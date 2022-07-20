Rotoplas: Second Quarter 2022 Results

MEXICO CITY, July 20, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Grupo Rotoplas S.A.B. de C.V. (BMV: AGUA*) ("Rotoplas", "the Company"), America's leading company in water solutions, reports its unaudited second quarter 2022 results. The information has been prepared in accordance with the International Financial Reporting Standards (IFRS).

Figures are expressed in millions of Mexican pesos.

HIGHLIGHTS | 2Q22 vs 2Q21

Rotoplas reported record quarterly net sales of Ps. 3,447 million, along with sequential and year-over-year recovery in margins.





Net sales increased 22.7%, driven by growth across all countries.





Gross margin increased by 510 bps, closing at 42.2%, benefiting from leading brands that allowed the implementation of a price increase strategy as well as manufacturing process efficiencies





Operating income increased by 77.6%, even when taking into account expenses related to new businesses (e.g. Acuantia in the United States , bebbia in Mexico , and water treatement and recycling plants in Brazil ), whose expenses exceed the marginal contribution for sales.





Adjusted EBITDA 1 reached Ps. 528 million with a 15.3% margin, a 40 bps expansion. EBITDA was impacted by Ps. 80 million due to the development of new businesses. This figure was Ps. 48 million higher than in 2Q21.





Net income increased 86.6% as a result of the recovery in operating margins.





ROIC closed at 13.0%, 61 bps above the cost of capital. This was in line with the sustainable economic value creation strategy to maintain a positive environmental and social impact.





In May, a capital reimbursement in cash was paid to shareholders at the rate of Ps. 0.45 per outstanding share.





In July, AGUA* was once again included in the Mexican Stock Exchange's ESG Index.

HIGHLIGHTS | Cumulative 2022 vs 2021

Net sales reached Ps. 6,107 million, a 16.4% increase, in line with guidance given to the market. Net sales for the first half of the year were driven by growth across all regions.





Gross margin closed at 41.3%, a 230 bps expansion driven by the strength of leading brands that allowed the implementation of a price increase policy, as well as the efficiency achieved in the manufacturing and installation of solutions.





Adjusted EBITDA 1 reached Ps. 850 million with a 13.9% margin, which was a 310 bps contraction, mainly related to investments made for the development of new businesses, which impacted adjusted EBITDA by Ps. 153 million. This figure was Ps. 90 million higher than the one reported during the first half of 2021.





Net income reached Ps. 210 million, a 5.2% increase due to an improvement in operating results.





Net Debt/ Adj. EBITDA leverage closed at 1.7x and the cash conversion cycle was optimized by 10 days.





CapEx was Ps. 293 million, including technological upgrades to Mexican plants for the launch of new generation water tanks, with the objective of ensuring the long-term sustainability of the water storage category.

KEY FIGURES | FINANCIAL DATA





2Q

6M





2022 2021 %Δ 2022 2021 %Δ Income Statement Net Sales 3,447 2,810 22.7 % 6,107 5,244 16.4 % % gross margin 42.2 % 37.1 % 510 bps 41.3 % 39.0 % 230 bps Operating Income 429 242 77.6 % 651 547 19.1 % % margin 12.4 % 8.6 % 380 bps 10.7 % 10.4 % 30 bps EBITDA 528 338 56.3 % 850 734 15.9 % Adjusted EBITDA1 528 419 26.0 % 850 892 (4.7 %) % margin 15.3 % 14.9 % 40 bps 13.9 % 17.0 % (310) bps Net Income 122 65 86.6 % 210 199 5.2 % % margin 3.5 % 2.3 % 120 bps 3.4 % 3.8 % (40) bps















Balance Sheet Cash and cash equivalents 1,079 2,449 (56.0 %)





Total Debt 4,007 4,189 (4.3 %)





Net Debt 2,928 1,740 68.3 %





















Cash Flow Operating Cash Flow 395 119 NM





CapEx 293 178 64.9 %





Working Capital (283) (278) NM





















Others Net Debt / Adj. EBITDA 1.7x 1.0x 0.7x





ROIC 13.0 % 16.0 % (300) bps





Cash Conversion Cycle 59 69 (10) days







OPERATING FIGURES | January – June 2022

MESSAGE | CEO

Dear Investors,

The agility and operational discipline we have achieved through the Flow transformation program have been key drivers of Rotoplas' record-high sales and EBITDA. Our second quarter growth puts us in line with our earnings guidance and brings us closer to our estimated EBITDA margin. We will continue to focus on improving our margins while maintaining leadership in our traditional business and growing our new businesses.

Water scarcity in the markets we operate in has led to an ever-increasing demand for water solutions, presenting both a great challenge and a great opportunity for our business. Our financial strength, human talent, and the daily motivation provided by our purpose will be essential to successfully take advantage of this opportunity.

During the quarter, we conducted a detailed analysis to identify the Flow initiatives with the greatest impact and value generation potential, which will allow us to remain agile in the face of changes in the environment in order to adapt our spending and investment pace as needed.

We maintained a strong balance sheet and a stable cash flow generation in the traditional business, which allows us to continue developing the new businesses. In addition, during the first half of the year, we continued with the investment process for the modernization of the storage business in Mexico, we paid a dividend to shareholders in May, and maintained a sufficient level of working capital to guarantee the supply of raw materials in an environment with unstable supply chains.

Throughout the years, the water industry has proven it can stand strong in the face of economic downturns, and Rotoplas' business model along with the Flow program allow us to enhance growth and profitability through innovation. We will continue to focus on satisfying market needs through our solutions and services, while prioritizing business profitability and generating value for our stakeholders.

Carlos Rojas Aboumrad

GUIDANCE | 2022-2025

During the 1Q22 earnings conference call, the Company updated its 2022 guidance. The modification of the annual earnings guidance does not affect the objectives set in the 2020-2025 Sustainable Growth Strategy.



Metric Revised Guidance 2022 Objectives 2025 Guidance Increase in net sales ≥ 15% 2x sales (vs. 2020) Adjusted EBITDA Margin 15.5% - 16.5% ≥ 20%

Net Debt / Adj. EBITDA ≤ 2.0x ≤ 2.0x

ROIC ROIC ≥ WACC + 100 bps ∼ 20%

SALES AND EBITDA | BY REGION AND SOLUTION

6M





2022 2021 %Δ 2022 2021 %Δ Mexico Sales 1,758 1,519 15.7 % 3,130 2,854 9.7 %

Adj. EBITDA1 369 255 44.3 % 588 563 4.4 %

% Margin 21.0 % 16.8 % 420 bps 18.8 % 19.7 % (90) bps















Argentina Sales 950 594 60.0 % 1,591 1,071 48.5 %

Adj. EBITDA1 143 85 68.6 % 234 154 51.9 %

% Margin 15.1 % 14.3 % 80 bps 14.7 % 14.4 % 30 bps















United States Sales 377 363 3.9 % 709 619 14.6 %

Adj. EBITDA1 (29) 24 NM (48) 43 NM

% Margin (7.7 %) 6.5 % NM (6.8 %) 6.9 % NM















Others Sales 362 335 8.1 % 676 699 (3.3 %)

Adj. EBITDA1 45 55 (17.9 %) 76 132 (42.4 %)

% Margin 12.5 % 16.5 % (400) bps 11.2 % 18.8 % (760) bps















6M





2022 2021 %Δ 2022 2021 %Δ Products Sales 3,340 2,665 25.4 % 5,907 4,985 18.5 %

Adj. EBITDA1 611 431 41.5 % 1,003 918 9.2 %

% Margin 18.3 % 16.2 % 210 bps 17.0 % 18.4 % (140) bps















Services Sales 107 146 (26.8 %) 199 259 (23.0 %)

Adj. EBITDA1 (83) (12) NM (153) (26) NM

% Margin NM NM NM NM NM NM

6M



2022 2021 %Δ 2022 2021 %Δ EBITDA 528 338 56.3 % 850 734 15.9 % Flow Implementation Costs - 75 NM - 150 NM Donations - 6 NM - 8 NM Adj EBITDA1 528 419 26.0 % 850 892 (4.7 %)

Since the second quarter of 2020, we have been recognizing "one-time" expenses for the implementation of the Flow program; non-recurring expenses that have short- and long-term benefits in revenue, expense, working capital and organizational culture to ensure permanent change. The fourth quarter of 2021 was the last period in which these "one-time" expenses were recognized.

Mexico

Net Sales increased 15.7% vs 2Q21 driven by double-digit growth in products, which offset the weaker performance of the services platform.

Product sales benefited from double-digit growth in the storage, water flow, and improvement categories. Droughts in the northwest of the country also contributed to the increase in sales.

Services sales decreased due to lower water treatment and recycling plant sales, a business that still has delays in new industrial and commercial projects as a result of the pandemic. Additionally, the drinking fountains division continues without new revenues due to the prevailing impasse in the country's schools. bebbia maintained a good pace and recorded a double-digit sales increase, however, it does not offset the other divisions.

Adjusted EBITDA for the quarter was Ps. 369 million, an increase of 44.3% compared to 2Q21. This result includes the impact of bebbia's accelerated growth, which added 9 thousand new subscribers in the quarter, resulting in a loss of Ps. 46 million to this business. The adjusted EBITDA margin for the quarter expanded 420 bps, going from 16.8% in 2Q21 to 21.0% in 2Q22.

Cumulative net sales increased 9.7%, reaching Ps. 3,130 million driven by a product growth, which compensates fewer service sales.

On a cumulative basis, adjusted EBITDA was Ps. 588 million, a 4.4% increase, with an 18.8% margin. During the first half of the year, the increase in bebbia's expenses related to its growth negatively impacted the business, resulting in a loss of Ps. 90 million during the first half of the year. The adjusted EBITDA margin was 18.8%, a 90 bps decrease compared to 1H21.

Argentina

Net sales increased 60.0% vs 2Q21 with record growth in all three categories. The brand's leadership and strength in the region have allowed us to continue with our price and cross-selling strategies and increase the penetration of new sales channels.

Cumulative net sales increased 48.5% driven by continuous improvement in the commercial execution and in the pricing policy.

Adjusted EBITDA for the quarter reached Ps. 143 million vs Ps. 85 million in 2Q21. Adjusted EBITDA margin closed at 15.1%, an 80 bps increase compared to 2Q21, driven by an efficient cost structure.

Cumulative adjusted EBITDA reached Ps. 234 million, an increase of 51.9% compared to the same period of the previous year, driven by higher volumes and prices, which helped offset increases in raw materials costs.

NOTE: Adoption of IAS 29, Financial Reporting in Hyperinflationary Economies.

Due to Argentina experiencing inflation above 100% in the last three years, it is considered a hyperinflationary economy. In accordance with IAS 29, an adjustment for inflation has been made to the Financial Statements to consider changes in purchasing power.

International Accounting Standard (IAS) 29, Financial Information in Hyperinflationary Economies establishes that the results of operations in Argentina should be reported as if they were hyperinflationary as of January 1st, 2018. Moreover, an adjustment for inflation in the Financial Statements should be made to account for the change in the purchasing power of the local currency.

As a result of the above, in the first half of 2022, the impact of the restatement resulted in an increase of Ps. 126 million in financial expense, negatively impacting the Comprehensive Financing Result. After considering taxes, the impact on net income amounted to Ps. 118 million.

United States

Net Sales for the quarter increased 3.9% to Ps. 377 million, driven by growth in the e-commerce business. During the quarter, we added 7,400 new customers as a result of our omnichannel strategy and customer service through our call center. Likewise, the septic business continues under development, increasing the number of partners for the design, installation, and maintenance services of the solutions.

Cumulative net sales increased 14.6%, reaching Ps. 709 million driven by the e-commerce and septic businesses growth. The latter doubled sales compared to 2021.

Pre-operating expenses from the septic business and technological expenses for the expansion of the e-commerce platform led to a negative adjusted EBITDA of Ps. 29 million in the quarter and negative Ps. 48 million cumulatively.

Other countries

Net sales from other countries (Peru, Guatemala, El Salvador, Costa Rica, Honduras, Nicaragua, and Brazil) reached Ps. 362 million in the quarter, 8.1% higher than that reported in the same period of the previous year. On a cumulative basis, net sales decreased 3.3% vs 2021.

In Peru, the efficient commercial strategy and price increases offset the decline in sales volume caused by the adverse macroeconomic environment during the quarter. On a cumulative basis, sales were affected by a weak first quarter, as a result of the third COVID-19 wave and the suspension of government subsidies to the population.

In Central America, quarterly sales growth was due to the implementation of differentiated pricing strategies by customer, channel, and product.

Diversification of the water flow and improvement categories continued in order to complement sales from the traditional water storage business. This helped offset weak sales from the first quarter related to the announcement of a price increase at the end of 2021 that led distributors and customers to anticipate purchases and increase their inventories.

In Brazil, the projects pipeline benefited from the new legislation that promotes the migration from a state-owned water model to a private one. In addition, during the period, strategic alliances were formed with specialized consultants to increase the volume of contracts through a commission scheme.

Adjusted EBITDA reached Ps. 45 million in the quarter and Ps. 76 million in the first half of the year. The EBITDA margin contracted 400 bps in the quarter compared to 2Q21, reaching 12.5% and decreased 760 bps vs 1H21, reaching 11.2%. The margin contractions are related to the investment for the development of the water treatment and recycling plants in Brazil, which resulted in a loss of Ps. 13 million in that business during the quarter and Ps. 28 million during the first half of the year.

ANALYSIS | COSTS AND EXPENSES

Gross Profit

Gross profit for the period increased 39.8% in the quarter and 23.3% in the first half of the year. Likewise, the gross margin increased 510 bps to 42.2% in 2Q22 and 230 bps in the 6M21 to 41.3%. This was the result of an assertive pricing strategy during the second half of 2021 and in 2022, which has allowed us to maintain brand leadership, as well as a sequential and year-over-year margin recovery.

Operating Income

Operating income reached Ps. 429 million in the quarter, 77.6% higher than in 2Q21, with a 380 bps increase in the margin, to reach 12.4%.

This expansion was lower than the improvement in the gross margin due to the recognition of expenses related to new businesses; Acuantia in the United States, bebbia in Mexico, and water treatment and recycling plants in Brazil, whose marginal contribution was negative due to the stage they are in.

On a cumulative basis, operating income increased 19.1% to reach Ps. 651 million. Cumulative operating margin was 10.7%, 30 bps higher than in the same period of 2021.

As in the quarter, the improvement in the operating margin was lower than the improvement in gross margin, due to the accounting for expenses related to new businesses, as well as the reactivation of travel, in-person events, and some marketing strategies that were put on hold during 2021 as a result of the pandemic.

Comprehensive Financing Result

The Comprehensive Financing Result for 2Q22 was an expense of Ps. 195 million compared to Ps. 155 million in the same period of the previous year. The expense in the quarter includes Ps. 98 million for interest on debt, commissions and leases, Ps. 14 million for the valuation of financial instruments, and Ps. 83 million for the monetary position in Argentina, which was Ps. 26 million higher than 2Q21.

The cumulative Comprehensive Financing Result was an expense of Ps. 349 million vs Ps. 277 million in the first half of 2021. Financial expenses for the first half of the year comprised the payment of interest on the AGUA 17-2X sustainable bond, commissions and leasing for Ps. 194 million, Ps. 32 million for the valuation of financial instruments, and Ps. 123 million for monetary positioning in Argentina, which was Ps. 95 million higher than 2Q21.

Net Result

The net profit for the quarter was Ps. 122 million compared to Ps. 65 million in 2Q21, an 86.6% increase due to an improvement in the operating results.

Cumulative net profit was Ps. 210 million, 5.2% higher than what was reported in 2Q21. Excluding the impact of the monetary position in Argentina, a virtual non-cash item, net income would increase 66.9%.

2022 % 2021 % %Δ Mexico 216 74 % 119 67 % NM Argentina 33 11 % 30 17 % 6.7 % United States 9 3 % 10 6 % (11.4 %) Others 35 12 % 19 11 % 88.8 % Total 293 100 % 178 100 % 64.9 %















Capital investments represented 4.8% of sales during the first half of the year, an increase of 64.9% compared to the previous year.

Capital investments include:

Ps. 194 million of investments in new technology to produce storage solutions and for machinery to increase production capacity for water flow category in Mexico .





Ps. 28 million were allocated to water treatment and recycling plants in Brazil and Ps. 1 million in Mexico .





CapEx specifically related to growth initiatives within the Flow program amounted to Ps. 163 million. This includes investments across all countries, categories, and businesses.

ANALYSIS | BALANCE SHEET

2022 2021 Δ days Inventory Days 69 59 10 Accounts Receivable Days 60 52 8 Accounts Payable Days 70 42 28 Cash Conversion Cycle 59 69 (10)

Inventory Days: Average Inventory / (3M Cost of Sales / 90)

Accounts Receivable Days: Average Accounts Receivable / (3M Sales / 90)

Accounts Payable Days: Average Suppliers / (3M Cost of Sales / 90)

During the period, the cash conversion cycle was optimized by 10 days while maintaining a strategy focused on securing the supply of raw materials in an unstable supply chain environment.

2022 2021 %∆ Total Debt 4,007 4,189 (4.3 %) Short-term Debt 9 151 (94.3 %) Long-term Debt 3,998 4,038 (1.0 %) Cash and Cash Equivalents 1,079 2,449 (56.0 %) Net Debt 2,928 1,740 68.3 %

Debt Maturity Profile

Total debt amounted to Ps. 4,007 million and corresponds to the AGUA 17-2X sustainable bond.



Currency Amount in MXN Fixed Rate Maturity AGUA 17-2X Bond Mexican Pesos 4,007 8.65 % June 2027

















2022 2021 %∆ Net Debt / Adjusted EBITDA1 1.7x 1.0x 0.7x Interest Coverage Ratio* 5.2x 4.6x 0.6x Total Liabilities / Total Stockholders' Equity 1.0x 1.1x (0.1) x Net Earnings per Share** 0.43 0.41 5.2 %

*Adjusted EBITDA LTM/interest payments LTM **Net income divided by 486.2 million shares, expressed in Mexican pesos.

Leverage as of the second quarter of 2022 was within the Company's debt guideline of 2.0x Net Debt/Adjusted EBITDA.

ROIC / Cost of Capital



2Q16 2Q17 2Q18 2Q19 2Q20 2Q21 2Q22 ROIC 11.7 % 6.9 % 7.7 % 7.9 % 8.8 % 16.0 % 13.0 % WACC 12.6 % 11.8 % 11.5 % 12.6 % 11.5 % 11.5 % 12.4 %

ROIC: NOPAT L12M/Average Invested Capital t, t-1.

Invested Capital: Total Assets – Cash and Cash Equivalents – Short-Term Liabilities.

ROIC excludes Flow program execution costs from 2Q20 to 4Q21 as they are one-off.

ROIC amounted to 13.0% at the end of June, a 300 bps contraction vs the previous year. However, the ROIC remains 61 bps above the cost of capital, which increased from 11.5% in June 2021 to 12.4% in June 2022. Nevertheless, the creation of sustainable economic value is maintained in order to continue to positively impact our stakeholders.

Financial derivates

The use of derivative financial instruments is governed by the recommendations and policies issued by the Board of Directors and supervised by the Audit Committee, which provides guidelines on the management of exchange risk, interest rate risk, credit risk, the use of derivative and non-derivative financial instruments, and the investment of excess liquidity.

As of June 30th, 2022, the market value of Grupo Rotoplas' position was:





Market Value Instrument MXN/USD exchange rate forward Ps. (7.3) million

ESG | ENVIRONMENTAL, SOCIAL AND GOVERNANCE

Updates regarding sustainability initiatives during the quarter include:

Training was given to all administrative employees of the Group regarding diversity, inclusion, and human rights issues. The training was given in collaboration with associations and companies specializing in the subject such as Integrarse , EY Mexico, and Unidos por los Derechos Humanos .





We began the process to work with the Science Based Targets initiative (SBTi) , with the purpose of validating the Group's environmental goals and achieving carbon neutrality by 2040.





The Corporate Government Committee completed an analysis of the operational risks for the Company and presented a roadmap with milestones and relevant activities to mitigate these risks, assigning responsible people and deadlines.

For more information on our ESG programs, visit our sustainability website:

https://rotoplas.com/sustentabilidad/home-eng/

2022 2021 %∆ AGUA* Closing price 24.94 31.19 (20.0 %)

P/BV 1.9 x 2.6 x (0.7) x

EV/EBITDA 10.8 x 12.3 x (1.5) x

Source: SiBolsa

Capital reimbursement:

During the quarter a capital reimbursement in cash was made to the Company's shareholders through a decrease in capital stock at a rate of Ps. 0.45 (forty-five Mexican peso cents) for each outstanding share. This implied a total disbursement of Ps. 215 million for the Company.

Treasury shares:

As of June 30th, 2022, the Company had 9.3 million shares in the treasury, equivalent to an invested amount of Ps. 320 million. To date, no treasury shares have been cancelled.

Analyst Coverage

As of June 30th, 2022, analyst coverage was provided by:





Recommendation PO BTG Pactual Mariana Cruz Buy $39.00

mariana.cruz@btgpactual.com GBM Regina Carrillo Buy $48.00

rcarrillo@gbm.com SIGNUM Alain Jaimes Buy $42.22

alain.jaimes@signumresearch.com Miranda Research Martín Lara / Marimar Torreblanca Buy $45.00

martin.lara@miranda-gr.com

marimar.torreblanca@miranda-partners.com Apalache Jorge Plácido Buy $39.40

jorge.placido@apalache.mx

Consensus Buy $42.72

TRANSFORMATION PROGRAM | FLOW

In 2019, Rotoplas began the "Flow" transformation program to focus the business on economic value creation and sustainable growth. The strategy is based on initiatives that are divided between three pillars:

A. Profitability of the Current Portfolio

- levers for income, cost, expenditure and working capital

B. Growth Initiatives and Execution

- improve the execution of growth opportunities and capital allocation decisions

C. Organizational Culture and Health

- leadership, operational discipline, talent development, accountability, and organizational climate

Flow has evolved and is part of the culture of innovation and continuous improvement.

FINANCIAL STATEMENTS | Balance Sheet, Income Statement and Cash Flow

Income Statement

6M





2022 2021 %Δ 2022 2021 %Δ Income Statement Net Sales 3,447 2,810 22.7 % 6,107 5,244 16.4 % COGS 1,991 1,769 12.6 % 3,583 3,197 12.1 % Gross Profit 1,456 1,042 39.8 % 2,524 2,047 23.3 % % margin 42.2 % 37.1 % 510 bps 41.3 % 39.0 % 230 bps Operating Expenses 1,027 800 28.4 % 1,873 1,500 24.8 % Operating Income 429 242 77.6 % 651 547 19.1 % % margin 12.4 % 8.6 % 380 bps 10.7 % 10.4 % 30 bps Comp. Financing Result (195) (155) 25.9 % (349) (277) 26.2 % Financial Income 17 38 (55.8 %) 58 81 (28.5 %) Financial Expenses (212) (193) 9.6 % (408) (358) 13.8 % Earnings Before Taxes 235 87 NM 303 271 11.7 % Taxes 113 22 NM 93 72 29.6 % Net Income 122 65 86.6 % 210 199 5.2 % % margin 3.5 % 2.3 % 120 bps 3.4 % 3.8 % (40) bps Adjusted EBITDA1 528 419 26.0 % 850 892 (4.7 %) % margin 15.3 % 14.9 % 40 bps 13.9 % 17.0 % (310) bps

2022 2021 %∆ Balance Sheet Cash and Cash Equivalents 1,079 2,449 (56.0 %) Accounts Receivable 1,895 1,627 16.5 % Inventory 1,507 1,233 22.2 % Other Current Assets 689 955 (27.9 %) Current Assets 5,170 6,264 (17.5 %) Property, Plant and Equipment - Net 3,207 2,336 37.3 % Other Long-term Assets 4,137 4,315 (4.1 %) Total Assets 12,514 12,915 (3.1 %) Short-term Debt 9 151 (94.3 %) Suppliers 847 1,088 (22.2 %) Other Accounts Payable 792 961 (17.7 %) Short-term Liabilities 1,647 2,201 (25.2 %) Long-term Debt 3,998 4,038 (1.0 %) Other long-term Liabilities 600 579 3.7 % Total Liabilities 6,246 6,817 (8.4 %) Total Stockholders' Equity 6,269 6,097 2.8 % Total Liabilities + Stockholders' Equity 12,514 12,915 (3.1 %)

2022 2021 %Δ Cash Flow EBIT 651 547 19.1 % Depreciation 199 187 6.5 % Tax (68) (125) (45.5 %) Working Capital (283) (278) 1.7 % Other (104) (211) (50.9 %) Operating Free Cash Flow 395 119 NM Operating Free Cash Flow Conversion (%) 60.7 % 21.8 % NM Net Interest (192) (220) (12.7 %) Dividends (215) (206) 4.4 % CapEx (293) (178) 64.9 % Repurchase Fund (134) (115) 16.0 % Mergers and Acquisitions 0 1 NM Short and Long-Term Debt 0 0 NM Leases1 (25) (27) (5.2 %) Other (493) (444) 11.1 % Net Change in Cash (550) (643) (14.5 %) Initial Cash Balance 1,629 3,092 (47.3 %) Final Cash Balance 1,079 2,449 (56.0 %)

