Contentstack Wins Six 2022 Comparably Best Places to Work Awards

Leading Content Experience Platform honored with 11 Comparably awards in the last two years, including repeats of Best Company Outlook and Best CEOs for Women

SAN FRANCISCO, July 18, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Contentstack , the Content Experience Platform (CXP) category leader, today announced it received six awards in the 2022 Comparably Awards Program, building on its five wins from last year. The company also received an overall culture score of 89/100, or A+, revealing that Contentstack employees are very satisfied with their work experience. The winners were selected based on 3,464 ratings from 116 participants, and the culture score incorporates employee feedback on the team, CEO rating, meetings, and more.

Comparably named Contenstack founder and CEO Neha Sampat the fifth best CEO for Diversity and the sixth best CEO for women for small and mid-size companies this year. The company's 11 wins over the last two years include:

Best CEOs for Women 2022, 2021

Best Company Outlook 2022, 2021

Best Career Growth 2022

Best Leadership Teams 2022

Best CEOs for Diversity 2022

Best Sales Team 2022

Best CEO 2021

Best Company Compensation 2021

Best Places to Work in the Bay Area 2021

"This is the kind of recognition that lights me up," said Sampat. "When people feel happy, seen, and supported, they can do the best work of their careers. We work hard to create this environment for our tribe, and I'm humbled that our employees acknowledge it. We will only strive to improve in the years ahead."

Comparably celebrates the companies and leaders deemed the most exceptional by their employees across 16 categories each year. The awards program evaluates employee feedback in nearly 20 core culture metrics, from leadership and work environment, to compensation and outlook. Four different awards are released each quarter, culminating in the biggest awards given at the end of the year: Best Places to Work, Best CEOs, Best Companies for Women, and Best Companies for Diversity. To see the full list of winners and learn more about the Comparably Best Places to Work Awards, visit www.comparably.com/awards .

To learn more about Contentstack and its Content Experience Platform offering, visit www.contentstack.com.

About Contentstack

Contentstack™ – the Content Experience Platform (CXP) category leader – empowers marketers and developers to deliver composable digital experiences at the speed of their imagination. Companies such as Chase, Express, Holiday Inn, Icelandair, Mattel, McDonald's, Mitsubishi, Riot Games and Shell trust Contentstack to power their most critical content experiences with uncompromising scale and dependability. Famous for its Care without Compromise™, Contentstack has achieved the industry's highest customer satisfaction rating. Contentstack is also a founder of the MACH Alliance, setting the industry agenda for open and composable technology that is Microservices-based, API-first, Cloud-native SaaS, and Headless. Learn more at http://www.contentstack.com.

