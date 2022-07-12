Ever.Ag's Decades-Long Commitment to Customer Support Continues with Release of New Customer Success Portal

FRISCO, Texas, July 12, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Ever.Ag , a leading agtech provider dedicated to empowering supply chains to feed a growing world, continues to distinguish itself as a dedicated and knowledgeable partner to its customers through the launch of its new customer support resource. The Ever.Ag Customer Success Portal now provides around-the-clock access to product support, documentation, and related resources.

"In all of the agriculture sectors we support, from dairy to crops to livestock, we empower our clients by being a partners as well as a technology provider," said Ever.Ag CEO Scott Sexton "We are always looking for innovative ways to support their success, and our new portal will help everyone stay connect to the resources they need." (PRNewswire)

Ever.Ag provides around-the-clock access to product support, documentation, and related resources.

"In all of the agriculture sectors we support, from dairy to crops to livestock, we empower our clients by being a partner as well as a technology provider," said Ever.Ag CEO Scott Sexton. "We are always looking for innovative ways to support their success, and our new portal will help everyone stay connected to the resources they need."

Ever.Ag's customers will find multiple resources within the portal, including step-by-step user guides, support case status information, FAQ documents, product update announcements, company and industry news articles, live online discussion forums, and specialized product training.

The initial launch features resources for 14 of the company's products, and more will be added soon. A dedicated team of customer success, support, and professional services representatives will monitor the portal and continue to respond to support cases.

For more information, please visit News.Ever.Ag/Customer-Success.

About Ever.Ag

Ever.Ag offers innovative AgTech solutions and services that empower agriculture, food, and beverage supply chains to feed a growing world. The breadth of the portfolio is uniquely capable of supporting the complex needs of companies involved in dairy, livestock, crops, and agribusiness. With decades of experience and industry-leading innovations, our technology, risk management, and market intelligence provide our customers with the tools and insights they need to operate more efficiently, sustainably, and strategically across every stage of the supply chain. To learn more, visit News.Ever.Ag.

Media Contact:

Sarah Wallach

Sarah.Wallach@Ever.Ag

(720) 988-6579

View original content to download multimedia:

SOURCE Ever.Ag