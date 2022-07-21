Bring the ideas to life with Wondershare Anireel 2.0, the animated explainer video editor that offers customizable characters

If people are fed up with writing marketing scripts and spending time learning how to create animation, Anireel is the best solution.

VANCOUVER, BC, July 21, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Wondershare rolled out the latest version of the animation explainer video maker Anireel 2.0 featuring more ready-made templates and rich customization settings for users to effortlessly create animated videos with a low learning curve. Simply bring ideas to life by using animation templates and characters, converting text to speech and more.

"As of 2019, small businesses created two-thirds of new jobs and contributed 43.5% of the United States' GDP," said Iris Zhou, Product Director of Wondershare Anireel. "Anireel was upgraded with a goal to help small business owners boost sales by creating animated videos with a low learning curve."

With a vast array of ready-to-use assets and the simple "drag and drop" function, Anireel makes animation explainer videos creation a breeze — whether it's for marketing, knowledge sharing or eLearning. The latest updates include:

Customizable branded character: Customize the character's styles, facial features, clothing, and accessories the way users w ant. Users can also add the logo image.

Rich customizable assets: Use or edit ready-to-use assets ranging from scenes, backgrounds, characters, props, text, and audio to make the explainer video more personal.

70+ ready-made video templates: Don't want to create a video from scratch? Simply choose from over 70 video templates for scenarios like introduction, product promotion and knowledge sharing to save time.

Flexible camera movements: Offer greater visual experience to the audience with different detailed views and angles.

Here are the key features that help small business owners, service providers, marketers, sales and educators improve efficiency and save energy:

Character lip sync : Synchronize the lips movement of the character to enhance audience engagement.

Text-to-speech : Convert the t ext into vivid human dubbing with a snap of a finger.

Script-to-animation: Turn the scripts into animated videos with one click. Get a great selection of script templates for users to generate animated videos with vivid dubbing. Zero skill requir ed.

Compatibility and Price

Wondershare Anireel is compatible with Windows and pricing starts at $77.99 per year. For free trials and downloads, please visit Anireel or follow us on YouTube , Facebook , Twitter , and Instagram to learn more.

About Wondershare

Founded in 2003, Wondershare is a global leader in software development and a pioneer in the field of digital creativity. Our technology is powerful, and the solutions we provide are simple and convenient. That's why we're trusted by millions of people in over 150 countries worldwide. We help our users pursue their passions so that, together, we can build a more creative world.

