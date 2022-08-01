Zovio Inc Reports Second Quarter 2022 Results

CHANDLER, Ariz., Aug. 1, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Zovio Inc (NASDAQ: ZVO), an education technology services company, today announced its results for the three and six months ended June 30, 2022.

Transaction Completed with The University of Arizona Global Campus

On July 31, 2022, the Company entered into and simultaneously closed a new asset purchase agreement with The University of Arizona Global Campus ("UAGC"), pursuant to which Zovio sold all of the remaining assets related to the UAGC Services Agreements. In connection with the new asset purchase agreement, the parties terminated the previous agreements, and UAGC assumed all obligations under Zovio's business contracts associated with the UAGC Services Businesses, as well as the lease for the facilities located in Chandler, Arizona, and has released Zovio from all remaining obligations under the previous agreements, including from all indemnification obligations under the Original Asset Purchase Agreement and all minimum payment guarantees under the UAGC Services Agreements. For further information, please refer to the transaction announcement filed earlier today.

Following the transaction, Zovio will continue to support the continued growth and expansion of its Fullstack Academy subsidiary and simultaneously explore strategic alternatives for that business.

Balance Sheet and Cash Flow

As of June 30, 2022, the Company had combined cash and cash equivalents of $20.8 million, compared with combined cash and cash equivalents of $28.3 million as of December 31, 2021.

The Company used $57.2 million of cash in operating activities during the six months ended June 30, 2022 and used $16.3 million of cash used in operating activities during the six months ended June 30, 2021. The Company also has projected future negative cash flows from operations.

Financial Results for the Three Months Ended June 30, 2022

Revenue and other revenue for the three months ended June 30, 2022 was $51.4 million, compared with revenue and other revenue of $69.2 million for the three months ended June 30, 2021.

Operating loss for the three months ended June 30, 2022 was $0.8 million, compared with operating loss of $4.5 million for the three months ended June 30, 2021.

Net loss for the three months ended June 30, 2022 was $4.7 million, compared with net loss of $4.0 million for the three months ended June 30, 2021.

Diluted loss per share for the three months ended June 30, 2022 was $0.14, compared with diluted loss per share of $0.12 for the three months ended June 30, 2021.

The Company recognized income tax expense of approximately $8 thousand for the three months ended June 30, 2022, compared with income tax benefit of $0.2 million for the three months ended June 30, 2021.

Non-GAAP Financial Results for the Three Months Ended June 30, 2022

Non-GAAP operating loss for the three months ended June 30, 2022 was $8.5 million, compared with non-GAAP operating loss of $1.0 million for the three months ended June 30, 2021. Non-GAAP operating loss for the three months ended June 30, 2022 excludes the net gain on sale transactions of $45.7 million, legal expense of $0.9 million, restructuring and impairment expense of $35.9 million, acquisition costs of $0.5 million, and other non-GAAP costs of $0.8 million. Non-GAAP operating loss for the three months ended June 30, 2021 excludes restructuring and impairment expense of $2.3 million, separation transaction costs of $0.3 million, acquisition costs of $0.5 million and non-GAAP stock compensation of $0.4 million.

Non-GAAP net loss for the three months ended June 30, 2022 was $12.3 million, compared with non-GAAP net loss of $0.8 million for the three months ended June 30, 2021. Non-GAAP net loss for the three months ended June 30, 2022 excludes the net gain on sale transactions of $45.7 million, legal expense of $0.9 million, restructuring and impairment expense of $35.9 million, acquisition costs of $0.5 million, and other non-GAAP costs of $0.8 million. Non-GAAP net loss for the three months ended June 30, 2021 excludes restructuring and impairment expense of $2.3 million, separation transaction costs of $0.3 million, acquisition costs of $0.5 million, non-GAAP stock compensation of $0.4 million, and income tax benefit of $0.3 million.

Non-GAAP diluted loss per share for the three months ended June 30, 2022 was $0.36, compared with non-GAAP diluted loss per share of $0.02 for the three months ended June 30, 2021.

Financial Results for the Six Months Ended June 30, 2022

Revenue and other revenue for the six months ended June 30, 2022 was $113.0 million, compared with revenue and other revenue of $146.0 million for the six months ended June 30, 2021.

Operating loss for the six months ended June 30, 2022 was $8.1 million, compared with operating loss of $13.8 million for the six months ended June 30, 2021.

Net loss for the six months ended June 30, 2022 was $12.1 million, compared with net loss of $13.5 million for the six months ended June 30, 2021.

Diluted loss per share for the six months ended June 30, 2022 was $0.36, compared with diluted loss per share of $0.41 for the six months ended June 30, 2021.

The Company recognized income tax expense of $86 thousand for the six months ended June 30, 2022, compared with an income tax benefit of $0.1 million for the six months ended June 30, 2021.

Non-GAAP Financial Results for the Six Months Ended June 30, 2022

Non-GAAP operating loss for the six months ended June 30, 2022 was $12.8 million, compared with non-GAAP operating loss of $4.1 million for the six months ended June 30, 2021. Non-GAAP operating loss for the six months ended June 30, 2022 excludes the net gain on sale transactions of $45.7 million, legal expense of $0.9 million, restructuring and impairment expense of $35.9 million, acquisition costs of $1.0 million, non-GAAP stock compensation of $0.2 million and other non-GAAP costs, including severance costs of $3.0 million. Non-GAAP operating loss for the six months ended June 30, 2021 excludes restructuring and impairment expense of $2.3 million, separation transaction costs of $1.1 million, acquisition costs of $1.3 million, non-GAAP stock compensation of $0.4 million and other non-GAAP costs, including severance costs of $4.6 million.

Non-GAAP net loss for the six months ended June 30, 2022 was $16.8 million, compared with non-GAAP net loss of $4.1 million for the six months ended June 30, 2021. Non-GAAP net loss for the six months ended June 30, 2022 excludes the net gain on sale transactions of $45.7 million, legal expense of $0.9 million, restructuring and impairment expense of $35.9 million, acquisition costs of $1.0 million, non-GAAP stock compensation of $0.2 million, and other non-GAAP costs, including severance costs of $3.0 million. Non-GAAP net loss for the six months ended June 30, 2021 excludes restructuring and impairment expense of $2.3 million, separation transaction costs of $1.1 million, acquisition costs of $1.3 million, non-GAAP stock compensation of $0.4 million, other non-GAAP costs, including severance costs of $4.6 million and income tax benefit of $0.3 million.

Non-GAAP diluted loss per share for the six months ended June 30, 2022 was $0.50, compared with non-GAAP diluted loss per share of $0.12 for the six months ended June 30, 2021.

About Non-GAAP Financial Measures

This press release contains non-GAAP financial measures for non-GAAP operating loss, non-GAAP net loss, non-GAAP diluted loss per share, EBITDA and Adjusted EBITDA. These non-GAAP measures exclude the net gain on sale transactions, legal expense, restructuring and impairment expense, acquisition costs, separation transaction costs, certain non-GAAP stock compensation, other non-GAAP costs including severance, as well as certain income tax adjustments, as applicable. These non-GAAP financial measures are not prepared in accordance with U.S. generally accepted accounting principles ("GAAP") and are not based on a comprehensive set of accounting rules. Management believes non-GAAP financial measures are useful in providing investors with an understanding of how specific line items in the consolidated statements of income (loss) are affected by items that may not be indicative of the operating results of the Company's core business. To the extent that other companies use similar methods in calculating and reporting non-GAAP operating results, the Company believes provision of supplemental non-GAAP financial information allows for a meaningful comparison of the Company's performance against the performance of other companies. The Company further believes that these non-GAAP financial measures provide useful information regarding its ongoing operating activities and business trends related to its results of operations, as well as a meaningful comparison with historical financial results. The Company's management and board of directors utilize these non-GAAP financial measures, together with the Company's financial statements prepared in accordance with GAAP, in developing operating budgets and evaluating the Company's performance. These non-GAAP financial measures are intended to supplement GAAP financial information, and should not be considered as a substitute for, or superior to, measures of financial performance prepared in accordance with GAAP. In addition, these non-GAAP financial measures may be different from non-GAAP financial measures used by other companies. Refer to the accompanying tables for a detailed reconciliation of the non-GAAP financial measures to the most directly comparable GAAP financial measures.

Earnings Conference Call and Webcast

Zovio Inc will host a conference call at 8:30 a.m. Eastern Time (5:30 a.m. Pacific Time) today to discuss its latest financial results and recent highlights. The dial-in number for callers in the United States is (888) 330-3204, and the dial-in number for other callers is (646) 960-0844. The access code for all callers is 8039474. A live broadcast of the call will also be available on the Company's website at http://ir.zovio.com.

About Zovio Inc

Zovio Inc (NASDAQ: ZVO) is an education technology services company that partners with higher education institutions and employers to deliver innovative, personalized solutions to help learners and leaders achieve their aspirations. The Zovio network, including Fullstack Academy, leverages its core strengths to solve priority market needs through education technology services. Using proprietary advanced data analytics, Zovio identifies the most meaningful ways to enhance the learner experience and deliver strong outcomes for higher education institutions, employers, and learners. Zovio's purpose is to help everyone be in a class of their own. For more information, visit www.zovio.com.

Forward-Looking Statements

This news release may contain forward-looking statements which are not statements of historical fact and are subject to the Safe Harbor provisions created by the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995, including, without limitation, statements regarding management's intentions, hopes, beliefs or expectations, and statements regarding the Company's outlook for the remainder of 2022 and beyond. These forward-looking statements are based on current information and expectations and are subject to various risks and uncertainties. The Company's actual performance or results may differ materially from those expressed in or suggested by such statements due to various factors, including, without limitation: our ability to successfully transition to being an education technology services company and the reliability of certain financial and accounting measures we utilize.

Additional information on factors that could cause actual plans implemented and actual results achieved to differ materially from those set forth in the forward-looking statements is included from time to time in the Company's filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission ("SEC"), including, but not limited to, the Company's Annual Report on Form 10-K for the fiscal year ended December 31, 2021 filed with the SEC on April 15, 2022, the Company's quarterly reports on Form 10-Q and the Company's current reports on Form 8-K which are available at www.zovio.com. You should not place undue reliance on any forward-looking statements. Forward-looking statements are made on the basis of management's good faith beliefs, expectations and assumptions regarding future events based on information available at the time such statements are made. Forward-looking statements speak only as of the date they are made. The Company assumes no obligation to update or revise any forward-looking statements to reflect actual results or any changes in assumptions, expectations or other factors affecting such forward-looking statements, except to the extent required by applicable securities laws.

ZOVIO INC Condensed Consolidated Statements of Income (Loss) (Unaudited) (In thousands, except per share amounts)



Three Months Ended June 30,

Six Months Ended June 30,

2022

2021

2022

2021















University Partners segment revenue $ 42,784

$ 62,254

$ 95,117

$ 131,933 Zovio Growth segment revenue 8,596

6,932

17,896

14,112 Revenue and other revenue $ 51,380

$ 69,186

$ 113,013

$ 146,045 Costs and expenses:













Technology and academic services $ 17,290

$ 18,056

$ 35,788

$ 37,200 Counseling services and support 17,705

23,173

39,036

48,498 Marketing and communication 18,272

21,729

40,186

47,560 General and administrative 7,836

8,376

14,958

24,272 Legal expense 920

—

920

— Restructuring and impairment expense 35,887

2,341

35,887

2,341 Gain on transactions, net (45,689)

—

(45,689)

— Total costs and expenses 52,221

73,675

121,086

159,871 Operating loss (841)

(4,489)

(8,073)

(13,826) Other income (expense), net (3,824)

232

(3,951)

159 Loss before income taxes (4,665)

(4,257)

(12,024)

(13,667) Income tax expense (benefit) 8

(224)

86

(141) Net loss $ (4,673)

$ (4,033)

$ (12,110)

$ (13,526)















Loss per share:













Basic $ (0.14)

$ (0.12)

$ (0.36)

$ (0.41) Diluted $ (0.14)

$ (0.12)

$ (0.36)

$ (0.41) Weighted average number of common shares outstanding used in computing loss per share:













Basic 34,122

33,343

33,844

33,058 Diluted 34,122

33,343

33,844

33,058

ZOVIO INC Condensed Consolidated Balance Sheets (Unaudited) (In thousands)



June 30,

2022

December 31,

2021 ASSETS





Current assets:





Cash and cash equivalents $ 20,812

$ 28,265 Restricted cash 6,079

9,288 Investments 227

974 Accounts receivable, net 4,951

9,631 Prepaid expenses and other current assets 8,633

13,423 Total current assets 40,702

61,581 Property and equipment, net 1,100

26,382 Operating lease assets 17,358

28,881 Goodwill and intangibles, net 23,915

29,499 Other long-term assets 2,358

2,691 Total assets $ 85,433

$ 149,034







LIABILITIES AND STOCKHOLDERS' EQUITY





Current liabilities:





Accounts payable and accrued liabilities $ 35,523

$ 74,769 Deferred revenue and student deposits 7,405

14,939 Total current liabilities 42,928

89,708 Rent liability 32,864

34,205 Other long-term liabilities 3,036

5,115 Total liabilities 78,828

129,028 Total stockholders' equity 6,605

20,006 Total liabilities and stockholders' equity $ 85,433

$ 149,034

ZOVIO INC Condensed Consolidated Statements of Cash Flows (Unaudited) (In thousands)



Six Months Ended June 30,

2022

2021 Cash flows from operating activities:





Net loss $ (12,110)

$ (13,526) Adjustments to reconcile net loss to net cash used in operating activities:





Provision for bad debts 257

911 Depreciation and amortization 3,911

4,262 Stock-based compensation (1,182)

2,629 Noncash lease expense 2,849

4,367 Net loss (gain) on marketable securities 140

(144) Loss on disposal or impairment of fixed assets 35,887

61 Gain on transactions, net (45,689)

— Changes in operating assets and liabilities:





Accounts receivable 3,108

(1,628) Prepaid expenses and other current assets (1,643)

(614) Other long-term assets (1,611)

(1,568) Accounts payable and accrued liabilities (38,771)

(9,198) Deferred revenue and student deposits 198

2,491 Operating lease liabilities (3,456)

(5,243) Other liabilities 925

940 Net cash used in operating activities (57,187)

(16,260) Cash flows from investing activities:





Capital expenditures (24)

(733) Purchases of investments (46)

(64) Capitalized costs for intangible assets (495)

(333) Net proceeds from sale of assets 48,921

— Sale of investments 652

247 Net cash provided by (used in) investing activities 49,008

(883) Cash flows from financing activities:





Proceeds from the issuance of stock under employee stock purchase plan 35

76 Proceeds from long-term borrowings 29,627

— Tax withholdings on issuance of stock awards (144)

(1,166) Repayments on long-term borrowing (32,001)

— Net cash used in financing activities (2,483)

(1,090) Net decrease in cash, cash equivalents and restricted cash (10,662)

(18,233) Cash, cash equivalents and restricted cash at beginning of period 37,553

55,497 Cash, cash equivalents and restricted cash at end of period $ 26,891

$ 37,264

ZOVIO INC Reconciliation of GAAP to Non-GAAP Financial Measures (Unaudited) (In thousands, except per share amounts)



Three Months Ended June 30,

Six Months Ended June 30,

2022

2021

2022

2021 Operating Loss Reconciliation:













GAAP operating loss $ (841)

$ (4,489)

$ (8,073)

$ (13,826) Gain on sale transactions, net (45,689)

—

(45,689)

— Legal expense 920

—

920

— Restructuring and impairment expense 35,887

2,341

35,887

2,341 Separation transaction costs —

285

—

1,062 Acquisition costs, net 493

513

1,006

1,345 Non-GAAP stock compensation —

367

222

367 Other non-GAAP costs 765

—

2,963

4,601 Non-GAAP operating loss $ (8,465)

$ (983)

$ (12,764)

$ (4,110)















Net Loss Reconciliation:













GAAP net loss $ (4,673)

$ (4,033)

$ (12,110)

$ (13,526) Gain on sale transactions, net (45,689)

—

(45,689)

— Legal expense 920

—

920

— Restructuring and impairment expense 35,887

2,341

35,887

2,341 Separation transaction costs —

285

—

1,062 Acquisition costs, net 493

513

1,006

1,345 Non-GAAP stock compensation —

367

222

367 Other non-GAAP costs 765

—

2,963

4,601 Income tax impact, non-GAAP —

(265)

—

(275) Non-GAAP net loss $ (12,297)

$ (792)

$ (16,801)

$ (4,085)















Diluted Loss Per Share Reconciliation:













GAAP diluted loss per share $ (0.14)

$ (0.12)

$ (0.36)

$ (0.41) Gain on sale transactions, net (1.34)

—

(1.35)

— Legal expense 0.03

—

0.03

— Restructuring and impairment expense 1.05

0.07

1.06

0.07 Separation transaction costs —

0.01

—

0.03 Acquisition costs, net 0.01

0.02

0.03

0.05 Non-GAAP stock compensation —

0.01

0.01

0.01 Other non-GAAP costs 0.03

—

0.08

0.14 Income tax impact, non-GAAP —

(0.01)

—

(0.01) Non-GAAP diluted loss per share $ (0.36)

$ (0.02)

$ (0.50)

$ (0.12)

ZOVIO INC Reconciliation of GAAP to Non-GAAP Financial Measures (continued) (Unaudited) (In thousands)



Three Months Ended June 30,

Six Months Ended June 30,

2022

2021

2022

2021 Adjusted EBITDA Reconciliation:













GAAP net loss $ (4,673)

$ (4,033)

$ (12,110)

$ (13,526) Interest expense (income), net 3,824

(232)

3,951

(159) Income tax expense 8

(224)

86

(141) Depreciation and amortization 1,878

1,977

3,911

4,262 EBITDA 1,037

(2,512)

(4,162)

(9,564) Gain on sale transactions, net (45,689)

—

(45,689)

— Legal settlement expense 920

—

920

— Restructuring and impairment expense 35,887

2,341

35,887

2,341 Separation transaction costs —

285

—

1,062 Non-GAAP stock compensation —

367

222

367 Other non-GAAP costs 765

—

2,963

4,601 Adjusted EBITDA $ (7,080)

$ 481

$ (9,859)

$ (1,193)

