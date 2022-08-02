Guidehouse Named to Fast Company's List of 100 Best Workplaces for Innovators

Recognized for strong focus on transformational change, business resiliency, and technology-driven innovation

WASHINGTON, Aug. 2, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Guidehouse, a leading global provider of consulting services to public sector and commercial clients, announced today that it has been named to the 2021 Fast Company 100 Best Workplaces for Innovators list, honoring businesses and organizations that demonstrate a deep commitment to encouraging innovation at all levels.

Guidehouse earned a Fast Company Best Workplace for Innovators honor for its strategic focus and investment in innovations that enable employees to bring ideas forward from across the business and for expanding the firm's Innovation Agenda into new areas that align with the vision of the firm and the missions of its clients.

"This recognition is a tribute to our culture of innovation and the exceptional work that our colleagues around the world preform daily working with our clients to cultivate and develop innovative solutions that advance their agendas," said Scott McIntyre, Chief Executive Officer at Guidehouse. "Being recognized by Fast Company for attracting, fostering, and retaining innovative talent is an honor."

Dedicated to fostering a workplace culture where all employees feel empowered to innovate, Guidehouse currently has a number of internal initiatives and programs available to its team, including:

Guidehouse DISCOVER Innovation Platform – a digital 'proof of concept' environment that allows for Guidehouse clients, partners, and practitioners to securely convene and collaborate with one another in the creation of a new generation of capabilities unimpaired by time zones or geographic boundaries.

Guidehouse FLOW Innovation Platform – an internal ideation platform that provides firm-wide support and collaboration during all phases of the concept to maturity process with strategic oversight and business/client value insight through internal Shark Tank events and a go-to-market framework.

Guidehouse Innovation Lab & Industry Partnerships – Guidehouse Innovation Lab, located in DC, leverages physical & virtual environments, partnerships, and teaming opportunities with leading institutions to support client needs in addressing some of the most pressing issues of our day, from suicide prevention to incident tracking and response strategies, and more.

"This is a great honor and reinforces our commitment to further expanding our Innovation footprint," added Rod Fontecilla, PhD, Chief Innovation Officer of Guidehouse. "Our job is to outwit complexity by bringing innovative solutions to solve our clients' most complex challenges. This focus allows hidden talent, passion, and personal real life needs and experience to change the trajectory for our clients and further support our mission to build trust in society. Guidehouse is truly making a new mark as the next generation consultancy."

Developed in collaboration with Accenture, the 2022 Best Workplaces for Innovators ranks 100 winners from a wide variety of industries, including computer science, biotech, consumer packaged goods, nonprofit, education, financial services, cybersecurity, engineering, diversity, sustainability, B2B, and consumer products and services. Fast Company editors and Accenture researchers worked together to score nearly 1,500 applications, and a panel of eight eminent judges reviewed and endorsed the top 100 companies. The 2022 awards feature workplaces from around the world.

"This year's list of the Best Workplaces for Innovators recognizes organizations that have demonstrated a deep commitment to cultivating creativity across the board," says Brendan Vaughan, editor-in-chief of Fast Company. "In the face of powerful headwinds, these leaders and teams continue to spur innovation."

Fast Company's Best Workplaces for Innovators issue (September 2022) is available online now, and the print issue will be on newsstands beginning August 16, 2022. Join the Best Workplaces for Innovators conversation using #FCBestWorkplaces. To see the complete list, go to: https://www.fastcompany.com/best-workplaces-for-innovators/list.

About Guidehouse

Guidehouse is a leading global provider of consulting services to the public sector and commercial markets, with broad capabilities in management, technology, and risk consulting. By combining our public and private sector expertise, we help clients address their most complex challenges and navigate significant regulatory pressures focusing on transformational change, business resiliency, and technology-driven innovation.

