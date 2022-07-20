Spin Master Announces Global Master Toy Licensing Agreement with Sony Interactive Entertainment's PlayStation®

Agreement Gives Spin Master Global Master Toy and Collectible Merchandising Rights to Sony Interactive Entertainment's PlayStation Brand and First Party Game Titles Including God of War, Horizon Zero Dawn, The Last of Us, UNCHARTED, and More

TORONTO, July 20, 2022 /PRNewswire/ - Spin Master Corp. (TSX: TOY) (www.spinmaster.com), a leading global children's entertainment company, announced today that it has entered into a global licensing agreement with Sony Interactive Entertainment (SIE). Spin Master will be the global master toy licensee for the SIE's PlayStation brand and SIE-owned PlayStation titles, including but not limited to God of War, Horizon Zero Dawn, The Last of Us, and UNCHARTED, and will develop products in the action figure, collectible, playset, plush, roleplay, vehicles, RC, and games & puzzles categories.

The agreement was brokered by Sony Pictures Consumer Products, the division that manages global master toy deals for the PlayStation brand and its PlayStation Studios games in addition to working closely with Sony Interactive Entertainment to execute licensing programs in North America that tie into global PlayStation strategies. The announcement comes ahead of new entertainment content based on popular PlayStation Studios games including the recently released film based on UNCHARTED and an upcoming TV series based on The Last of Us.

"Both SIE's PlayStation and Spin Master share a common goal, to inspire and entertain consumers through the relentless pursuit of innovation," said Chris Beardall, Spin Master's President of Toys and Chief Commercial Officer. "Together we will bring the interactive storytelling of Sony's immersive PlayStation games to life in an all-new way, extending the fandom from digital to reimagined physical play."

"The PlayStation brand is always looking for new and exciting ways to provide gamers with the most extraordinary experiences possible, what we call 'remarkable play'," said Grace Chen, Vice President, Network Advertising, Loyalty & Licensed Merchandise, Sony Interactive Entertainment. "We are committed to creating the highest quality gameplay experiences for our community of global fans and finding new ways to bring our most beloved characters to new audiences. Working along with Spin Master, we are excited to continue our reach in presenting our gaming IP through authentic and innovative toys and games to our passionate PlayStation community around the world."

Included in the terms is SIE's PlayStation game console brand comprising PlayStation 3, PlayStation 4, and PlayStation 5, which marked the fastest selling console in the company's history, as well as SIE first party existing game titles, and owned new titles launched during the term.

Spin Master's PlayStation toy line is anticipated to launch in Spring 2024.

About Spin Master

Spin Master Corp. (TSX: TOY) is a leading global children's entertainment company, creating exceptional play experiences through its three creative centres: Toys, Entertainment and Digital Games. With distribution in over 100 countries, Spin Master is best known for award-winning brands PAW Patrol®, Bakugan®, Kinetic Sand®, Air Hogs®, Hatchimals®, Rubik's Cube® and GUND®, and is the global toy licensee for other popular properties. Spin Master Entertainment creates and produces compelling multiplatform content, through its in-house studio and partnerships with outside creators, including the preschool franchise PAW Patrol and numerous other original shows, short-form series and feature films. The Company has an established presence in digital games, anchored by the Toca Boca® and Sago Mini® brands, offering open-ended and creative game and educational play in digital environments. Through Spin Master Ventures, the Company makes minority investments globally in emerging companies and start-ups. With over 30 offices in close to 20 countries, Spin Master employs more than 2,000 team members globally. For more information visit spinmaster.com or follow-on Instagram, Facebook and Twitter @spinmaster.

