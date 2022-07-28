Ascensus Launches "Get There" Integrated Marketing Campaign

New Brand Positioning Promotes Financial Stability through Sponsorships and Digital Marketing Campaigns

DRESHER, Pa., July 28, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Ascensus—whose technology and expertise helps millions of people save for retirement, education, and healthcare—announced the launch of their "Get There" marketing and advertising campaign focused on enhancing brand awareness and driving preference and demand for Ascensus and Ascensus-supported products and services.

(PRNewsfoto/Ascensus) (PRNewswire)

The campaign takes an integrated marketing approach leveraging a variety of creative strategies and tactics, including paid digital and earned media created to enhance market visibility, and entails a multi-year marketing roadmap building on the initial impact of launch.

"Our recent unification with Newport Group and refreshed brand identity present terrific opportunities and natural catalysts for us to shine a brighter light on our brand," said Carl Negin, chief marketing officer of Ascensus. "Ascensus believes that everyone deserves to feel financially secure—and that's why we're helping more people save for what matters: retirement, education, and healthcare. It's all about leading with purpose and delivering better outcomes for partners and savers through greater flexibility, more options, and the freedom of choice. So, wherever they want to be, they can get there with Ascensus."

At the heart of the "Get There" campaign is the notion that Ascensus enables others to reach their goal-oriented destinations. For some, such as institutional or distribution partners, those aspirations might be strategic, such as transforming a business model or driving profitable growth. For savers, while their destinations ultimately are financial—they also may be emotional, such as achieving the peace of mind and confidence that come from having a more secure financial future.

Describing the new "Get There" brand campaign, Negin said, "It's active, aspirational, and achievable, and speaks to our role as an enabler of success for our institutional partners, advisors, clients, and savers."

Media buys for the campaign include geo-framing, sponsored e-blasts, and targeted social media ads. Ascensus also is investing in sponsorship opportunities on NPR's Marketplace, and elsewhere.

About Ascensus

Ascensus is a market-leading enabler of tax-advantaged savings—providing technology, services, and expertise that help more than 15 million people save for retirement, education, and healthcare.

We are a premier savings program service provider, third-party administrator, and government savings facilitator. Our platforms, industry knowledge, and data-based insights enhance the growth and success of our partners, their clients, and savers through co-branded, private-labeled, and governmental partnerships.

Ascensus offers comprehensive qualified and non-qualified retirement plan solutions, third-party retirement plan administration, 529 education and ABLE savings program administration, health savings and COBRA administration, corporate- and bank-owned life insurance solutions, and fiduciary and total rewards services.

The company's brands include Ascensus; Newport, an Ascensus company; PAi, an Ascensus company; and FuturePlan by Ascensus. Ascensus has more than $745 billion in assets under administration and employs more than 5,500 associates as of March 31, 2022.

For more information, visit ascensus.com and newportgroup.com.

View original content to download multimedia:

SOURCE Ascensus