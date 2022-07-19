Graduate School USA Opens Submissions for Annual W. Edwards Deming Award Recognizing Excellence in Process Improvements and Quality Management

Federal, State & Local Government Agencies and Armed Services Can Apply Until August 26, 2022

WASHINGTON, July 19, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Graduate School USA (GSUSA) is now accepting entries for its annual W. Edwards Deming Outstanding Training Award, which, for the last 25 years, has recognized strategic initiatives that demonstrate excellence focused on enhancing quality processes in government organizations.

(PRNewswire)

Applicants can click here to see nomination guidelines; the deadline for submissions is August 26, 2022.

The Deming Award – named after renowned scholar and former GSUSA instructor Dr. W. Edwards Deming, widely acknowledged as the leading management thinker for quality management – is open to federal, state and local government agencies, plus civilian and uniformed branches of the U.S. military. Successful applicants will emulate Dr. Deming's approach by showing tangible, verifiable improvements in their organization's performance due to strong collaboration across teams and departments.

"Dr. Deming espoused excellence in process and emphasized quality management. By recognizing agencies that have made considerable progress in their efforts, GSUSA pays tribute to his philosophy of the power of process improvement," said Cynthia Hawkins, Director, Center for Leadership and Management, Graduate School USA. "We honor his contributions and principles that serve as a guiding practice for those who follow them. The Award is one of many ways that GSUSA shows its ongoing commitment to best practices in training federal employees."

Dr. Deming was a statistician and business consultant who derived the first philosophy and method that allowed individuals and organizations to plan and continually improve themselves, their relationships, processes, products and services.

Past award recipients have demonstrated innovative training or process improvement through workforce initiatives that have measurably benefited their organizations. These winners recognize that organizations must embrace a mindset of continuous improvement and a commitment to high-quality in achieving organizational objectives to succeed. They also understand the importance of teamwork, empowering employees, and success.

The 2021 award winners were the Integrated Logistics Management System (ILMS) Change Management Team at the U.S. Department of State, Bureau of Administration and the Department of Homeland Security (DHS) Procurement Innovation Lab. Other past award winners include the Department of Veteran Affairs' Acquisition Academy Supply Chain Management School; the U.S. Court of Appeals for the Federal Circuit's Clerk's Office; the Office of Inspector General, U.S. Small Business Administration; and Department of State, Bureau of Administration, Office of Operations.

Nominated projects must have been initiated within two years of the August 26 deadline. A committee of GSUSA employees will evaluate submissions in the categories of: (1) agile management and (2) human capital management. The awards ceremony will be held virtually at an October event hosted by GovExec, a leading information services and insights company for government leaders and contractors.

Applicants can email gsusa-demingawardquestion@graduateschool.edu for more info. Visit www.graduateschool.edu for a complete course catalog.

ABOUT GRADUATE SCHOOL USA (GSUSA)

Graduate School USA is a leading training provider to the federal workforce with an extensive portfolio of government agency customers. It serves the federal workforce through customized contract training (B2G) to federal agencies and through open enrollment (B2C) to government professionals. GSUSA is a wholly owned subsidiary of American Public Education, Inc.

CONTACT: Frank Tutalo Ftutalo@apei.com

View original content to download multimedia:

SOURCE Graduate School USA