Capriotti's Sandwich Shop and Wing Zone Setting the Tone for 2022, Expand Nationwide Presence with Q2 Signed Agreements

LAS VEGAS, July 13, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- On the heels of an impressive Q1, Capriotti's Sandwich Shop and Wing Zone announced today the signing of 18 franchise agreements in the second quarter which will bring an additional 62 stores to states across the country. These signings will add 37 Capriotti's and 25 Wing Zone locations to the development pipeline – bringing the total number of stores in development for both brands to more than 430. Between the two fast-casual concepts, there will be 90 new locations open and operating by the end of the year.

The Q2 agreements will expand both brands into new territories – bringing award-winning food to new areas across the country. In the second quarter, Capriotti's will develop its brand in:

St. Louis, MO

Georgia

North Carolina

South Carolina

Las Vegas

San Francisco Bay Area

West Palm Beach, FL

Philadelphia

Idaho Falls

Inland Empire

Columbia / Florence, S.C.

Second quarter signings for Wing Zone include:

New Brunswick, N.J.

Philadelphia

Georgia

North Carolina

South Carolina

Sacramento, CA

Reno, NV

Las Vegas

Houston

New Orleans, LA

Columbia / Florence, S.C.

Milwaukee, WI

"We are thrilled with the momentum Capriotti's and Wing Zone have seen so far in 2022," said David Bloom, Chief Development and Operating Officer for Capriotti's and Wing Zone. "To sign over 100 units between the two brands just halfway through the year is an incredible accomplishment, and we look forward to expanding our national footprint and serving communities as the premiere sandwich and wing brands in these new markets."

Existing locations have maintained strong sales as the brand continues to attract investors in markets across the country. In addition to celebrating its 46th birthday in June, Capriotti's was also named one of the top 25 most successful brands on Fast Casual's 2022 Top 100 Movers & Shakers list. The brand ranked No. 24 this year, marking it the third consecutive year that Capriotti's was included in Fast Casual's Top 100. The brand was also named one of the Top Workplaces by the Las Vegas Review-Journal this year, making it the third year in a row that the franchise was ranked by their employees as being one of the best brands to work for in Nevada. And just as well, the International Franchise Association (IFA) named Javier Gomez, franchisee of Capriotti's in Fresno, California, as Franchisee of the Year for 2022. Capriotti's AUV remains impressive with the top 25 percent averaging over $1.3 million, with contributions from newly-opened stores in 2022 producing a sales average of 50 percent higher than the brand's AUV of $994,847.

This month, the award-winning wing franchise launched the first Wing Zone 2.0 location in Las Vegas, positioning the brand for future growth by creating a unique experience for wing fanatics with its innovative, customer-facing technology to provide a fresh take on the dining experience. In the realm of innovation, Wing Zone is also opening the first robotic outfitted ghost kitchen this August in Pasadena, California, an attractive options for potential franchisees with its low-operating costs and high sale expectancy. The brand's AUV of $1,017,337 continues to attract potential franchisees- the proof being the development pipeline surpassing 130 stores since 2021. In addition, the brand will open its first robotic outfitted ghost kitchen in Pasadena, California on August 15th.

"With both brands having grown immensely into new markets and states the past few years, it's incredible to be recognized for more than just our recent development. Challenging our brands and franchisees to be innovative and efficient, all while producing the high-quality menu items that our customers expect is what continues to land us a spot on these prestigious lists year after year," added Bloom. "And that's why Capriotti's and Wing Zone attracts some of the best entrepreneurs in the country."

Founded in 1976, Capriotti's is most famous for its 40-year nightly tradition of slow-roasting whole, all-natural turkeys in-house and hand-shredding them each morning to feature in a variety of subs. This includes The Bobbie, the shop's acclaimed best-seller, made with homemade turkey, cranberry sauce, stuffing, and mayo on a soft roll. Founded in 1993, Wing Zone is an international fast-casual restaurant franchise known for its cooked-to-order, flavor-fused chicken wings, and tenders.

Both brands are backed by a corporate leadership team that offers a continuous support program for franchise partners through online and field programs, which provides significant support for marketing, retail sales, operations, and growth strategies through every stage of their ownership.

For more information about the Capriotti's franchise opportunity, please visit http://www.ownacapriottis.com. For more information about the Wing Zone franchise opportunity, please visit https://wingzonefranchise.com/.

About Capriotti's Sandwich Shop

Founded in 1976, Capriotti's Sandwich Shop is an award-winning national franchised restaurant chain that remains true to its 40-year tradition of slow-roasting whole, all-natural turkeys in-house every day. Capriotti's cold, grilled, and vegetarian subs, cheesesteaks and salads are available at more than 175 locations across the United States. Capriotti's signature sub, The Bobbie®, was voted "The Greatest Sandwich in America" by thousands of readers across the country, as reported by AOL.com. Capriotti's fans can also download the CAPAddicts Rewards app for iOS and Android, where they can earn and redeem rewards. Capriotti's plans to grow to over 500 locations by 2025 and was ranked on Fast Casual's Top Movers & Shakers List each of the last three years (2020-22). For more information, visit capriottis.com. Like Capriotti's on Facebook, follow on Twitter or Instagram.

About Wing Zone

Founded in 1993, Wing Zone is an international fast-casual restaurant franchise known for its cooked-to-order, flavor-fused chicken wings and tenders. Wing Zone's award-winning flavors are available at more than 31 locations in North American and its 30 restaurants internationally. The brand plans to grow to 200 profitable restaurants by 2025. For more information, visit www.wingzone.com. Like Wing Zone on Facebook, follow on Twitter or Instagram.

