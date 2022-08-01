Richmond American to Debut New Model Homes in Arvada

Tour brand-new model homes at Haskins Station!

ARVADA, Colo., Aug. 1, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Richmond American Homes of Colorado, a subsidiary of M.D.C. Holdings, Inc. (NYSE: MDC), is pleased to announce the grand opening of two model homes at Haskins Station, an exceptional new community in Arvada. The ranch-style Avalon and Arlington models are fully furnished and showcase optional finished basements.

Model Home Tours (RichmondAmerican.com/HaskinsStationGO)

Prospective homebuyers and area agents are encouraged to stop by Haskins Station between 12 and 3 p.m. on Saturday, August 6, to explore the model homes, enjoy complimentary lunch and discover everything this notable community has to offer.

More about the Haskins Station masterplan (RichmondAmerican.com/HaskinsStation):

Single-family and paired homes available

Ranch and two-story floor plans

Up to 6 bedrooms and approx. 3,820 sq. ft .

Prime location near light rail and I-70

Those who choose to build a new home from the ground up at this community will have the opportunity to work with professional design consultants to select colors, textures, finishes and fixtures for their new living spaces—a complimentary service!

Haskins Station is located at 5315 B Queen Court in Arvada. Call 303.694.4788 or visit RichmondAmerican.com for more information. View health and safety updates at RichmondAmerican.com/COVID-19.

About M.D.C. Holdings, Inc.

Operating under the name Richmond American Homes, MDC's homebuilding subsidiaries have built more than 220,000 homes since 1977. Among the nation's largest homebuilders, MDC's subsidiary companies have operations in Arizona, California, Colorado, Florida, Idaho, Maryland, Nevada, New Mexico, Oregon, Pennsylvania, Tennessee, Texas, Utah, Virginia and Washington. Mortgage lending, plus insurance and title services are offered by the following MDC subsidiaries, respectively: HomeAmerican Mortgage Corporation, American Home Insurance Agency, Inc. and American Home Title and Escrow Company. M.D.C. Holdings, Inc. is traded on the New York Stock Exchange under the symbol "MDC." For more information, visit MDCHoldings.com.

