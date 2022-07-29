PASSIVE INCOME EXPERT BRIAN PAGE TEACHES US HOW WE CAN MAKE MORE MONEY AND RECLAIM OUR TIME IN UPCOMING BOOK, "DON'T START A SIDE HUSTLE!: WORK LESS, EARN MORE, AND LIVE FREE"

PASSIVE INCOME EXPERT BRIAN PAGE TEACHES US HOW WE CAN MAKE MORE MONEY AND RECLAIM OUR TIME IN UPCOMING BOOK, "DON'T START A SIDE HUSTLE!: WORK LESS, EARN MORE, AND LIVE FREE"

NEW TITLE SLATED FOR RELEASE ON OCTOBER 18 VIA HARPERCOLLINS LEADERSHIP AVAILABLE NOW FOR PREORDER

"'Don't Start a Side Hustle!' will show you how to focus less on hustle and more on flow, cash flow! A must read book for any entrepreneur."

- Kevin Harrington, The Original Shark From 'Shark Tank'





LOS ANGELES, July 29, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Author, speaker and passive income expert Brian Page shares what it takes for anyone, regardless of position or industry, to work less, earn more, and live free in his latest book, "Don't Start a Side Hustle!" Slated to release on Oct. 18, 2022 via HarperCollins Leadership, the highly anticipated title is currently available for preorder here and includes a free eBook download, introduction, and first two chapters of the book.

In "Don't Start a Side Hustle!," Page helps readers navigate their journey to becoming a "Passivepreneur" – a new wave of entrepreneurs who are able to create "passive" income revenue streams without having to take on multiple side jobs.

"Don't trade your 40-hour workweek for an 80-hour a week side hustle," says Page. "The promise of entrepreneurship is to create a lifestyle of freedom - but the pursuit often leads to a time bankrupt life. If you're an overworked employee who's done with the 9-to-5, a serial entrepreneur who has yet to realize the American dream, or a burned outside hustle owner who's tired of the grind, this book was written for you!"

Page realized early on that a "J-O-B" was something he didn't want. He knew he wanted to work hard, but he also wanted to work for himself. He made it his mission to figure out a way to make money while living the life he wanted to live. Over the last 20 years, Page has worked with such heavyweights as Grant Cardone, Tai Lopez, and Kevin Harington, and is best known as the creator of the BNB Formula, the world's #1 bestselling Airbnb™ coaching program with over 25,000 students in 47 countries. Having built an empire of passive income that allows him the freedom that most people crave, Page is dedicated to sharing the secrets to his success so others can follow in his footsteps.

In his upcoming title, Page provides context on why it's possible to own your own time and walks readers through the process of how to pivot out of a traditional job, be prepared to make the change, create a plan for yourself and make it happen. Page guides readers step-by-step through 38 bitesize chapters teaching them how to ditch the rat race, and enjoy the "Passivepreneur" lifestyle. In "Don't Start a Side Hustle," you will learn how to:

Trade working your ass off in exchange for hard-working assets.

Create cash flow from products, services, and properties you don't own.

Become an "income producer" instead of an "income earner."

Live a lifestyle of freedom by building a passive income empire.

Follow in Page's footsteps as he quit his job and earned a 7 figure automated income - in just 47 days.

Page has been unemployable for years. While traveling the world and spending tons of time with his family, he's been building stream after stream of passive income, allowing him to own every moment of his life. Even through the 2008 market crisis and COVID-19, he has been able to build his passive income empire by creating, controlling, and owning assets that do the work for him.

Says Page, "My number one goal is for you to have a life where you have more time. More money. And most importantly, freedom."

About Brian Page

Brian Page is an author and speaker focused on passive income creation. He has worked with such heavyweights as Grant Cardone, Tai Lopez, Dean Graziosi, and Kevin Harington from Shark Tank and has been featured in Entrepreneur, Inc., MSNBC, and Forbes. Page is best known as the creator of the BNB Formula, the world's #1 bestselling Airbnb™ coaching program with over 25,000 students in 47 countries. He is the host of the Digital Titans Podcast and the star of the reality show House Hackers. His current Passive Income Vehicles™ include digital products, short-term rentals, online coaching, affiliate offers, commercial real estate, mortgage notes, dividend stocks, and cryptocurrency staking, to name a few. Learn more at https://brian.page/ or by searching @bpagester on any of the socials.

About HarperCollins Leadership

HarperCollins Leadership feeds your inner drive to grow as a leader. With integrated, values- based development experiences, including books, video courses and business tools, HarperCollins Leadership guides individuals to activate the leadership potential that's already in them. For additional information, please visit www.harpercollinsleadership.com.

Rogers & Cowan PMK

Tracy Cole Lori Lousararian-Hakola tracy.cole@rogersandcowanpmk.com lori.lousararian@rogersandcowanpmk.com

