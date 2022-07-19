HOPIUM concretizes its technological lead and files 10 patents for the Hopium Machina

PARIS, July 19, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- HOPIUM, the first French manufacturer of high-end hydrogen powered vehicles, announces today the filing of the first 10 patent requests for its sedan, the Hopium Machina. This filing aims to guarantee the protection of its know-how and the ownership of its technological innovations, with the ambition of bringing the new generation of hydrogen vehicles to life.

These patent requests, filed during the first half of 2022, cover a range of innovations, both in terms of optimization, efficiency, sustainability and environmental impact of the high-powered fuel cell system; as well as interior and exterior design, including interfaces and user experience.

Olivier Lombard, HOPIUM's founder, and CEO, declared: "These patent filings represent a new milestone in the realization of our pioneering vision. This step crystallizes the efforts of our talents and concretizes our technological lead."

Other patent requests, currently under study, will enrich this first series before the end of 2022.

About HOPIUM

Olivier Lombard, the youngest winner of the 24 hours of Le Mans, founded Hopium, a manufacturer of high-end hydrogen-powered vehicles, as an achievement resulting from his experience acquired on the racing circuits. With the automotive culture in his heritage, Olivier Lombard has driven for 7 years hydrogen- powered racing cars, making him the world's most experienced racer in this field. As an open-air laboratory, the race has allowed Olivier Lombard and his team to reflect on new mobility solutions to meet today's environmental challenges. While the transportation sector alone is responsible for 20% of greenhouse gas emissions, the company is positioning itself as a player in the fight against the climate change. Hopium brings together a team of experts and leading partners at the forefront of innovation in the fields of hydrogen fuel cells, technology, and automotive engineering.

