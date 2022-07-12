SYNLawn® Artificial Grass Becomes the Perfect Solution for Water Conservation in Seattle

SEATTLE , July 12, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Seattle, one of the country's fastest-growing cities, is facing one of the largest long-term droughts it has ever faced. More than half of Washington is "abnormally dry," with 27 percent experiencing severe drought. In addition, just under 7 percent is experiencing extreme drought. SYNLawn Seattle, on the other hand, is confident that artificial grass is the solution.

Outdoor irrigation accounts for 50-70% of household and commercial water use. A substantial amount of water that leads to nearly 700 gallons of water wasted to maintain the green glow of a landscape of 1,000 square feet. So, what options do we have to promote water conservation? Simple, we make the switch to Seattle's finest artificial grass, from none other than SYNLawn. SYNLawn products provide the unmatched realism and behaviors of traditional grass without the need for maintenance or watering. While you will be able to conserve thousands of gallons of water each year, you will also save time and money on maintenance. Replacing your grass can save up to 70% on your water bill.

Even if the state were to receive unusually heavy snowfall and rain throughout the year, it is extremely unlikely that it would be enough to compensate for chronic water supply shortages in sections of Eastern Washington. For this reason, we must do everything we can to combat the ongoing drought, including replacing landscapes with artificial grass.

SYNLawn products are manufactured using soy in partnership with US soy farmers. As a result, our products are recyclable and benefit the environment. Our products are manufactured with plant-based or bio-base materials and are designed to last for a lifetime.

Our low-maintenance, water saving synthetic grass, maintains its luxurious appearance thanks to their UV stabilized Super Yarn™ formula, the plant-based EnviroLoc+™ backing system reduces odor, and HeatBlock™ technology, leaves our grass 20% cooler than the competition.

All SYNLawn products come from our fully integrated, ISO 9001 Certified 400,000 sf design and manufacturing facility located in Dalton, Georgia, USA. We believe it is our obligation to contribute to the preservation of the environment as the largest producer of artificial grass in the world. As a result, we put an incredible effort into making SYNLawn artificial grass the cleanest, greenest, and most environmentally sustainable grass on the planet.

