CropX Technologies helps farmers understand pending nitrogen regulations

TEL AVIV, Israel, July 25, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- CropX Technologies, a global leader in digital agronomic solutions for farming operations, recently offered farmers in the Netherlands greater insight into how the government's new proposed nitrogen emission reductions will affect their farms. This helps farmers understand and prepare for the impact it will have on their operations and gives members of the general public and policymakers an easier way to understand the proposed nitrogen targets.

Nitrogen is a vital nutrient for crop and pasture growth but causes ecological problems when too much is released into the environment. In the Netherlands, manure from dairy operations is a significant source of emissions and is the focus of a government plan for emission reductions across the country.

CropX operates the precision mapping tool Boer&Bunder (www.boerenbunder.nl), which takes publicly available data on agricultural fields and makes it accessible in an online mapping platform. After the Dutch government released its map of proposed reduction targets, CropX quickly made it available to the public on Boer&Bunder as part of its free tier of access. Users can search specific field plots to see proposed reduction targets for each location.

"Making the Dutch government's nitrogen reduction map accessible helps everyone understand better the emission standards that could affect how farms are run in the foreseeable future," says Gert Sterenborg, Product Manager at CropX.

Boer&Bunder gives users insights into agricultural fields within the countries that it covers, currently the Netherlands, Belgium, Luxembourg, Denmark, Austria, France and two states in Germany. This includes field by field data on historic crop rotations and precise field plotting for planning and invoicing. Users can also access elevation maps and satellite imagery and have access to different data sets based on subscription tiers.

CropX is one of the fastest growing providers of agribusiness farm management solutions in the world, deployed in over 50 countries and across all the arable continents. The CropX platform synthesizes data from the earth and sky to offer advanced soil and crop intelligence and a suite of digital decision and planning tools, all on an easy-to-use app capable of tracking multiple farms and fields. CropX is backed by the world's leading agribusinesses and VCs, who recognize that CropX's precision-ag technologies set new standards of best practices for environmental sustainability and greater farm productivity. Learn more at https://www.cropx.com

