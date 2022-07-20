Perception Point Launches Advanced Browser Security, a Transformative Web Security Solution to Eliminate Web Browser Threats

Managed solution lets users browse the web or access SaaS applications without exposing enterprise data to risk; providing highly advanced security for native browsers, while ensuring user productivity

TEL AVIV, Israel, July 20, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Perception Point , a leading provider of advanced threat prevention across digital channels, announced today the release of Perception Point Advanced Browser Security , a new web security solution which adds enterprise-grade security to native Chrome and Edge browsers. Perception Point Advanced Browser Security fuses patented browser security technology powered by Hysolate, a next-gen web isolation platform acquired by Perception Point in March 2022, and Perception Point's unmatched multi-layer detection engines . This combination delivers the unprecedented ability to isolate, detect and remediate all malicious threats from the web, including phishing, ransomware, malware, APTs, and more, while also securing access to sensitive corporate apps via an isolated, trusted Chrome or Edge browser - preventing data loss (DLP) by design on both managed and unmanaged endpoints.

Perception Point Advanced Browser Security can be simply deployed via a browser extension or a light agent on PC or Mac, and is easily managed from the cloud. There are no added cloud infrastructure or data center expenses.

Customers deploying the solution will experience fewer breaches and prevent data loss, while also providing their users with a better user experience as they will have the freedom to browse the web, use the SaaS applications that they require, and access privileged corporate apps, confidently, securely, and without added latency.

Perception Point customers also receive a fully managed Incident Response service that manages all incidents and optimizes detection engines. This all-included service drastically reduces the need for SOC team resources, reducing the time required to mitigate web-borne attacks by up to 75%.

"Our customers want to be able to leverage the latest standard browsers while significantly upgrading their web security to include better, deeper, and earlier threat detection, built-in data loss prevention, and strong threat isolation, all of which dramatically reduce the attack surface," said Tal Zamir, CTO of Perception Point and former founder and CTO of Hysolate. "Perception Point Advanced Browser Security transforms the security of organizations' Chrome and Edge browsers, while supporting full compatibility with the web and the Microsoft and Google ecosystems, all without changing the way people work and without slowing them down."

With the availability of Perception Point Advanced Browser Security, Perception Point has significantly advanced its overall product offering to become a one-stop-shop for isolating, detecting and remediating all threats across the organization's top attack vectors - email, web browsers, and cloud collaboration apps. This wide coverage consolidates multiple point solutions, and adds significant value by merging data from multiple sources to deliver unmatched security and advanced threat protection along with a seamless user experience and enterprise manageability.

"Digitization, hybrid work models, and the shift to SaaS and web-based applications have made the browser a prime target for attackers who use malicious websites and file downloads to breach organizations," said Yoram Salinger, CEO, Perception Point. "In parallel, malicious insiders and third parties can easily extract data from web-based enterprise apps which lack the necessary security controls. With the addition of Perception Point Advanced Browser Security, customers of all sizes can now protect their web browsers alongside email and other cloud collaboration apps from one platform, designed to provide the accuracy, speed and scale they require to reduce breaches, lower total cost of ownership, and provide the best user experience."

About Perception Point

Perception Point is a Prevention-as-a-Service company for the fastest and most accurate next-generation detection and response to all attacks across email, cloud collaboration channels, and web browsers. The solution's natively integrated incident response service acts as a force multiplier to the SOC team, reducing management overhead, improving user experience and delivering continuous insights; providing proven best protection for all organizations.

Deployed in minutes, with no change to the enterprise's infrastructure, the patented, cloud-native and easy-to-use service replaces cumbersome legacy systems to prevent phishing, BEC, spam, malware, Zero-days, ATO, and other advanced attacks well before they reach end-users. Fortune 500 enterprises and organizations across the globe are preventing content-borne attacks across their email, web browsers, and cloud collaboration channels with Perception Point.

