Amalgamated Family of Companies Announces the Appointment of Sanjay Chojar as Senior Vice President & Chief Information Officer

WHITE PLAINS, N.Y., July 19, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- The Amalgamated Family of Companies, which consists of Amalgamated Life Insurance Company, Amalgamated Employee Benefits Administrators, Amalgamated Medical Care Management, Amalgamated Agency and AliGraphics, announced the appointment of Sanjay Chojar as Senior Vice President & Chief Information Officer (CIO). In this role, Chojar is responsible for driving all strategic decisions regarding the organization's information technology needs, including systems architecture, application development, cyber security and infrastructure. As part of his role managing day-to-day IT operations, Chojar is directly involved in business process optimization through the application of advanced technologies such as Artificial Intelligence (AI) and Machine Learning, as well as cloud services. In addition to his extensive experience deploying advanced technologies, he has deep expertise in digital transformation, system migrations, data analytics, automation, and user experience.

Sanjay Chojar, Senior Vice President & Chief Information Officer (PRNewswire)

"We are pleased to welcome Sanjay to our leadership team at the Amalgamated Family of Companies," said President and Chief Executive Officer Paul Mallen. "His deep technical knowledge of the latest emerging IT trends and hands-on experience across diverse platforms and applications, coupled with a broad background in financial services, will be a valuable asset to our organization, further building our competitive edge and facilitating our continued high level of customer service."

Chojar joins the Amalgamated Family of Companies bringing over 30 years of experience as a global technology leader across various prominent financial service institutions. Chojar most recently served as Global Head of Finance Technology with Millennium Capital, a global investment manager in alternative investments. His other roles include: Managing Director, CIO Alternative Investment Services with BNY Mellon; Managing Director, CIO & Global Head Prime Services with Deutsche Bank; Senior Managing Director – Prime Brokerage Technology with J.P. Morgan/Bear Stearns; and CTO Principal Strategies with Goldman Sachs.

Chojar holds a Bachelor of Arts in Computer Science with a Minor in Mathematics from Queens College of The City University of New York. He is also the recipient of a Diversity Award and was recognized for leading a Make-A-Wish Foundation fundraising drive which generated over $250,000 for the organization resulting in a child getting a wish each year in perpetuity. Chojar resides in Connecticut with his wife and three children. His passion is coaching youth basketball where he led two different teams to championship.

About the Amalgamated Family of Companies

Over the course of its 75-year plus history, the affiliated companies belonging to the Amalgamated Family of Companies have individually established a strong national presence while developing a broad portfolio of market-responsive products and services, and have evolved into a true Family of Companies, each with specialized reciprocal services. From Amalgamated Life Insurance Company's group, stop loss and voluntary solutions and Amalgamated Employee Benefits Administrators' high quality, customized TPA services, to Amalgamated Medical Care Management's quality clinical advice and care, Amalgamated Agency's property and casualty solutions, and AliGraphics' printing and promotional products and services – the Amalgamated Family of Companies serves as a complete resource for a wide range of organizations including employers in diverse industries, unions, associations, healthcare providers, and managed care companies. For more information, visit: www.amalgamatedbenefits.com

