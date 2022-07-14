Monsters Are Taking Over LEGOLAND® Resorts This Halloween!

Brick-or-Treat Presents Monster Party – the Largest Kid's Halloween Celebration in the Nation

New experiences include an exclusive 4D movie "The Great Monster Chase!"

Meet new LEGO® Monster characters from the movie in the Parks

With all parks combined, the largest children's Halloween celebration features 100,000 pounds of candy; 30,000 exclusive pop badges and 100 LEGO® pumpkins

CARLSBAD, Calif. and WINTER HAVEN, Fla. and GOSHEN, N.Y., July 14, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Forget about witches, ghosts and goblins – LEGO® Monsters are taking over this Halloween season at LEGOLAND® Resorts in North America as Brick-or-Treat presents the all new Monster Party, the largest children's Halloween celebration! This fall, LEGOLAND® California, LEGOLAND® Florida and LEGOLAND® New York celebrate Halloween with new LEGO® Monster characters, treat stations, not-so-spooky décor, entertainment, and the release of the exclusive new 4D movie: "The Great Monster Chase!"

Brick or Treat (PRNewswire)

Monster Party begins the moment guests enter a LEGOLAND Park, as they feel like they are on "Monster Street" with themed décor, roaming entertainment - such as stilt walkers and members of the Monster Crew – costume contests, and a scavenger hunt in Miniland. New shows including "Operation Monster Squad" inspire guests to put their best monster foot forward to prove they can walk, grumble and dance like a monster! All guests are encouraged to come in costume and boogie down at the new V.I.M. (Very Important Monsters) Dance Party hosted by Lord Vampyre.

Of course, Brick-or-Treat wouldn't be the same without giving away tricks and treats to all the little monsters including candy, pop badges and a commemorative Brick-or-Treat brick. The Monsters have even gone into the kitchen and are crafting tasty treats, such as a limited-edition pumpkin spice twist on the LEGOLAND Park's signature Granny's Apple Fries.

As part of a general admission ticket, Monster Party at LEGOLAND Parks include the following bewitching experiences:

New "The Great Monster Chase" 4D Movie

What happens when tweens try to crash a party where only Monsters are allowed? Find out in this exclusive 4D movie with exciting chases, tongue and cheek humor, plus wind, bubbles, water and other special effects to keep guests jumping and laughing in their seats!

Character Meet and Greets Featuring New LEGO Characters

Want to meet the members of the LEGO Monsters of Rock? Meet Monster Rocker (guitarist), Zombie Cheerleader (keyboardist), Tiger Woman (drummer), and other characters from "The Great Monster Chase" such as Lord Vampyre during character meet and greets after the shows!

V.I.M. Dance Party Hosted by Lord Vampyre

Only monsters are allowed into this Very Important Monster party where guests can dance until their skeletons shake, busting out monstrous moves and ghoulish grooves!

Disco Dragon Coaster

What would make a signature roller coaster even better for this Monster Party? A Disco Dragon Coaster! Boogie down to a groovy monster soundtrack and move under party lights as you find your party spirit inside and outside the castle walls!

At LEGOLAND California, the party is every Saturday starting Sept. 17 through October 29; at LEGOLAND Florida, the party is every weekend starting Sept. 24 through October 30; at LEGOLAND New York, the party is every weekend starting Oct. 1 through Oct. 30. Visit www.LEGOLAND.com for a full list of planned activities, attraction hours and ticket prices at each site.

Images: https://spaces.hightail.com/receive/uKQbYNtroP

Video: https://www.dropbox.com/s/w2l1sj3of4heesl/B-Roll_LLR_Brick%20or%20Treat%20MONSTER%20PARTY.mp4?dl=0

About LEGOLAND® Resorts

LEGOLAND® Resorts are unique theme parks specifically designed for families with children between the ages of 2 to 12. Based on the world's most popular toy - the LEGO® brick – LEGOLAND offers families the opportunity to play together and to let their imaginations run free through an exciting range of unique LEGO® experiences from kid-powered rides, building challenges, spectacular LEGO models, interactive attractions, family-friendly coasters and shows that pull the audience into the action. The first LEGOLAND Park opened in 1968 in Billund, Denmark, followed by LEGOLAND® Windsor in the United Kingdom in 1996; LEGOLAND® California in 1999; LEGOLAND® Deutschland in 2002; LEGOLAND® Florida in 2011; LEGOLAND® Malaysia in 2012; LEGOLAND® Dubai in 2016; LEGOLAND® Japan in 2017; LEGOLAND® New York in 2021 and LEGOLAND® Korea in 2022.

About Merlin Entertainments

Merlin Entertainments is a global leader in location-based, family entertainment. As Europe's number one and the world's second-largest visitor attraction operator, Merlin operates more than 140 attractions, 23 hotels and 6 holiday villages in 24 countries across 4 continents. Merlin's purpose is to deliver memorable experiences to its millions of guests around the world, through its iconic brands and multiple attraction formats, and the commitment and passion of its employees.

See www.merlinentertainments.biz for more information and follow on Twitter @MerlinEntsNews.

