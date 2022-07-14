Applied Economist Michael P. Salve Joins BRG's Economics & Damages Practice

NEW YORK, July 14, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Berkeley Research Group (BRG) announced today that Michael Salve, PhD, has joined as a New York-based managing director in the firm's Economics & Damages practice. Salve is an applied economist with experience in advanced statistical sampling methods, complex damage models, class actions, healthcare claims sampling, False Claims Act matters, econometric modeling and commercial disputes.

"We are delighted to welcome Michael to BRG," said Jeffery A. Stec, PhD, a leader of BRG's Intellectual Property practice and a co-leader of its Economics & Damages community. "He has an outstanding reputation, and his statistical expertise and knowledge of advanced quantitative methods will be an asset to our clients around the world."

Salve has testified in more than 40 dispute matters in state and federal courts and arbitrations regarding economic damages, liability and class certification issues. He has extensive experience in designing statistical samples, developing complex extrapolation and benchmarking models, and evaluating achieved precision levels for clients in the healthcare and financial industries.

Salve also testifies on the use of econometric and statistical models for estimating exposure and potential damages for clients in litigation. Results of his statistical work have been presented to the US Securities and Exchange Commission and Department of Justice (DOJ). He has presented testimony in federal court in a qui tam False Claims Act matter and has been deposed by the DOJ. He has provided testimony before the Centers for Medicare and Medicaid Services, Medi-Cal and the New York State Office of the Medicaid Inspector General regarding statistical sampling issues.

"I am excited to join BRG during this remarkable period of growth," said Salve. "BRG's world-class platform will allow me to address my clients' most complex problems in this ever-changing environment."

Salve previously was the global leader of an applied data science practice that worked with Fortune 50 clients on sophisticated damage models for use in litigation. He also was a principal with the Forensic and Dispute Services group of a Big Four accounting firm, where he led the Economic Consulting Services practice in New York; and was a managing director at a private consulting firm, where he led the statistical sampling work in the US. He has been a teaching fellow and graduate mathematics instructor at Boston College and was an adjunct faculty member in the graduate economics program at City University of New York, Hunter College, where he taught econometrics as well as law and economics.

Berkeley Research Group (BRG) is a global consulting firm that helps leading organizations advance in three key areas: disputes and investigations, corporate finance, and performance improvement and advisory. Headquartered in California with offices around the world, we are an integrated group of experts, industry leaders, academics, data scientists and professionals working across borders and disciplines. We harness our collective expertise to deliver the inspired insights and practical strategies our clients need to stay ahead of what's next. Visit www.thinkbrg.com to learn more.

