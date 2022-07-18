MAXORPLUS NAMED TOP WORKPLACE FOR SECOND YEAR IN A ROW

TEMPE, Ariz., July 18, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- MaxorPlus has been named a Top Workplace for 2022 by The Arizona Top Workplaces for the second year in a row. Top Workplace winners are based solely on employee feedback gathered through a third-party survey administered by employee engagement technology partner Energage, LLC. The anonymous survey uniquely measures 15 culture drivers that are critical to the success of any organization: including alignment, execution, and connection, just to name a few.

"Companies need to authentically represent their brand to job-seekers," said Eric Rubino, Energage CEO. "The employee experience needs to be on the mission-critical list. Leaders who embrace a people-first culture will benefit greatly. By giving employees a voice and showcasing your authentic culture through employer branding, organizations can attract those job seekers who complement their culture. Culture drives performance."

"From the day we opened the Tempe office, we invested heavily in our people's satisfaction and success while building a strong culture. We understand the importance of employee recognition and how that relates to satisfaction; however, we also realize that building detailed career plans and helping our team members grow in their careers is equally important – we place significant focus on culture, recognition and career development. I'm thrilled to lead this incredible team, and we are honored to be recognized again as a Top Workplace," Mitch Mann, Vice President, Member Services.

The MaxorPlus Tempe office opened in 2019 and serves as an operational base for parent company Maxor National Pharmacy Services. The Member Services team is the largest group of employees based in the Tempe office, and they provide excellent service daily to members and clients, continuing Maxor's legacy of first-class care.

About MaxorPlus

At MaxorPlus, we make pharmacy benefits work better for all…leading to lower costs, better health and increased satisfaction. Our solutions deliver improved outcomes to our clients and members by building stronger connections, creating personalized health experiences and providing award-winning service. You can be confident that you've chosen the best pharmacy benefits partner for your business and for your members. www.maxorplus.com

About Energage

Making the world a better place to work together.™

Energage is a purpose-driven company that helps organizations turn employee feedback into useful business intelligence and credible employer recognition through Top Workplaces. Built on 14 years of culture research and the results from 23 million employees surveyed across more than 70,000 organizations, Energage delivers the most accurate competitive benchmark available. With access to a unique combination of patented analytic tools and expert guidance, Energage customers lead the competition with an engaged workforce and an opportunity to gain recognition for their people-first approach to culture. For more information or to nominate your organization, visit energage.com or topworkplaces.com.

