LS Networks Taps Former Meta Fiber Investments Executive as CEO

Randy Brogle, seasoned telecommunications industry leader, to lead growth efforts

PORTLAND, Ore., Aug. 2, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- LS Networks, the leading fiber optic provider in the Pacific Northwest, announced today that Randy Brogle, a seasoned telecommunications industry leader with over 25 years of experience, has been appointed Chief Executive Officer of the Company. In his role, Brogle will lead the company's growth plans to invest in the buildout of its fiber network and support the delivery of high-capacity connectivity solutions to transform underserved communities across the region.

Randy Brogle named CEO of LS Networks. (PRNewswire)

"Randy has dedicated his entire career to broadband expansion throughout the United States," said Jack Bittan, Executive Chair of LS Networks. "His experience aligns perfectly with the mission at LS Networks to deliver infrastructure that not only offers an essential service to rural communities, but also provides equal access to better jobs, education, and advanced lifestyles that support family, growth, and sustainable communities."

Brogle most recently oversaw the global acquisition and construction of fiber networks to support the apps for Meta. Prior to joining Meta, he served in various general management roles at Hargray Communications (acquired by CableOne) and Zayo Group, overseeing operations, sales, finance and network development for fiber deployments including inner-city, Fiber-to-the-Tower (FTTT), and metro/enterprise networks.

"LS Networks has a long history of helping communities prosper in the Pacific Northwest, and I am excited to join the focused efforts of the team to bridge the digital and social inequality divide," said Brogle. "The organization's emphasis on quality, innovation, and investment in the Pacific Northwest has laid a strong foundation with a 100% fiber network suited to meeting the growing demand for internet speeds. We will build on this foundation and utilize our people and resources to invest in and partner with the communities we serve."

About LS Networks

LS Networks is the only fiber network provider in the Pacific Northwest that delivers connectivity built for the most demanding organizations to businesses in underserved and rural communities. LS Networks' delivers a purpose-built fiber network with the speed, reliability, scale, and performance that today's businesses demand. With more than 7,000 route miles of fiber and speeds up to 100 Gbps, LS Networks' carrier-grade network delivers a robust portfolio of network connectivity services, including internet, ethernet, voice, and data solutions. With a vision to be the most trusted provider through its focus on quality, innovation, and investment in communities, LS Networks is dedicated to the success of its customers. They believe Pacific Northwest communities deserve better and are committed to bridging the gap.

View original content to download multimedia:

SOURCE LS Networks