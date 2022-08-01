New Crock-Pot Pressure Cooker Explosion Lawsuit Filed

ST. PAUL, Minn., Aug. 1, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Johnson // Becker, PLLC is a nationwide products liability law firm with extensive experience representing victims of pressure cooker explosions. The firm has represented over 500 clients who have been severely burned by exploding pressure cookers designed and sold by numerous manufacturers.

Johnson // Becker, PLLC Logo (PRNewsfoto/Johnson // Becker, PLLC) (PRNewswire)

Johnson//Becker filed this Complaint against manufacturer Sunbeam Products Inc., on behalf of Barri Bolden, a resident of West Haven, Connecticut alleging that Ms. Bolden was burned by a defective Crock-Pot pressure cooker.

The pressure cooker explosion occurred when the lid opened while the unit was still under pressure, causing its scalding hot contents to erupt onto Ms. Bolden. In 2020, Sunbeam recalled 900,000 Crock-Pot pressure cookers following reports of lids opening while the contents were still pressurized, including 99 reports of burn injuries similar to Ms. Bolden's. These injuries occurred despite assurances the Crock-Pot pressure cooker will not open until the unit has depressurized. The Complaint alleges the manufacturer "failed to exercise ordinary care in the manufacture, sale, warnings, quality assurance, quality control, distribution, advertising, promotion, sale, and marketing" of the Crock-Pot pressure cooker.

This suit is filed by Lisa A. Gorshe and Anna R. Rick of Johnson // Becker, PLLC.

