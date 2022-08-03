Copa Holdings Reports Financial Results for the Second Quarter of 2022

Adjusted Net Profit for the second quarter came in at US$13.2 million, or Adjusted EPS of US$0.32
PANAMA CITY, Panama, Aug. 3, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- August 3, 2022. Copa Holdings, S.A. (NYSE: CPA), today announced financial results for the second quarter of 2022 (2Q22). The terms "Copa Holdings" and the "Company" refer to the consolidated entity. The following financial information, unless otherwise indicated, is presented in accordance with International Financial Reporting Standards (IFRS). See the accompanying reconciliation of non-IFRS financial information to IFRS financial information included in the financial tables section of this earnings release. Unless otherwise stated, all comparisons with prior periods refer to the second quarter of 2019 (2Q19) (which the Company believes are more relevant than year-over-year comparisons due to the significant impacts in 2020 and 2021 of the COVID-19 pandemic).
OPERATING AND FINANCIAL HIGHLIGHTS
- Copa Holdings' adjusted net profit, excluding special items, for 2Q22 came in at US$13.2 million or US$0.32 per share, as compared to an adjusted net profit of US$50.9 million or earnings per share of US$1.20 in 2Q19.
- Copa Holdings reported an operating profit of US$42.3 million for the quarter and a 6.1% operating margin, compared to an operating profit of US$82.6 million and an operating margin of 12.8% in 2Q19.
- Total revenues for 2Q22 came in at US$693.4 million, a 7.5% increase compared to 2Q19 revenues. Passenger revenue for 2Q22 was 5.9% higher than 2Q19, while cargo revenue was 62.4% higher than 2Q19. Yields increased 10.1% to 13.0 cents while load factors decreased 0.4 percentage points to 84.8%, compared to 2Q19, resulting in Revenue per Available Seat Mile (RASM) of 11.6 cents, or 11.3% higher than 2Q19.
- Operating cost per available seat mile (CASM) increased 19.9% from 9.1 cents in 2Q19 to 10.9 cents in 2Q22, driven by higher fuel prices. CASM excluding fuel (Ex-fuel CASM) decreased 4.6% in the quarter compared to 2Q19 to 6.0 cents.
- Capacity for 2Q22, measured in terms of available seat miles (ASMs), was 96.6% of the capacity flown in 2Q19.
- Including special items of US$110.9 million, comprised of an unrealized mark-to-market gain related to the Company's convertible notes and an unrealized mark-to-market loss related to changes in the value of financial investments, the Company reported a net profit of US$124.1 million for the quarter or US$3.01 per share.
- The Company ended the quarter with approximately US$1.1 billion in cash, short-term and long-term investments, which represents 47% of the last twelve months' revenues.
- The Company closed the quarter with total debt, including lease liabilities, of US$1.6 billion.
- During the quarter, the Company took delivery of one Boeing 737 MAX 9 aircraft.
- Including three Boeing 737-700 aircraft in temporary storage and one Boeing 737-800 freighter, Copa Holdings ended the quarter with a consolidated fleet of 94 aircraft – 68 Boeing 737-800s, 17 Boeing 737 MAX 9s, and 9 Boeing 737-700s.
- Copa Airlines had an on-time performance for the quarter of 85.9% and a flight completion factor of 99.8%.
Consolidated Financial
2Q22
2Q19 (3)
Variance vs. 2Q19
1Q22
Variance vs. 1Q22
YTD22
YTD19
Variance vs. YTD19
Revenue Passengers Carried (000s)
2,481
2,550
-2.7 %
2,285
8.6 %
4,765
5,138
-7.3 %
Revenue Passengers OnBoard (000s)
3,796
3,810
-0.4 %
3,476
9.2 %
7,272
7,640
-4.8 %
RPMs (millions)
5,047
5,249
-3.8 %
4,585
10.1 %
9,632
10,594
-9.1 %
ASMs (millions)
5,955
6,166
-3.4 %
5,623
5.9 %
11,578
12,581
-8.0 %
Load Factor
84.8 %
85.1 %
-0.4 p.p.
81.5 %
3.2 p.p.
83.2 %
84.2 %
-1.0 p.p.
Yield (US$ Cents)
13.0
11.8
10.1 %
11.8
10.3 %
12.4
12.0
3.8 %
PRASM (US$ Cents)
11.0
10.1
9.6 %
9.6
14.6 %
10.3
10.1
2.6 %
RASM (US$ Cents)
11.6
10.5
11.3 %
10.2
14.6 %
10.9
10.5
4.4 %
CASM (US$ Cents)
10.9
9.1
19.9 %
9.4
16.7 %
10.2
8.9
14.1 %
CASM Excl. Fuel (US$ Cents)
6.0
6.2
-4.6 %
6.0
0.0 %
6.0
6.2
-3.1 %
Fuel Gallons Consumed (millions)
71.5
79.3
-9.9 %
66.5
7.4 %
138.0
160.5
-14.0 %
Avg. Price Per Fuel Gallon (US$)
4.14
2.22
86.1 %
2.87
44.4 %
3.52
2.15
63.7 %
Average Length of Haul (miles)
2,034
2,058
-1.2 %
2,007
1.4 %
2,021
2,062
-2.0 %
Average Stage Length (miles)
1,273
1,279
-0.4 %
1,298
-1.9 %
1,285
1,289
-0.3 %
Departures
29,369
32,676
-10.1 %
27,190
8.0 %
56,559
66,005
-14.3 %
Block Hours
95,315
106,425
-10.4 %
88,474
7.7 %
183,790
216,515
-15.1 %
Average Aircraft Utilization (hours) (2)
11.5
11.2
2.4 %
11.0
5.0 %
11.2
11.4
-1.8 %
Operating Revenues (US$ millions)
693.4
645.1
7.5 %
571.6
21.3 %
1,265.0
1,317.3
-4.0 %
Operating Profit (Loss) (US$ millions)
42.3
82.6
-48.8 %
44.8
-5.6 %
87.0
195.5
-55.5 %
Operating Margin
6.1 %
12.8 %
-6.7 p.p.
7.8 %
-1.7 p.p.
6.9 %
14.8 %
-8.0 p.p.
Net Profit (Loss) (US$ millions)
124.1
50.9
143.9 %
19.8
527.9 %
143.8
140.3
2.5 %
Adjusted Net Profit (Loss) (US$ millions) (1)
13.2
50.9
-74.1 %
29.5
-55.3 %
42.7
140.3
-69.6 %
Basic EPS (US$)
3.01
1.20
151.4 %
0.47
540.0 %
3.49
3.30
5.7 %
Adjusted Basic EPS (US$) (1)
0.32
1.20
-73.3 %
0.70
-54.5 %
1.04
3.30
-68.7 %
Shares for calculation of Basic EPS (000s)
41,212
42,478
-3.0 %
42,006
-1.9 %
41,212
42,478
-3.0 %
(1) Excludes Special Items. This earnings release includes a reconciliation of non-IFRS financial measures to the comparable IFRS measures.
(2) Average Aircraft Utilization is calculated based on the Company's active fleet, excluding aircraft in storage as well as those classified as assets held for sale
(3) The Company believes that comparisons with 2019 are more relevant than year-over-year comparisons due to the significant impacts in 2020 of the COVID-19 pandemic.
This release includes "forward-looking statements" within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. Such forward-looking statements are based on current plans, estimates, and expectations, and are not guarantees of future performance. They are based on management's expectations that involve several business risks and uncertainties, any of which could cause actual results to differ materially from those expressed in or implied by the forward-looking statements. The Company undertakes no obligation to update or revise any forward-looking statement. The risks and uncertainties relating to the forward-looking statements in this release are among those disclosed in Copa Holdings' filed disclosure documents and are, therefore, subject to change without prior notice.
Copa Holdings, S.A.
Income Statement - IFRS
(US$ Thousands)
Unaudited
Unaudited
%
Unaudited
%
Unaudited
Unaudited
%
2Q22
2Q19
Change
1Q22
Change
YTD22
YTD19
Change
Operating Revenues
Passenger revenue
656,943
620,538
5.9 %
541,255
21.4 %
1,198,198
1,269,328
-5.6 %
Cargo and mail revenue
26,734
16,464
62.4 %
21,537
24.1 %
48,270
31,780
51.9 %
Other operating revenue
9,718
8,100
20.0 %
8,790
10.6 %
18,508
16,163
14.5 %
Total Operating Revenue
693,394
645,102
7.5 %
571,582
21.3 %
1,264,976
1,317,271
-4.0 %
Operating Expenses
Fuel
295,952
177,169
67.0 %
191,256
54.7 %
487,208
347,332
40.3 %
Wages, salaries, benefits and other employees' expenses
88,995
108,342
-17.9 %
89,759
-0.9 %
178,754
222,004
-19.5 %
Passenger servicing
16,074
25,530
-37.0 %
15,607
3.0 %
31,681
51,101
-38.0 %
Airport facilities and handling charges
47,280
44,698
5.8 %
45,787
3.3 %
93,067
90,060
3.3 %
Sales and distribution
56,222
51,289
9.6 %
46,033
22.1 %
102,255
104,421
-2.1 %
Maintenance, materials and repairs
28,311
31,235
-9.4 %
23,350
21.2 %
51,662
59,282
-12.9 %
Depreciation and amortization
65,337
70,549
-7.4 %
63,303
3.2 %
128,640
138,736
-7.3 %
Flight operations
24,068
25,450
-5.4 %
22,039
9.2 %
46,106
51,325
-10.2 %
Other operating and administrative expenses
28,894
28,240
2.3 %
29,674
-2.6 %
58,568
57,537
1.8 %
Total Operating Expense
651,133
562,502
15.8 %
526,809
23.6 %
1,177,942
1,121,798
5.0 %
Operating Profit/(Loss)
42,261
82,601
-48.8 %
44,774
-5.6 %
87,035
195,474
-55.5 %
Non-operating Income (Expense):
Finance cost
(21,270)
(13,573)
56.7 %
(20,445)
4.0 %
(41,715)
(27,583)
51.2 %
Finance income
3,526
6,041
-41.6 %
2,545
38.6 %
6,071
11,995
-49.4 %
Gain (loss) on foreign currency fluctuations
(6,834)
(2,213)
208.8 %
2,917
-334.2 %
(3,916)
(8,173)
-52.1 %
Net change in fair value of derivatives
113,670
-
-100.0 %
(6,752)
-1783.6 %
106,918
-
-100.0 %
Other non-operating income (expense)
(2,717)
(2,115)
28.5 %
(2,664)
2.0 %
(5,381)
(2,940)
83.0 %
Total Non-Operating Income/(Expense)
86,375
(11,859)
-828.3 %
(24,398)
-454.0 %
61,977
(26,700)
-332.1 %
Profit before taxes
128,636
70,742
81.8 %
20,376
531.3 %
149,012
168,773
-11.7 %
Income tax expense
(4,560)
(19,876)
-77.1 %
(617)
639.5 %
(5,177)
(28,476)
-81.8 %
Net Profit/(Loss)
124,076
50,866
143.9 %
19,759
527.9 %
143,835
140,297
2.5 %
EPS
Basic
3.01
1.20
151.4 %
0.47
540.0 %
3.49
3.30
5.7 %
Shares used for calculation:
Basic
41,211,540
42,478,415
-3.0 %
42,006,022
-1.9 %
41,211,540
42,478,415
-3.0 %
Copa Holdings, S. A. and subsidiaries
Consolidated statement of financial position
(US$ Thousands)
June 2022
December 2021
ASSETS
(Unaudited)
Cash and cash equivalents
134,125
211,081
Short-term investments
801,132
806,340
Total cash, cash equivalents and short-term investments
935,257
1,017,421
-
-
Accounts receivable, net
155,322
90,618
Accounts receivable from related parties
1,767
1,832
Expendable parts and supplies, net
88,980
74,778
Prepaid expenses
42,029
31,148
Prepaid income tax
15,832
16,938
Other current assets
8,127
6,054
312,057
221,368
TOTAL CURRENT ASSETS
1,247,314
1,238,789
Long-term investments
140,374
199,670
Long-term prepaid expenses
9,785
6,727
Property and equipment, net
2,755,741
2,512,704
Right of use assets
137,339
166,328
Intangible, net
77,302
81,749
Deferred tax assets
29,874
28,196
Other Non-Current Assets
15,045
14,098
TOTAL NON-CURRENT ASSETS
3,165,461
3,009,472
TOTAL ASSETS
4,412,774
4,248,261
LIABILITIES
Loans and borrowings
148,158
196,602
Current portion of lease liability
75,494
73,917
Accounts payable
142,711
112,596
Accounts payable to related parties
27,400
7,948
Air traffic liability
711,135
557,331
Frequent flyer deferred revenue
100,230
95,114
Taxes Payable
43,650
32,600
Employee benefits obligations
29,933
32,767
Income tax payable
4,993
3,835
Other Current Liabilities
592
786
TOTAL CURRENT LIABILITIES
1,284,295
1,113,496
Loans and borrowings long-term
1,350,239
1,229,031
Lease Liability
72,745
104,734
Net Defined Benefit Liability
7,006
7,670
Derivative financial instruments
161,420
268,338
Deferred tax Liabilities
18,919
18,782
Other long - term liabilities
221,480
206,813
TOTAL NON-CURRENT LIABILITIES
1,831,810
1,835,368
TOTAL LIABILITIES
3,116,105
2,948,864
EQUITY
-
-
Class A - 34,012,213 issued and 28,770,135 outstanding
21,326
21,289
Class B - 10,938,125
7,466
7,466
Additional Paid-In Capital
100,945
98,348
Treasury Stock
(326,239)
(176,902)
Retained Earnings
1,367,868
1,324,022
Net profit
143,835
43,844
Other comprehensive loss
(18,531)
(18,670)
TOTAL EQUITY
1,296,669
1,299,397
TOTAL EQUITY LIABILITIES
4,412,774
4,248,261
Copa Holdings, S. A. and subsidiaries
Consolidated Statement of Cash Flows
For the six months ended June 30,
(In US$ thousands)
2022
2021
2020
(Unaudited)
(Unaudited)
(Unaudited)
Cash flow from (used in) operating activities
327,833
149,669
(56,632)
Cash flow used in investing activities
(262,743)
(119,776)
(48,009)
Cash flow (used in) from financing activities
(142,046)
107,806
253,205
Net (decrease) increase in cash and cash equivalents
(76,956)
137,699
148,564
Cash and cash equivalents at January 1
211,081
119,065
158,733
Cash and cash equivalents at June 30
$ 134,125
$ 256,764
$ 307,297
Short-term investments
801,132
925,680
740,887
Long-term investments
140,374
99,235
95,540
Total cash and cash equivalents and investments at June 30
$ 1,075,631
$ 1,281,679
$ 1,143,724
Copa Holdings, S.A.
NON-IFRS FINANCIAL MEASURE RECONCILIATION
This press release includes the following non-IFRS financial measures: Adjusted Operating Profit, Adjusted Net Profit, Adjusted Basic EPS, and Operating CASM Excluding Fuel. This supplemental information is presented because we believe it is a useful indicator of our operating performance and is useful in comparing our performance with other companies in the airline industry. These measures should not be considered in isolation and should be considered together with comparable IFRS measures, in particular operating profit, and net profit. The following is a reconciliation of these non-IFRS financial measures to the comparable IFRS measures:
Reconciliation of Adjusted Operating Profit
and Adjusted Net Profit
2Q22
2Q21
1Q22
2Q19
Operating Profit as Reported
$ 42,261
$ 8,736
$ 44,774
$ 82,601
Subtract: Unredeemed Ticket Revenue provision reversal
$ (10,395)
Adjusted Operating Profit
$ 42,261
$ (1,659)
$ 44,774
$ 82,601
Net Profit as Reported
$ 124,076
$ 28,073
$ 19,759
$ 50,866
Subtract: Unredeemed Ticket Revenue provision reversal
$ (10,395)
Add: Net change in fair value of derivatives
$ (113,670)
$ (33,898)
$ 6,752
Add: Net change in fair value of financial investments
$ 2,761
$ 2,979
Adjusted Net Profit
$ 13,168
$ (16,220)
$ 29,490
$ 50,866
Reconciliation of Adjusted Basic EPS
2Q22
2Q21
1Q22
2Q19
Adjusted Net Profit
$ 13,168
$ (16,220)
$ 29,490
$ 50,866
Shares used for calculation of Basic EPS
41,212
42,651
42,006
42,478
Adjusted Basic Earnings per share (Adjusted Basic EPS)
$ 0.32
$ (0.38)
$ 0.70
$ 1.20
Reconciliation of Operating Costs per ASM
Excluding Fuel (CASM Excl. Fuel)
2Q22
2Q21
1Q22
2Q19
Operating Costs per ASM as Reported (in US$ Cents)
10.9
9.0
9.4
9.1
Aircraft Fuel Cost per ASM (in US$ Cents)
5.0
2.5
3.4
2.9
Operating Costs per ASM excluding fuel (in US$ Cents)
6.0
6.6
6.0
6.2
