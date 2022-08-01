First Choice Provides Notice Following Data Security Incident

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M., Aug. 1, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- First Choice Community Healthcare, Inc., ("First Choice"), is a community healthcare provider headquartered in Albuquerque, New Mexico, which experienced a data security incident that may have involved personal and protected health information belonging to individuals who sought medical treatment or services at First Choice. First Choice has sent notification of this incident by way of the United States Postal Service to potentially impacted individuals and provided resources to assist them.

On March 27, 2022, First Choice became aware of a possible data security incident event involving its technological environment. Following discovery, First Choice engaged an independent cybersecurity firm to investigate the scope of potential access to the First Choice environment, and whether sensitive information may have been affected. The investigation subsequently revealed that certain protected health information may have been accessed or acquired without authorization. First Choice then initiated a comprehensive review of the potentially impacted data to determine the types of personal and protected health information involved and identify the potentially impacted individuals, which was completed on June 3, 2022. Based on the investigation, the affected personal and protected health information may have included names, Social Security numbers, First Choice patient ID number, diagnosis and clinical treatment information, medications, dates of service, health insurance information, medical record number, patient account number, date of birth, and provider information.

On August 1, 2022, First Choice provided notice of this incident to the potentially impacted individuals. In so doing, First Choice provided information about the incident and about steps that potentially impacted individuals can take to protect their information.

In addition, First Choice has established a toll-free call center to answer questions about the incident and to address related concerns. Call center representatives are available Monday through Friday from 7:00 am – 7:00 pm Mountain Time and can be reached at 1 (833) 423-1900, or you can go to https://response.idx.us/firstchoice.

The privacy and protection of personal and protected health information is our top priority, and First Choice deeply regrets any inconvenience or concern this incident may cause.

