Sage Veterinary Imaging Welcomes and Promotes ACVR Radiology Residents and Interns

ROUND ROCK, Texas, July 27, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Sage Veterinary Imaging (SVI) has welcomed its new class of veterinary residents and interns. SVI offers one of approximately 25 residency programs certified by the American College of Veterinary Radiology (ACVR). Internships and residency programs offer training for veterinarians to acquire in-depth knowledge of veterinary radiology or veterinary radiation oncology under the supervision of ACVR board-certified radiologists or radiation oncologists. Dr. Jaime Sage is president of the CT/MRI Society of ACVR.

Our model blends advanced imaging technology with hands-on cases giving a training ground for world-class radiologists.

SVI residents and interns gain hands-on experience with daily 3T MRI, 128 CT, ultrasound, special procedures, and nuclear medicine cases, including collaboration with an experienced neurosurgery team.

"We welcome veterinarians interested in bringing advanced human-quality diagnostic imaging to pets," said Dr. Sage. "We believe our unique model, blending the world's most advanced imaging technology with a high volume of hands-on cases, and our team's specialized expertise, is the very best way to train world-class radiologists."

2022-2023 Interns

The one-year diagnostic imaging internship often leads to a three-year radiology residency program.

Steven Ault , graduate of Washington State University and University of Portland

Cristina Piedrahita , graduate of Universidad CES and ECFVG

Ilaria Monti , graduate of University of Teramo

Kris Doyle , graduate of Ross University and University of Georgia

2022-2023 Residents

These residents have completed a one-year internship prior to being accepted to the 3-year residency program.

Karin Prater , 2 nd year resident; graduate of University of Michigan and University of Michigan College of Veterinary Medicine

Brittany Curtis , 1st year resident; graduate of University of Memphis and Mississippi State College of Veterinary Medicine

About Sage Veterinary Imaging

Sage Veterinary Imaging is accredited by the American College of Veterinary Radiology (ACVR) and includes:

3T magnetic resonance imaging (MRI). MRI uses a powerful magnetic field, radio waves and a computer to produce detailed pictures of organs, soft tissues, and other internal body structures. MRI has been used for more than 30 years in veterinary medicine to diagnose or assess brain tumors, slipped discs, spinal cancer, inner ear infections, liver shunts, ACL tears, lameness, and various joint injuries. The 3T MRI offers twice the accuracy in half the time.





128-slice computed tomography (CT) scanner ; A CT scan is a diagnostic imaging procedure that uses a combination of X-rays and computer technology to produce images of the inside of the body including bones, muscles, fat, organs and blood vessels. The 128-slice CT scanner offers more detectors than a 16 or 64 slice CT, larger volume coverage and shorter scan times.





High-resolution console ultrasound . Ultrasound enables the veterinary team to visualize disease processes more clearly and perform biopsies more accurately. Ultrasound is commonly used to diagnose conditions such as liver disease, kidney disease, pancreatitis, intestinal foreign-body obstruction, and abdominal cancer.





Echocardiography with full workups . An electrocardiogram (ECG/EKG) records the electrical signals in the heart and can quickly detect heart problems and monitor the heart's health.





Image-guided biopsies. An image-guided biopsy allows the veterinarian to biopsy suspicious areas that can't readily be seen or felt through the skin. Using an imaging technique such as ultrasound, the veterinarian can guide the biopsy needle into the best position to obtain a sample of suspicious cells.

In addition to the Round Rock location, SVI has imaging centers in Midvale and Sandy, Utah.

