Savills North America Appoints New General Counsel

Corporate attorney James Repking will replace outgoing General Counsel Stanton Towne, who retires after 14 years of service

NEW YORK, Aug. 2, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Savills has named James Repking its general counsel in North America, effective August 1. Repking, formerly associate general counsel, will succeed retiring General Counsel and Executive Vice President L. Stanton Towne. Repking will relocate to the company's North American headquarters in New York and work closely with the firm's CEO and its president, providing strategic planning advice and guidance regarding all legal matters and services for Savills.

Savills named James Repking (left) its general counsel in North America, effective August 1. Repking, formerly associate general counsel, will succeed retiring General Counsel and Executive Vice President L. Stanton Towne (right). (PRNewswire)

"With significant in-house and private practice experience, James has established himself as an invaluable member of our internal legal team," said Mitchell E. Rudin, chairman and CEO, Savills. "In a short time, James has demonstrated his ability to advance our strategic priorities and thoughtfully navigate complex issues. We are proud to have a professional of his caliber in the role and join the firm's leadership group."

Repking, an accomplished attorney with 20 years of legal expertise, joined Savills in 2021. He brings deep knowledge of corporate and commercial law and the real estate brokerage industry. Before Savills, he spent 10 years at CBRE as senior counsel based in Los Angeles. Prior to that, Repking spent nearly eight years as an associate with the national real estate law firm Cox, Castle & Nicholson and another three years with the multinational law firm Latham & Watkins. He holds a JD from the University of California, Berkeley.

"I've enjoyed working with the firm's management and my colleagues in the legal department and am glad to be leaving Savills North America in capable and experienced hands," said Towne.

Towne joined the company in 2008 after a career as one of the leading real estate leasing lawyers in North America. He was previously a partner at McDermott Will & Emery and at Towne, Dolgin, Sawyier & Horton, a firm he co-founded and co-managed for eight years.

"Stan cemented his legacy at Savills long ago, and the foundation he built within our legal team will benefit this firm for years to come. His expertise and diligence have helped guide us through business acquisitions and growth initiatives," said David Lipson, president, Savills. "I'd like to thank Stan for his exceptional leadership, countless contributions and unwavering dedication to this company and our people and clients."

Savills has more than 40 offices and 900 employees across the United States and Canada. The global real estate advisory firm provides local and international clients with an integrated platform of services and solutions encompassing tenant representation, workplace strategy, capital markets, workforce and incentives strategy, labor analytics, project management and additional areas of commercial real estate.

About Savills Inc.

Savills helps organizations find the right solutions that ensure employee success. Sharply skilled and fiercely dedicated, the firm's integrated teams of consultants and brokers are experts in better real estate. With services in tenant representation, workforce and incentives strategy, workplace strategy and occupant experience, project management, and capital markets, Savills has elevated the potential of workplaces around the corner, and around the world, for 160 years and counting.

For more information, please visit Savills.us and follow us on LinkedIn, Twitter, Instagram and Facebook.

View original content to download multimedia:

SOURCE Savills