LOEWS CORPORATION REPORTS NET INCOME OF $180 MILLION FOR THE SECOND QUARTER OF 2022

NEW YORK, Aug. 1, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Loews Corporation (NYSE:L) today reported net income of $180 million, or $0.73 per share, for the second quarter of 2022 compared to net income of $754 million, or $2.86 per share, in the second quarter of 2021. Net income for the six months ended June 30, 2022 was $518 million, or $2.09 per share, compared to net income of $1.0 billion, or $3.82 per share, for the six months ended June 30, 2021.

Net income for the three months ended June 30, 2021 included a gain of $438 million (after tax) related to the sale of 47% of Altium Packaging and its deconsolidation on April 1, 2021. Excluding this significant transaction, net income for the second quarter of 2021 would have been $316 million. The decrease in net income quarter-over-quarter was primarily driven by lower net investment income from limited partnership and common stock investments and net investment losses recognized in the second quarter of 2022 compared to net investment gains in the comparable prior year period. This decline was partially offset by higher property & casualty underwriting income and higher net investment income from fixed income securities at CNA Financial Corporation and significantly improved results at Loews Hotels & Co.

The drivers of the decrease in net income for the six months ended June 30, 2022 are consistent with the three month discussion above.

"Operationally our subsidiaries performed very well this quarter. Loews Hotels & Co achieved its highest net income quarter in over a decade and equity market volatility masked CNA's best ever underlying combined ratio of 90.8%," said James S. Tisch, President and CEO of Loews Corporation.

Book value per share as of June 30, 2022 was $62.90 compared to $71.84 as of December 31, 2021, reflecting the impact that increased risk-free interest rates and widening credit spreads have on CNA's fixed income portfolio. Book value per share excluding accumulated other comprehensive income (AOCI) increased to $73.26 as of June 30, 2022 from $71.09 as of December 31, 2021.

CONSOLIDATED HIGHLIGHTS

June 30,

Three Months Six Months (In millions, except per share data) 2022 2021 2022 2021 Income before net investment gains (losses) $ 216 $ 304 $ 557 $ 521 Net investment gains (losses):







CNA (36) 24 (39) 68 Corporate

426

426 Net income attributable to Loews Corporation $ 180 $ 754 $ 518 $ 1,015









Net income per share $ 0.73 $ 2.86 $ 2.09 $ 3.82



June 30, 2022

December 31, 2021







Book value per share $ 62.90

$ 71.84 Book value per share excluding AOCI 73.26

71.09

This press release contains financial measures that are not in accordance with accounting principles generally accepted in the United States of America ("GAAP"). Management believes some investors may find these measures useful to evaluate our and our subsidiaries' financial performance. CNA utilizes core income and Boardwalk Pipelines utilizes earnings before interest, income tax expense, depreciation and amortization ("EBITDA"). These measures are defined and reconciled to the most comparable GAAP measures on page 6 of this release.

Three Months Ended June 30, 2022 Compared to Three Months Ended June 30, 2021

CNA's net income attributable to Loews Corporation for the three months ended June 30, 2022 decreased $147 million to $183 million compared to $330 million in the comparable prior year period and core income for the three months ended June 30, 2022 decreased $96 million to $245 million compared to $341 million in the comparable prior year period due to lower net investment income from limited partnership and common stock investments, partially offset by improved property & casualty underwriting income and higher net investment income from fixed income securities. Net income was also negatively impacted by the swing from net investment gains in last year's second quarter to net investment losses in the second quarter of 2022.

Boardwalk Pipelines' net income for the three months ended June 30, 2022 decreased $8 million to $39 million compared to $47 million in the comparable prior year period and EBITDA for the three months ended June 30, 2022 decreased $3 million to $193 million compared to $196 million in the comparable prior year period due primarily to increased costs from maintenance projects driven by increased regulatory requirements, partially offset by higher revenues from growth projects recently placed into service and an increase in storage and parking and lending revenues. Net income was also negatively impacted by higher expenses due to an increased asset base from recently completed growth projects.

Loews Hotels & Co's results for the three months ended June 30, 2022 improved $65 million to income of $44 million from a loss of $21 million in the comparable prior year period. This significant improvement was driven by increased occupancy rates due to the rebound in travel, especially at resort destinations, and higher average daily room rates. The hotel properties at the Universal Orlando Resort contributed meaningfully to the period-over-period improvement, as all 9,000 rooms were open for the entire quarter. Net income was negatively impacted by an impairment charge of $14 million ($11 million after tax) recorded in the second quarter of 2022 to reduce the carrying value of an asset to its estimated fair value.

The Corporate & other segment results for the three months ended June 30, 2022 decreased $484 million to a loss of $86 million from income of $398 million in the comparable prior year period as the second quarter of 2021 included a $555 million ($438 million after tax) gain related to the sale of 47% of Altium Packaging and its deconsolidation on April 1, 2021. Excluding this significant transaction, results declined due to the broad market decline of equity securities, partially offset by reduced overhead costs at the parent company in the second quarter of 2022 as compared to the comparable prior year period.

Six Months Ended June 30, 2022 Compared to Six Months Ended June 30, 2021

The drivers of each segment's results for the six months ended June 30, 2022 as compared to the comparable prior year period are consistent with the three month discussion above.

SHARE REPURCHASES

At June 30, 2022, there were 242.2 million shares of Loews common stock outstanding. For the three and six months ended June 30, 2022, the Company repurchased 4.2 million and 6.3 million shares of its common stock at an aggregate cost of $254 million and $384 million, respectively. From July 1, 2022 to July 29, 2022, the Company repurchased an additional 1.3 million shares of its common stock at an aggregate cost of $75 million. Depending on market conditions, the Company may from time-to-time purchase shares of its and its subsidiaries' outstanding common stock in the open market, in privately negotiated transactions or otherwise.

Loews Corporation and Subsidiaries

Selected Financial Information



June 30,

Three Months Six Months (In millions) 2022 2021 2022 2021 Revenues:







CNA Financial (a) $ 2,926 $ 3,029 $ 5,811 $ 5,895 Boardwalk Pipelines 325 312 706 684 Loews Hotels & Co 200 98 352 155 Investment income (loss) and other (b) (c) (63) 564 (79) 891 Total $ 3,388 $ 4,003 $ 6,790 $ 7,625 Income (Loss) Before Income Tax:







CNA Financial (a) $ 245 $ 463 $ 623 $ 840 Boardwalk Pipelines 52 63 174 177 Loews Hotels & Co (d) 64 (26) 86 (81) Corporate: (e)







Investment income (loss), net (65) 24 (81) 70 Other (c) (43) 488 (87) 413 Total $ 253 $ 1,012 $ 715 $ 1,419 Net Income (Loss) Attributable to Loews Corporation:







CNA Financial (a) $ 183 $ 330 $ 464 $ 609 Boardwalk Pipelines 39 47 130 132 Loews Hotels & Co (d) 44 (21) 59 (64) Corporate: (e)







Investment income (loss), net (51) 19 (64) 55 Other (c) (35) 379 (71) 283 Net income attributable to Loews Corporation $ 180 $ 754 $ 518 $ 1,015



(a) Includes net investment losses of $59 million and net investment gains of $38 million ($36 million of losses and $24 million of gains after tax and noncontrolling interests) for the three months ended June 30, 2022 and 2021. Includes net investment losses of $70 million and net investment gains of $95 million ($39 million of losses and $68 million of gains after tax and noncontrolling interests) for the six months ended June 30, 2022 and 2021. (b) Includes parent company investment income (loss) and the financial results of Altium Packaging. On April 1, 2021, Loews sold 47% of Altium Packaging, which was then deconsolidated and subsequently recorded as an equity method investment. (c) Includes an investment gain of $555 million ($438 million after tax) for the three and six months ended June 30, 2021 related to the sale of 47% of Altium Packaging and its deconsolidation on April 1, 2021. (d) Includes an impairment charge of $14 million ($11 million after tax) for the three and six months ended June 30, 2022 to reduce the carrying value of an asset to its estimated fair value. (e) The Corporate segment consists of investment income (loss) from the parent company's cash and investments, interest expense, other unallocated corporate expenses, the consolidated results of Altium Packaging through March 31, 2021 and the equity method of accounting for Altium Packaging subsequent to its deconsolidation on April 1, 2021, as well as the gain related to the deconsolidation of Altium Packaging.

Loews Corporation and Subsidiaries

Consolidated Financial Review



June 30,

Three Months Six Months (In millions, except per share data) 2022 2021 2022 2021 Revenues:







Insurance premiums $ 2,155 $ 2,035 $ 4,214 $ 3,997 Net investment income 366 616 798 1,166 Investment gains (losses) (a) (59) 578 (70) 635 Operating revenues and other (b) 926 774 1,848 1,827 Total 3,388 4,003 6,790 7,625









Expenses:







Insurance claims and policyholders' benefits 1,583 1,546 3,038 3,052 Operating expenses and other (b) 1,552 1,445 3,037 3,154 Total 3,135 2,991 6,075 6,206









Income before income tax 253 1,012 715 1,419 Income tax expense (51) (219) (143) (333) Net income 202 793 572 1,086 Amounts attributable to noncontrolling interests (22) (39) (54) (71) Net income attributable to Loews Corporation $ 180 $ 754 $ 518 $ 1,015









Net income per share attributable to Loews Corporation $ 0.73 $ 2.86 $ 2.09 $ 3.82









Weighted average number of shares 245.94 263.34 247.20 265.55



(a) Includes an investment gain of $555 million ($438 million after tax) for the three and six months ended June 30, 2021 related to the sale of 47% of Altium Packaging and its deconsolidation on April 1, 2021. (b) On April 1, 2021, Loews sold 47% of Altium Packaging, which was then deconsolidated and subsequently recorded as an equity method investment.

DEFINITIONS OF NON-GAAP MEASURES AND RECONCILIATION OF GAAP MEASURES TO NON-GAAP MEASURES

CNA Financial Corporation

Core income is calculated by excluding from net income attributable to Loews Corporation the after-tax effects of investment gains (losses) and any cumulative effects of changes in accounting guidance. In addition, core income excludes the effects of noncontrolling interests. The calculation of core income excludes investment gains (losses) because these are generally driven by economic factors that are not necessarily reflective of CNA's primary operations.



June 30,

Three Months Six Months (In millions) 2022 2021 2022 2021 CNA net income attributable toLoews Corporation $ 183 $ 330 $ 464 $ 609 Investment (gains) losses 40 (27) 43 (76) Consolidating adjustments including noncontrolling interests 22 38 54 71 Core income $ 245 $ 341 $ 561 $ 604

Boardwalk Pipelines

EBITDA is defined as earnings before interest, income tax expense, depreciation and amortization.



June 30,

Three Months Six Months (In millions) 2022 2021 2022 2021 Boardwalk Pipelines net income attributable to Loews Corporation $ 39 $ 47 $ 130 $ 132 Interest 42 40 84 81 Income tax expense 13 16 44 45 Depreciation and amortization 99 93 194 185 EBITDA $ 193 $ 196 $ 452 $ 443

