TriNet Announces Enrich™ 

DUBLIN, Calif., July 26, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- TriNet (NYSE: TNET), a leading provider of comprehensive human resources for small and medium-size businesses (SMBs), today announced the launch of Enrich™, a revolutionary product line that will allow its customers to expand the benefits they offer their employees. The Enrich products will be offered and available to TriNet's 23,000 SMB customers next month.

The first two product releases include Enrich Access and Enrich Adopt. Enrich Access will allow TriNet customers to offer tax-free travel reimbursements to their employees for medical care received far from their home. Enrich Adopt will allow TriNet customers to offer their employees tax-favored reimbursements for expenses incurred during the adoption process.

"At TriNet, we will not let small and medium-size businesses be left behind with respect to benefits being offered by larger companies," said Burton M. Goldfield, President and Chief Executive Officer, TriNet. "By leveraging our strong employee benefits expertise and scale, we have created a unique product line for our valued SMB customers to provide their employees," he added.

"TriNet believes that benefits, including access to healthcare and family planning services, are essential to attract and retain world class employees for many SMBs. Equitable access to healthcare is a key part of our expertise and the value that we bring to our customers." said Samantha Wellington, TriNet's Executive Vice President, Business Affairs, Chief Legal Officer and Secretary.

Enrich Access gives TriNet's SMB customers the opportunity to provide tax-free travel reimbursements to all their employees and household dependents, regardless of whether they are enrolled in major medical care, who travel to obtain medical care that is not available to them locally. For travel assistance accessed through Enrich Access, the employee's identity will remain anonymous to their employer, which is often a challenge at a small company.

For both Enrich Access and Enrich Adopt, TriNet will review and process claims for reimbursement, report any payments for payroll purposes and make reimbursement payments.

For more information on this groundbreaking new product line visit: https://www.trinet.com/hr-services/benefit-options#equitable

TriNet (NYSE: TNET) provides small and medium-size businesses (SMBs) with full-service HR solutions tailored by industry. To free SMBs from HR complexities, TriNet offers access to human capital expertise, benefits, risk mitigation and compliance, payroll, all enabled by industry leading technology capabilities. TriNet's suite of products also includes services and software-based solutions to help streamline workflows by connecting HR, Benefits, Employee Engagement, Payroll and Time & Attendance. From Main Street to Wall Street, TriNet empowers SMBs to focus on what matters most—growing their business and enabling their people. TriNet, incredible starts here. For more information, visit TriNet.com or follow us on Twitter.

