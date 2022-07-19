ATI to Supply GKN Aerospace Under New Multi-Year Agreement

FARNBOROUGH, United Kingdom, July 19, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Today at the Farnborough International Airshow, ATI Inc. (NYSE: ATI) announced it has reached a new multi-year agreement with GKN Aerospace (NYSE: GKN) to supply high-value titanium materials used in the manufacture of commercial and military airframes.

(PRNewsfoto/Allegheny Technologies) (PRNewswire)

ATI will provide the majority share of titanium plate and sheet products to this leading global tier-one aerospace supplier. Shipments are expected to begin in the third quarter of 2022. ATI anticipates delivery tracking increases with market demand.

"This agreement significantly expands the longstanding relationship between ATI and GKN Aerospace," said Tom DeLuca, President of ATI's Specialty Rolled Products business. "We're honored to partner with GKN Aerospace as it secures a long-term supply of materials crucial to its success as a leading innovator.

"This is the latest demonstration of ATI's transformation focusing on high-value materials for our aerospace and defense markets," said DeLuca. "Our world-class melting, rolling, and finishing capabilities provide GKN Aerospace the quality, delivery and service they need to serve their commercial and military customers."

"GKN Aerospace values performance, communication and continuous cooperation as key attributes for a strategic supply partner. ATI continually demonstrates commitment to these values, and we look forward to the years to come," said Matthew Corley, Global Commodity Director, GKN Aerospace.

ATI: Proven to Perform.

ATI (NYSE: ATI) is a $3 billion global producer of high performance materials and solutions for the global aerospace and defense markets, and critical applications in electronics, medical and specialty energy. We're solving the world's most difficult challenges through materials science. We partner with our customers to deliver extraordinary materials that enable their greatest achievements: their products fly higher and faster, burn hotter, dive deeper, stand stronger and last longer. Our proprietary process technologies, unique customer partnerships and commitment to innovation deliver materials and solutions for today and the evermore challenging environments of tomorrow. We are proven to perform anywhere. Learn more at ATImaterials.com.

View original content to download multimedia:

SOURCE ATI