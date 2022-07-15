Noble Capital Markets Initiates Equity Research Coverage on Direct Digital Holdings

HOUSTON, July 15, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Direct Digital Holdings (Nasdaq: DRCT) ("Direct Digital"), a leading advertising and marketing technology platform, is pleased to announce that Noble Capital Markets has initiated company-sponsored equity research coverage on the Company. The full report by Noble Capital Markets Senior Research Analyst Michael Kupinski, as well as news and advanced market data on Direct Digital Holdings, is available on Channelchek.

About Direct Digital Holdings

Direct Digital Holdings (Nasdaq: DRCT) brings state-of-the-art sell- and buy-side advertising platforms together under one umbrella company. The holding group's sell-side platform Colossus SSP offers advertisers of all sizes extensive reach within general market and multicultural media properties. Its operating companies Huddled Masses and Orange142 deliver significant ROI for middle market advertisers by providing data-optimized programmatic solutions at scale for businesses in sectors that range from energy to healthcare and travel to financial services. Direct Digital Holdings' sell- and buy-side solutions manage approximately 70,000 clients monthly, generating over 90 billion impressions per month across display, CTV, in-app and other media channels. The company has been named a top minority-owned business by The Houston Business Journal ("HBJ").

About Noble Capital Markets

Noble Capital Markets, Inc. was incorporated in 1984 as a full-service SEC / FINRA registered broker-dealer, dedicated exclusively to serving underfollowed small / microcap companies through investment banking, wealth management, trading & execution, and equity research activities. Over the past 37 years, Noble has raised billions of dollars for these companies and published more than 45,000 equity research reports. www.noblecapitalmarkets.com email: contact@noblecapitalmarkets.com

About Channelchek

Channelchek (.com) is a comprehensive investor-centric portal - featuring more than 6,000 emerging growth companies - that provides advanced market data, independent research, balanced news, video webcasts, exclusive c-suite interviews and access to virtual road shows. The site is available to the public at every level without cost or obligation. Research on Channelchek is provided by Noble Capital Markets, Inc., an SEC / FINRA registered broker-dealer since 1984. www.channelchek.com email: contact@channelchek.com

