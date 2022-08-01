Alithya to release first quarter fiscal 2023 financial results on August 11

Published: Aug. 1, 2022 at 6:30 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago

MONTREAL, Aug. 1, 2022 /PRNewswire/ - Alithya Group inc. (TSX: ALYA) (NASDAQ: ALYA) ("Alithya") will disclose financial results for its first quarter fiscal 2023, ended June 30, 2022, on August 11, 2022.

Alithya will host a conference call followed by a question and answer period for the financial community at 9:00 a.m. (Eastern time).

Financial statements, MD&A, and presentation will be posted on the Investors page of Alithya's website (https://www.alithya.com/en/investors).

Conference call

Date:

Thursday, August 11, 2022

Time:

9:00 a.m. (Eastern time)

Call-in number: 

>         Toll-free dial-in number: 1 (888) 440-2069

>         Dial-in number: (438) 803-0525

>         Conference ID: 1735627

Live webcast:

https://www.icastpro.ca/hnii6p

Playback

For those unable to participate on the live call, a replay will be made available until September 11, 2022, by opening a session at https://www.icastpro.ca/hnii6p.

About Alithya

Alithya is a trusted North American leader in strategy and digital transformation, employing a dedicated and highly skilled workforce of 3,700 professionals in Canada, the United States and internationally. Since its founding in 1992, Alithya's capacity, size, and capabilities have continuously evolved, guided by a long-term strategic vision to become the trusted advisor of its clients. Alithya's strategy is based on a plan of accelerated organic growth and complementary acquisitions to create a global leader. The company's integrated offer is based on four pillars of expertise: business strategies, enterprise cloud solutions, application services, and data and analytics. To learn more about Alithya, visit www.alithya.com.

View original content:

https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/alithya-to-release-first-quarter-fiscal-2023-financial-results-on-august-11-301596451.html

SOURCE Alithya

The above press release was provided courtesy of PRNewswire. The views, opinions and statements in the press release are not endorsed by Gray Media Group nor do they necessarily state or reflect those of Gray Media Group, Inc.