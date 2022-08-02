The J.M. Smucker Co. to Report First Quarter Earnings and Participate in the 2022 Barclays Global Consumer Staples Conference

ORRVILLE, Ohio, Aug. 2, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- The J.M. Smucker Co. (NYSE: SJM) will release its first quarter fiscal 2023 financial results on Tuesday, August 23, 2022. A press release, including financial statements and segment information, supplemental materials, pre-recorded management remarks, and a transcript of the pre-recorded remarks will be available at 7:00 a.m. Eastern Time. The Company will webcast a live question and answer session with Mark Smucker, President and Chief Executive Officer, and Tucker Marshall, Chief Financial Officer, at 9:00 a.m. Eastern Time on that date.

The Company will participate in the 2022 Barclays Global Consumer Staples Conference and invites interested parties to join its webcast on Tuesday, September 6, 2022, at 2:15 p.m. Eastern Time.

The live webcasts, replays, and other materials for both events can be accessed at the Company's website: investors.jmsmucker.com.

About The J.M. Smucker Co.

Each generation of consumers leaves their mark on culture by establishing new expectations for food and the companies that make it. At The J.M. Smucker Co., it is our privilege to be at the heart of this dynamic with a diverse portfolio that appeals to each generation of people and pets and is found in nearly 90 percent of U.S. homes and countless restaurants. This includes a mix of iconic brands consumers have always loved such as Folgers®, Jif® and Milk-Bone® and new favorites like Café Bustelo®, Smucker's® Uncrustables® and Rachael Ray® Nutrish®. By continuing to immerse ourselves in consumer preferences and acting responsibly, we will continue growing our business and the positive impact we have on society. For more information, please visit jmsmucker.com.

The J.M. Smucker Co. is the owner of all trademarks referenced herein except for Rachael Ray®, a registered trademark of Ray Marks II LLC, which is used under license.

(PRNewsfoto/The J.M. Smucker Co.) (PRNewswire)

View original content to download multimedia:

SOURCE The J.M. Smucker Co.