, Global Head of Data & Insights at Huge. "We have long advocated the use of AI/Machine Learning and big data to better understand and predict the drivers of consumer demand for client and competitor products and services. In today's digital world and connected economy, what we think translates directly to what we search for and as such, we see share of search as a valuable business metric to build long-term marketing success."

The Share of Search Council also has chapters throughout Europe. The U.S. based Share of Search Council is accepting applications from marketers working both on the brand and agency side, as well as academics looking to learn more about Share of Search's effects on market research.

About MyTelescope

My Telescope is a market research SaaS solution to measure market trends, brand strength, and marketing campaign effectiveness in almost real-time using Share of Search Analytics. My Telescope's AI solution scans, analyzes, and visualizes data from search engines, media monitoring, and social listening to marketers with actionable insights for increased agility. My Telescope is trusted by clients within FMCG, consumer goods, heavy industry, defense, automotive, charity, and many more. For more information, visit https://mytelescope.io.

