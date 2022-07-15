Life Time Reaches 30 Years of Inspiring Health and Happiness

From first opening in 1992 to nearly 160 athletic country clubs and more than one billion visits, countless stories of extraordinary transformation, life-altering events and strong community serve to warm the heart

CHANHASSEN, Minn., July 15, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Life Time (NYSE: LTH), the nation's premier healthy lifestyle brand, opened its first club in a Brooklyn Park, Minn. strip mall 30 years ago today. Much has occurred over three decades, including extraordinary growth of the company, which now offers nearly 160 athletic country clubs encompassing 16-million square feet across 41 major markets in the US and Canada, and the development of a complete omnichannel Healthy Way of Life ecosystem. Over this time, Life Time has served millions of people and more than one billion visits, been part of incredible stories of personal achievement and life-altering events and grown an amazing community of like-minded people seeking health and happiness.

Life Time Founder Bahram Akradi remains one of only a few active founding Chairman and CEOs across the country. He says, "I started Life Time 30 years ago to create happy and healthy communities that the entire family could enjoy together and, with the support of our amazing team members, to help them meet all their health and wellbeing needs conveniently under one roof. Over the years, we have had the incredible privilege to serve millions of Life Time members as they pursue their dreams of healthier, happier lives. I am extremely proud of the company we have built and even more so about the wonderful member stories that have been told and experienced since the beginning."

Amazing Members

Julia Porras and her daughter, Elena - One woman's search for strength leads to her daughter's personal power, too. "Elena chose me to be her mom because I'm strong enough to be her mom," Julie says. "I'm capable enough and I appreciate the gift that she is and her purpose on Earth. She's been my biggest blessing. She's taught me so much." One woman's search for strength leads to her daughter's personal power, too. "Elena chose me to be her mom because I'm strong enough to be her mom," Julie says. "I'm capable enough and I appreciate the gift that she is and her purpose on Earth. She's been my biggest blessing. She's taught me so much." Video

Jeff Morton – When Jeff Morton needed a life-saving kidney transplant, his brother, Scott, volunteered to be his donor. But Scott's own health issues made him ineligible. Already a Life Time member, Scott committed to improving his own health — and soon discovered that in saving his brother, he was also saving himself. – When Jeff Morton needed a life-saving kidney transplant, his brother, Scott, volunteered to be his donor. But Scott's own health issues made him ineligible. Already a Life Time member, Scott committed to improving his own health — and soon discovered that in saving his brother, he was also saving himself. Video

Ryan Jurgenson – Perhaps the hardest thing in the world to do is to conquer your fears. "Resilient Ry" decided to measure her health journey without a scale. "It definitely taught me a very valuable lesson to never give up." – Perhaps the hardest thing in the world to do is to conquer your fears. "Resilient Ry" decided to measure her health journey without a scale. "It definitely taught me a very valuable lesson to never give up." More

"Love at the Club" – After years of working out together, Quacy Millett surprised Jamie Deutsch with a proposal amidst rose petals and candle lights at Life Time in Syosset, NY . More – After years of working out together,surprisedwith a proposal amidst rose petals and candle lights at Life Time in

"Love at the Club" Part I I – Stacy and Jeremy Brown met at the grand opening of Life Time Vernon Hills in 2008. That led to marriage in 2014. "We have traveled all over with Life Time together - Kansas , New York , New Jersey , and Illinois ," Stacy says. "Our daughter has been RAISED at Life Time and is a Life Time kiddo through and through." I –met at the grand opening of Life Time Vernon Hills in 2008. That led to marriage in 2014. "We have traveled all over with Life Time together -, and," Stacy says. "Our daughter has been RAISED at Life Time and is a Life Time kiddo through and through." More

Ali Sorour – After 40+ years of marriage, Ali lost the love of his life when his wife, Minoo, died of leukemia. In his Life Time community, he turned to friends to help him battle through and cope with the grief, playing pickleball multiple times each week. "I cannot detach memories from my life," Ali says. "But I am happy again."

Life-Long Fans

Thousands of people remain loyal Life Time members from the Company's early years – many proclaiming that Life Time "feels like a second home." Others reinforce just how much their time at Life Time has impacted other aspects of their lives: "I'm more confident, more productive, more patient with others, and just happier after I've spent a few hours taking care of myself at Life Time," said one long-time member. Here's what three more had to say about their membership of nearly three decades:

Jeanne Kiel – joined Life Time in July 1993 . "The club is a great social outlet and that is very important to me. I have a plethora of friends at Life Time. On any given day, I see many I can call by name and vice versa. The front desk knows me well, too." Now 76 years old, Jeanne participates in six different classes at Life Time in Maple Grove, Minn. Monday through Saturday. "The workouts assist in keeping my bones strong while being good for the mind, too. The instructors are excellent and dedicated to their work and kindly accommodate any who have limitations. The staff is friendly and helpful."

Jan Dudley – joined Life Time in October 1992 . "When I first joined Life Time, I worked with a personal trainer to learn how to use all of the equipment, and the types of exercises I needed to help me remain as active as possible." These days, at age 75, Jan says she still enjoys working out at Life Time in New Hope, Minn. several times each week. "I'm comfortable working out on my own now, and I've learned what I need to do to keep my body moving. It's fun – and I look forward to it every day."

Marty Drasler – joined Life Time in July 1993 at age 28. Her fitness routine at the Fridley, Minn. club includes 20-30 minutes of cardio three or four times per week; strength training three times a week; tennis twice a week; and yoga 2-3 times a week. "I have always felt welcome at Life Time. The facilities are clean, well-kept and it is a place I can go to keep up with my healthy lifestyle. Going to the club is also very social for me. I have met many wonderful people over the years and made a few close friends along the way. My whole family, including my husband (member for well over 20 years), and two adult daughters, are all members of Life Time!"

Rapid Growth

Now in 29 states, one Canadian province and 41 major markets, Life Time is continuing to expand with new locations and programming to serve members from 90 days to 90+ years. So much more than a typical gym or fitness center, Life Time athletic country clubs average more than 100k square feet - with programming for every interest area. New clubs will be opening soon in NYC, Atlanta, Palm Beach Gardens, Scottsdale, and elsewhere. Most Life Time locations offer these programs and amenities:

Happy and Healthy Communities: A New Path Forward

About Life Time®

Life Time (NYSE: LTH) empowers people to live healthy, happy lives through its portfolio of nearly 160 athletic country clubs across the United States and Canada. The company's healthy way of life communities and ecosystem address all aspects of healthy living, healthy aging, and healthy entertainment for people 90 days to 90+ years old. Supported by a team of more than 30,000 dedicated professionals, Life Time is committed to providing the best programs and experiences through its clubs, iconic athletic events, and comprehensive digital platform.

