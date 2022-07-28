ASE Technology Holding Co., Ltd. Reports Its Unaudited Consolidated Financial Results for the Second Quarter of 2022

TAIPEI, Taiwan, R.O.C., July 28, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- ASE Technology Holding Co., Ltd. (TAIEX: 3711, NYSE: ASX) ("We", "ASEH", or the "Company"), the leading provider of semiconductor assembly and testing services (ATM) and electronic manufacturing services (EMS), today reported its unaudited net revenues[1] of NT$160,439 million for 2Q22, up by 26% year-over-year (or up by 33% year-over-year on pro forma basis) and up by 11% sequentially. Net income attributable to shareholders of the parent for the quarter totaled NT$15,988 million, up from a net income attributable to shareholders of the parent of NT$10,338 million in 2Q21 (or up from a net income attributable to shareholders of the parent of NT$9,539 million in 2Q21 on pro forma basis) and up from a net income attributable to shareholders of the parent of NT$12,907 million in 1Q22. Basic earnings per share for the quarter were NT$3.69 (or US$0.253 per ADS), compared to NT$2.40 for 2Q21 (or NT$2.21 for 2Q21 on pro forma basis) and NT$3.01 for 1Q22. Diluted earnings per share for the quarter were NT$3.61 (or US$0.247 per ADS), compared to NT$2.30 for 2Q21 (or NT$2.12 for 2Q21 on pro forma basis) and NT$2.92 for 1Q22.
We are providing you with the unaudited pro forma financial information to assist you in your analysis of the financial aspects of our disposal of the China Sites in 4Q21. The unaudited pro forma financial information was based on our historical financial statements and historical financial statements of our China sites, given effect to the disposal as if it had occurred for the preceding three months and six months ended 2Q21. For more details on our operations, please refer to "Supplemental Financial Information", "Summary of Consolidated Statement of Income Data", and "Summary of ATM Statement of Income Data."
RESULTS OF OPERATIONS
2Q22 Results Highlights – Consolidated
- Net revenues contribution from packaging operations, testing operations, EMS operations and others, each represented approximately 49%, 9%, 41% and 1%, respectively, of the total net revenues of the quarter.
- Cost of revenues was NT$126,051 million for the quarter, up from NT$115,920 million in 1Q22.
- Raw material cost totaled NT$79,348 million for the quarter, representing 50% of the total net revenues.
- Labor cost totaled NT$17,637 million for the quarter, representing 11% of the total net revenues.
- Depreciation, amortization and rental expenses totaled NT$12,603 million for the quarter.
- Gross margin increased by 1.7 percentage points to 21.4% in 2Q22 from 19.7% in 1Q22.
- Operating margin was 12.8% in 2Q22, compared to 11.2% in 1Q22.
- In terms of non-operating items:
- Net interest expense was NT$702 million.
- Net foreign exchange loss of NT$1,301 million was primarily attributable to the appreciation of U.S. dollar against New Taiwan dollar.
- Net gain on valuation of financial assets and liabilities was NT$1,543 million.
- Net gain on equity-method investments was NT$486 million.
- Other net non-operating income of NT$504 million was primarily attributable to miscellaneous income. Total non-operating income for the quarter was NT$530 million.
- Income before tax was NT$21,136 million for 2Q22, compared to NT$16,663 million in 1Q22. We recorded income tax expenses of NT$4,479 million for the quarter, compared to NT$3,278 million in 1Q22.
- In 2Q22, net income attributable to shareholders of the parent was NT$15,988 million, compared to NT$10,338 million in 2Q21 and NT$12,907 million in 1Q22.
- Our total number of shares outstanding at the end of the quarter was 4,359,927,932, including treasury stock owned by our subsidiaries in 2Q22. Our 2Q22 basic earnings per share of NT$3.69 (or US$0.253 per ADS) were based on 4,326,986,427 weighted average numbers of shares outstanding in 2Q22. Our 2Q22 diluted earnings per share of NT$3.61 (or US$0.247 per ADS) were based on 4,375,107,331 weighted average number of shares outstanding in 2Q22.
2Q22 Results Highlights – ATM
- Net revenues were NT$94,998 million, up by 20% year-over-year (or up by 31% year-over-year on pro forma basis) and up by 13% sequentially.
- Cost of revenues was NT$67,230 million for the quarter, up by 10% sequentially.
- Raw material cost totaled NT$26,615 million for the quarter, representing 28% of the total net revenues.
- Labor cost totaled NT$14,575 million for the quarter, representing 15% of the total net revenues.
- Depreciation, amortization and rental expenses totaled NT$11,383 million for the quarter.
- Gross margin increased by 1.7 percentage points to 29.2% in 2Q22 from 27.5% in 1Q22.
- Operating margin was 18.9% in 2Q22, compared to 16.7% in 1Q22.
2Q22 Results Highlights – EMS
- Net revenues were NT$66,218 million, up by 8% sequentially.
- Cost of revenues for the quarter was NT$59,568 million, up by 7% sequentially.
- Raw material cost totaled NT$52,633 million for the quarter, representing 80% of the total net revenues.
- Labor cost totaled NT$2,953 million for the quarter, representing 4% of the total net revenues.
- Depreciation, amortization and rental expenses totaled NT$948 million for the quarter.
- Gross margin increased by 1.2 percentage points to 10.0% in 2Q22 from 8.8% in 1Q22.
- Operating margin was 4.0% in 2Q22, compared to 3.6% in 1Q22.
LIQUIDITY AND CAPITAL RESOURCES
- Capital expenditures in 2Q22 totaled US$515 million, of which US$290 million were used in packaging operations, US$161 million in testing operations, US$53 million in EMS operations and US$11 million in interconnect materials operations and others.
- Total unused credit lines amounted to NT$312,365 million as of June 30, 2022.
- Current ratio was 1.18 and net debt to equity ratio was 0.50 as of June 30, 2022.
- Total number of employees was 97,800 as of June 30, 2022, compared to 94,879 as of March 31, 2022.
BUSINESS REVIEW
Customers
ATM Basis
- Our five largest customers together accounted for approximately 46% of our total net revenues in 2Q22, compared to 47% in 1Q22. Two customers each accounted for more than 10% of our total net revenues in 2Q22 individually.
- Our top 10 customers contributed 59% of our total net revenues in both 2Q22 and 1Q22.
- Our customers that are integrated device manufacturers or IDMs accounted for 30% of our total net revenues in 2Q22, compared to 29% in 1Q22.
EMS BASIS
- Our five largest customers together accounted for approximately 66% of our total net revenues in 2Q22, compared to 70% in 1Q22. One customer accounted for more than 10% of our total net revenues in 2Q22.
- Our top 10 customers contributed 75% of our total net revenues in 2Q22, compared to 79% in 1Q22.
Safe Harbor Notice
This press release contains "forward-looking statements" within the meaning of Section 27A of the United States Securities Act of 1933, as amended, and Section 21E of the United States Securities Exchange Act of 1934, as amended. Although these forward-looking statements, which may include statements regarding our future results of operations, financial condition or business prospects, are based on our own information and information from other sources we believe to be reliable, you should not place undue reliance on these forward-looking statements, which apply only as of the date of this press release. The words "anticipate," "believe," "estimate," "expect," "intend," "plan" and similar expressions, as they relate to us, are intended to identify these forward-looking statements in this press release. These forward-looking statements are necessarily estimates reflecting the best judgment of our senior management and our actual results of operations, financial condition or business prospects may differ materially from those expressed or implied by the forward-looking statements for reasons including, among others, risks associated with cyclicality and market conditions in the semiconductor or electronic industry; changes in our regulatory environment, including our ability to comply with new or stricter environmental regulations and to resolve environmental liabilities; demand for the outsourced semiconductor packaging, testing and electronic manufacturing services we offer and for such outsourced services generally; the highly competitive semiconductor or manufacturing industry we are involved in; our ability to introduce new technologies in order to remain competitive; international business activities; our business strategy; our future expansion plans and capital expenditures; the strained relationship between the Republic of China and the People's Republic of China; general economic and political conditions; the recent shift in United States trade policies; possible disruptions in commercial activities caused by natural or human-induced disasters; fluctuations in foreign currency exchange rates; and other factors. For a discussion of these risks and other factors, please see the documents we file from time to time with the Securities and Exchange Commission, including the 2021 Annual Report on Form 20-F filed on March 29, 2022.
Supplemental Financial Information
(Unaudited)
Consolidated Operations
Pro Forma Basis
2Q22
1Q22
2Q21
2Q21
EBITDA (NT$ Millions)
35,211
30,661
27,350
25,663
ATM Operations
Pro Forma Basis
2Q22
1Q22
2Q21
2Q21
Net Revenues (NT$ Millions)
94,998
84,025
78,988
72,747
Revenue by Application
Communication
52 %
52 %
50 %
52 %
Computing
16 %
16 %
14 %
15 %
Automotive, Consumer & Others
32 %
32 %
36 %
33 %
Revenue by Type
Bumping, Flip Chip, WLP & SiP
43 %
43 %
33 %
36 %
Wirebonding
35 %
34 %
42 %
40 %
Others
6 %
6 %
8 %
7 %
Testing
15 %
15 %
15 %
15 %
Material
1 %
2 %
2 %
2 %
Capacity & EBITDA
CapEx (US$ Millions)*
461
414
570
526
EBITDA (NT$ Millions)
30,940
27,116
24,671
22,984
Number of Wirebonders
25,876
25,858
29,056
24,839
Number of Testers
5,194
5,012
6,001
4,525
EMS Operations
2Q22
1Q22
2Q21
Net Revenues (NT$ Millions)
66,218
61,166
49,154
Revenue by Application
Communication
35 %
40 %
39 %
Computing
13 %
10 %
10 %
Consumer
28 %
29 %
28 %
Industrial
15 %
13 %
16 %
Automotive
8 %
6 %
5 %
Others
1 %
2 %
2 %
Capacity
CapEx (US$ Millions)*
53
26
39
* Capital expenditure excludes building construction costs.
ASE Technology Holding Co., Ltd.
Summary of Consolidated Statement of Income Data
(In NT$ millions, except per share data)
(Unaudited)
For the three months ended
For the six months ended
Pro Forma Basis
Pro Forma Basis
Jun. 30
2022
Mar. 31
2022
Jun. 30
2021
Jun. 30
2021
Jun. 30
2022
Jun. 30
2021
Jun. 30
2021
Net revenues:
Packaging
78,394
68,383
64,149
58,929
146,777
123,182
113,261
Testing
13,760
12,583
11,676
10,655
26,343
22,806
20,859
EMS
66,213
61,163
49,147
49,147
127,376
96,831
96,831
Others
2,072
2,262
1,954
1,954
4,334
3,577
3,577
Total net revenues
160,439
144,391
126,926
120,685
304,830
246,396
234,528
Cost of revenues
(126,051)
(115,920)
(102,122)
(97,215)
(241,971)
(199,706)
(190,190)
Gross profit
34,388
28,471
24,804
23,470
62,859
46,690
44,338
Operating expenses:
Research and development
(5,795)
(5,362)
(5,076)
(4,864)
(11,157)
(9,845)
(9,427)
Selling, general and administrative
(7,987)
(6,996)
(6,554)
(6,212)
(14,983)
(12,763)
(12,112)
Total operating expenses
(13,782)
(12,358)
(11,630)
(11,076)
(26,140)
(22,608)
(21,539)
Operating income
20,606
16,113
13,174
12,394
36,719
24,082
22,799
Net non-operating income and expenses:
Interest expense - net
(702)
(572)
(569)
(563)
(1,274)
(1,141)
(1,115)
Foreign exchange gain (loss)
(1,301)
(1,104)
1,057
1,072
(2,405)
833
815
Gain (loss) on valuation of financial assets and liabilities
1,543
1,406
(1,050)
(1,114)
2,949
(659)
(698)
Gain on equity-method investments
486
199
219
219
685
368
368
Others
504
621
513
432
1,125
1,041
896
Total non-operating income and expenses
530
550
170
46
1,080
442
266
Income before tax
21,136
16,663
13,344
12,440
37,799
24,524
23,065
Income tax expense
(4,479)
(3,278)
(2,648)
(2,543)
(7,757)
(5,099)
(4,935)
Income from continuing operations and before non-controlling interest
16,657
13,385
10,696
9,897
30,042
19,425
18,130
Non-controlling interest
(669)
(478)
(358)
(358)
(1,147)
(610)
(610)
Net income attributable to
shareholders of the parent
15,988
12,907
10,338
9,539
28,895
18,815
17,520
Per share data:
Earnings per share
– Basic
NT$3.69
NT$3.01
NT$2.40
NT$2.21
NT$6.71
NT$4.37
NT$4.07
– Diluted
NT$3.61
NT$2.92
NT$2.30
NT$2.12
NT$6.51
NT$4.25
NT$3.95
Earnings per equivalent ADS
– Basic
US$0.253
US$0.216
US$0.171
US$0.158
US$0.470
US$0.310
US$0.289
– Diluted
US$0.247
US$0.210
US$0.164
US$0.151
US$0.456
US$0.302
US$0.280
Number of weighted average shares used in diluted EPS calculation (in thousands)
4,375,107
4,341,042
4,362,634
4,362,634
4,359,944
4,363,749
4,363,749
FX (NTD/USD)
29.26
27.85
28.03
28.03
28.56
28.17
28.17
ASE Technology Holding Co., Ltd.
Summary of ATM Statement of Income Data
(In NT$ millions, except per share data)
(Unaudited)
For the three months ended
For the six months ended
Pro Forma Basis
Pro Forma Basis
Jun. 30
2022
Mar. 31
2022
Jun. 30
2021
Jun. 30
2021
Jun. 30
2022
Jun. 30
2021
Jun. 30
2021
Net revenues:
Packaging
79,894
69,921
65,936
60,716
149,815
127,481
117,560
Testing
13,760
12,583
11,677
10,656
26,343
22,808
20,860
Direct Material
1,288
1,479
1,372
1,372
2,767
2,416
2,416
Others
56
42
3
3
98
50
50
Total net revenues
94,998
84,025
78,988
72,747
179,023
152,755
140,886
Cost of revenues
(67,230)
(60,924)
(58,778)
(53,871)
(128,154)
(114,538)
(105,021)
Gross profit
27,768
23,101
20,210
18,876
50,869
38,217
35,865
Operating expenses:
Research and development
(4,455)
(4,136)
(3,829)
(3,616)
(8,591)
(7,526)
(7,106)
Selling, general and administrative
(5,318)
(4,953)
(4,554)
(4,212)
(10,271)
(8,946)
(8,296)
Total operating expenses
(9,773)
(9,089)
(8,383)
(7,828)
(18,862)
(16,472)
(15,402)
Operating income
17,995
14,012
11,827
11,048
32,007
21,745
20,463
ASE Technology Holding Co., Ltd.
Summary of EMS Statement of Income Data
(In NT$ millions, except per share data)
(Unaudited)
For the three months ended
For the six months ended
Jun. 30
2022
Mar. 31
2022
Jun. 30
2021
Jun. 30
2022
Jun. 30
2021
Net revenues:
Total net revenues
66,218
61,166
49,154
127,384
96,847
Cost of revenues
(59,568)
(55,786)
(44,678)
(115,354)
(88,360)
Gross profit
6,650
5,380
4,476
12,030
8,487
Operating expenses:
Research and development
(1,380)
(1,249)
(1,274)
(2,629)
(2,371)
Selling, general and administrative
(2,603)
(1,931)
(1,929)
(4,534)
(3,667)
Total operating expenses
(3,983)
(3,180)
(3,203)
(7,163)
(6,038)
Operating income
2,667
2,200
1,273
4,867
2,449
ASE Technology Holding Co., Ltd.
Summary of Consolidated Balance Sheet Data
(In NT$ millions)
(Unaudited)
As of Jun. 30, 2022
As of Mar. 31, 2022
Current assets:
Cash and cash equivalents
72,846
84,426
Financial assets – current
6,136
4,698
Notes and accounts receivable
116,617
106,560
Inventories
94,661
86,201
Others
28,503
25,155
Total current assets
318,763
307,040
Financial assets – non-current & Investments – equity method
22,356
23,202
Property, plant and equipment
254,784
247,541
Right-of-use assets
10,853
10,915
Intangible assets
74,300
75,236
Others
32,023
32,214
Total assets
713,079
696,148
Current liabilities:
Short-term borrowings
60,722
49,990
Current portion of bonds payable & Current portion of long-term borrowings
11,835
10,825
Notes and accounts payable
86,534
83,898
Others
111,136
106,013
Total current liabilities
270,227
250,726
Bonds payable
40,923
40,521
Long-term borrowings[2]
97,367
116,386
Other liabilities
26,251
24,755
Total liabilities
434,768
432,388
Equity attributable to shareholders of the parent
263,039
248,373
Non-controlling interests
15,272
15,387
Total liabilities & shareholders' equity
713,079
696,148
Current Ratio
1.18
1.22
Net Debt to Equity Ratio
0.50
0.52
ASE Technology Holding Co., Ltd.
Summary of Consolidated Statement of Cash Flow Data
(In NT$ millions)
(Unaudited)
For the three months ended
For the six months ended
Jun. 30
Mar. 31
Jun. 30
Jun. 30
Jun. 30
2022
2022
2021
2022
2021
Cash Flows from Operating Activities:
Profit before income tax
21,136
16,663
13,344
37,799
24,524
Depreciation & amortization
13,749
13,503
13,460
27,252
26,590
Other operating activities items
(19,858)
(2,986)
(8,573)
(22,844)
(17,132)
Net cash generated from operating activities
15,027
27,180
18,231
42,207
33,982
Cash Flows from Investing Activities:
Net payments for property, plant and equipment
(17,292)
(17,182)
(18,440)
(34,474)
(32,493)
Other investment activities items
(245)
(753)
(1,259)
(998)
(1,464)
Net cash used in investing activities
(17,537)
(17,935)
(19,699)
(35,472)
(33,957)
Cash Flows from Financing Activities:
Total net proceeds from (repayment of) borrowings
(8,980)
(5,310)
(16,640)
(14,290)
2,960
Other financing activities items
(893)
(269)
(1,022)
(1,162)
591
Net cash generated from (used in) financing activities
(9,873)
(5,579)
(17,662)
(15,452)
3,551
Foreign currency exchange effect
803
4,687
(1,666)
5,490
(2,127)
Net increase (decrease) in cash and cash equivalents
(11,580)
8,353
(20,796)
(3,227)
1,449
Cash and cash equivalents at the beginning of period
84,426
76,073
73,783
76,073
51,538
Cash and cash equivalents at the end of period
72,846
84,426
52,987
72,846
52,987
[1] All financial information presented in this press release is unaudited, consolidated and prepared in accordance with Taiwan-IFRS (International Financial Reporting Standards as endorsed for use in the R.O.C.). Such financial information is generated internally by us and has not been subjected to the same review and scrutiny, including internal auditing procedures and audit by our independent auditors, to which we subject our year-end audited consolidated financial statements, and may vary materially from the year-end audited consolidated financial information for the same period. Any evaluation of the financial information presented in this press release should also take into account our published year-end audited consolidated financial statements and the notes to those statements. In addition, the financial information presented is not necessarily indicative of our results of operations for any future period.
[2] Long-term borrowings include long-term loans and bills payable.
