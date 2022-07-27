Bascom Palmer is No. 1 for 21st Year and Sylvester Comprehensive Cancer Center Ranks Among Nation's Best in U.S. News Best Hospitals

MIAMI, July 27, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Bascom Palmer Eye Institute is once again ranked No. 1 in ophthalmology in the 2022 U.S. News & World Report "Best Hospitals" rankings, while Sylvester Comprehensive Cancer Center moves into the top 50 for the first time, tied at No. 48, and neurology/neurosurgery vault into the top 25.

The new rankings mark the 21st time, and the 19th consecutive year, that Bascom Palmer has been ranked No. 1 for treating eye-related conditions since U.S. News began surveying physicians for its annual rankings in 1990. Sylvester, the only National Cancer Institute-designated cancer center in South Florida, is ranked among the best hospitals for treatment of cancer for the first time, at No. 48.

In addition, neurology/neurosurgery went up ten spots, rising to No. 25 in the country from No. 35 in 2021. All three ranked programs are part of UHealth – University of Miami Health System, which also demonstrated top-notch care closer to home.

UHealth Tower showed improvement, advancing one spot statewide to No. 8. It continues to be tied at No. 2 in Miami-Ft. Lauderdale, and is regionally recognized in South Florida.

Standings Reflect Commitment to Patient-Centered Care

"Having three nationally ranked programs and rising in the state rankings is a testament to the outstanding clinical care our teams are providing," said Dipen J. Parekh, M.D., chief operating officer of UHealth executive dean for clinical affairs and founding director of the Desai Sethi Urology Institute at the Miller School of Medicine. "These and other UHealth programs are at the vanguard of medicine, advancing cutting-edge research and treatment options and setting the standard for top-flight patient care, from the most basic to the most complex cases."

Bascom Palmer's decades-long run in the top spot of these national rankings is a demonstration of its excellence in the field of ophthalmology.

"Our professional team is dedicated to delivering the most advanced vision care to patients throughout our diverse community and around the world," said Eduardo C. Alfonso, M.D., director of Bascom Palmer Eye Institute and the Kathleen and Stanley J. Glaser Chair in Ophthalmology. "In addition to clinical care, our unwavering focus on excellence also drives our integrated approach to research and education. Our physicians and scientists continue to make important contributions to our understanding of eye diseases, and we have developed robust virtual education services to connect with patients and eye care professionals almost anywhere in the world."

Eight UHealth specialties earned distinction this year as high performing, relative to other rated hospitals: chronic obstructive pulmonary disease (COPD), colon cancer surgery, heart attack, heart failure, kidney failure, lung cancer surgery, prostate cancer surgery, and stroke.

"Dedication to our patients is our shared focus, and is at the core of our mission," said Henri R. Ford, M.D., M.H.A., dean and chief academic officer of the Miller School. "It drives innovation and interdisciplinary cooperation in our academic and research efforts. Excellence in clinical care is the result, and this is validated by the continued recognition and respect of our peers in the medical community."

U.S. News & World Report rankings are based on data from nearly 5,000 medical centers and survey responses from more than 30,000 physicians. The complete 2022-2023 rankings are available online and in the U.S. News "Best Hospitals" 2022 guidebook.

