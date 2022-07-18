NuggMD Launches Its Leading Marijuana Telemedicine Service in Montana

NuggMD's video telehealth platform connects state-licensed medical marijuana doctors to their patients for affordable, safe online evaluations.

BOZEMAN, Mont., July 18, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- NuggMD , the nation's leading medical marijuana telemedicine platform, is launching its service in Montana for just $129. Since its founding in 2015, NuggMD has connected over 1,000,000 patients to their medical marijuana physicians in California, Connecticut, Illinois, Iowa, Maine, Maryland, Massachusetts, Michigan, Missouri, Nevada, New Jersey, New York, Ohio, Oklahoma, Pennsylvania, Texas, and Virginia.

Montana just had a record amount of recreational marijuana sales in June--over $17.2 million, and over $7 million in medical sales, for nearly $25 million total. This brings total sales for the year so far to $148 million.

Yellowstone County had the largest sales by far in June at $4.1 million, with nearly 32% of those sales for recreational cannabis.

"Yellowstone's success makes it obvious that cannabis has been a huge boon for the tourist industry in Montana," says Alex Milligan, CMO and Co-founder of NuggMD. "But the medical market is still running strong in the state because the program provides powerful advantages for Montana patients."

Montana medical marijuana patients have the same purchase and possession limits as recreational users, but registered medical marijuana patients can:

Purchase more potent products,

Save 16% in taxes per purchase,

Cultivate twice as many plants as recreational users, and

Can access medical-only dispensaries, saving many from long drives.

"It's easy to see why so many Montanans still carry medical marijuana cards, despite recreational legalization," said Collin Mann, CEO and NuggMD Co-Founder. "We're excited to join the cannabis community in Montana and provide them with the best service in the state."

NuggMD's platform is available from 8 am till 10 pm seven days a week. No appointment is needed, and patients who don't qualify for Montana's medical cannabis program won't be charged for their evaluation.

About NuggMD:

NuggMD is the nation's leading medical marijuana technology platform, serving patients in California, Connecticut, Illinois, Iowa, Maine, Maryland, Massachusetts, Michigan, Missouri, Nevada, New Jersey, New York, Ohio, Oklahoma, Pennsylvania, Texas, and Virginia. They've connected over 1,000,000 patients face-to-face with their new medical marijuana doctors via their state-of-the-art telemedicine platform. They believe every human being has the right to explore the benefits of medical cannabis and are fully committed to helping each patient explore every option in their journey to wellness. For further information, visit NuggMD.com/Montana .

View original content:

SOURCE NuggMD