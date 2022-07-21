LANEIGE ranks #1 in Beauty & Personal Care for Amazon Prime Day 2022

SEOUL, South Korea, July 21, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Known globally as skincare's true hydration expert, LANEIGE has recently been experiencing fast growth in the US thanks to its effective, innovative, and delightfully imaginative products with smart formulas in satisfying textures, and iconic bestsellers like the Lip Sleeping Mask and Water Sleeping Mask.

LANEIGE Lip Sleeping Mask (Berry) topped the beauty & personal care category during the 2022 Amazon Prime Day event (PRNewswire)

LANEIGE reached a new milestone during Amazon Prime Day this year, topping the Beauty & Personal care category and ranking as one of the bestselling brands of the global shopping event. The brand's star product, Lip Sleeping Mask (Berry), was the #1 sold product in the Beauty & Personal care category with the Lip Glowy Balm (Berry) coming in at #3. Water Sleeping Mask was also one of the top 100 products sold in this category.

"The impressive performance we made during this year's Amazon Prime Day is the direct result of our efforts in expanding our interactions with customers through a 360° omnichannel strategy and marketing communications, combined with the superior quality and innovation of our best-selling products in the North American market. We will continue to provide local customers with the brands and products they need as we make an active push into various sales channels," says Robin Na, President & General Manager of Amorepacific North America RHQ (Regional Headquarter).

Water Bank Blue Hyaluronic Cream, one of LANEIGE's main products, has been widely recognized among US customers in the Americas for its excellent skincare benefits (PRNewswire)

With a wide range of lip and skincare products including Water Bank Blue Hyaluronic Cream, Water Sleeping Mask, and their bestselling Lip Sleeping Mask, LANEIGE has strengthened its presence in the North American market through an expanded investment to raise brand awareness resulting in a 100% YoY sales growth in the first half of the year.

In addition to LANEIGE's explosive success, Sulwhasoo and innisfree of Amorepacific US have also shown incredible performance during Amazon Prime Day this year. Sulwhasoo's most recognized First Care Activating Serum sold out enitrely, and innisfree's beloved Daily UV Defense Sunscreen with Broad Spectrum 36, ranked 34th in the Beauty & Personal Care category.

Global beauty company Amorepacific has strengthened its presence as a K-beauty leader with its skincare brands including AMOREPACIFIC, Sulwhasoo, LANEIGE and innisfree since its official entry into the American market in 2002. Recently,the company has expanded into e-commerce and multi-brand store channels, in response to changes in the market during the pandemic. As a result, the North American division saw a staggering 60% increase in sales during the first quarter in 2022.

SOURCE LANEIGE