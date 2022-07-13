Guardian Group Launches First-Ever 24/7 Crowdsourcing Platform Aimed at Using Open-Source Intelligence to Stop Domestic Child Sex Trafficking

BEND, Ore. , July 13, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Project 1591® is the first-ever 24/7 crowdsourcing process and platform that enables volunteers to become force multipliers to Guardian Group's mission of illuminating child victims of sex trafficking in the US. The internet has allowed sex trafficking to increase at a dramatic rate, with an average of 150,000 new escort ads posted daily. Hidden among this massive number are children that are being sold for sex. This is the haystack society is expecting law enforcement (LE) to go through to recover these children. LE often lacks the time, resources and sometimes the research skill set necessary to achieve this.

Since 2019 Guardian Group has worked with higher learning, tech firms, and LE officers to deliver a scalable solution, harnessing the power of volunteers to fight sex trafficking in their communities. Our solution is a crowdsourcing process that allows OSINT volunteers to use their skills for good and deliver their findings to Guardian Group's Project 1591® platform. By utilizing volunteers, underage victims of sex trafficking will be identified, and time-sensitive information passed to LE partners ready to act. The results, more victims offered freedom.

"We've known that we would need to find a way to employ our model at a greater scale if we really wanted to confront sex trafficking in the US. Project 1591® is the way we scale and catalyze communities to solve this problem. We are quite proud of the rate at which we are seeing volunteers sign-up, and we feel Project 1591® has a real chance to apply insurmountable pressure to the crime of sex trafficking" said Guardian Group's founder and CEO, Jeff Keith.

Guardian Group's PURSUIT® team is made up of People United Responsibly Suppressing Underage Illicit Trafficking. When you join the Project 1591® platform you are joining this community of likeminded individuals willing to volunteer their expertise to putting an end to domestic child sex trafficking.

Within the platform, you can watch the leaderboard change with every corroborated lead submitted. You can track your individual effort or the community and watch the impact grow nationally.

This problem cannot be solved by one person, agency, or organization alone. A community-wide, scalable solution is vital to stopping this crime. Project 1591® is that solution.

Use your OSINT for good by joining Project 1591® at www.project1591.us.

