InventHelp Presents Bath Tub Chair (ALL-2810)

PITTSBURGH, Aug. 2, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- "After having surgery I found myself unable to safely enter and exit a bath tub," said the inventor from Marietta, Ga. "I created this invention to help those that have difficulty getting in and out of a bath tub and provide a safer means of bathing."

She invented TOTAL BATH AND BODY CHAIR, patent-pending, that provides individuals with a safer method of washing the body in the shower/tub. This could help offer peace of mind knowing that an individual could safely cleanse the body, particularly private parts and without assistance. The chair could be inserted into a standard tub, as well as utilized in hospitals and nursing homes. Additionally, this could offer individuals a greater sense of independence and self-esteem.

The original design was submitted to the Atlanta sales office of InventHelp. It is currently available for licensing or sale to manufacturers or marketers. For more information, write Dept. 20-ALL-2810, InventHelp, 217 Ninth Street, Pittsburgh, PA 15222, or call (412) 288-1300 ext. 1368. Learn more about InventHelp's Invention Submission Services at http://www.InventHelp.com.

