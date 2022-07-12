3 signs your home needs to be tested for backflow

Champion Plumbing explains the importance of testing potable water

OKLAHOMA CITY, July 12, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Champion Plumbing, a leading provider of plumbing services to the Oklahoma City area, wants residents to understand the importance of having clean potable water. Backflow testing is a simple way to ensure unwanted wastewater isn't contaminating a home's water supply.

Backflow occurs when water flows in the opposite direction in a pipeline, either because of backpressure or backsiphonage.

"Backflow isn't something that many residential customers consider when there is an issue with their water supply," said Brent Harpole, owner of Champion Plumbing. "It can be a serious issue if the problem escalates and contaminates your water. Frequently testing potential backflow can help protect your potable water supply and plumbing system while preventing future costs associated with plumbing issues."

Harpole and the Champion Plumbing crew provide these three signs that indicate backflow testing may be needed.

Change in color and taste of water : One of the most notable telltale signs that backflow testing is needed is the change in color and taste of a home's water. Homeowners know how their water typically tastes and looks. If the water in the home is discolored or has a bad taste, consider having a professional perform a backflow test.

Poor water pressure : Another sign that a backflow test is needed is a decrease in water pressure. Be aware of any significant change in normal water pressure. Slow-moving drains could also be a vital sign that backflow is present in the plumbing system.

Odors coming from the faucet or plumbing lines: A bad odor is easily noticeable for homeowners. A strong sulfurous smell that lingers near the faucet or plumbing lines is an indicator that there is a backflow issue.

"Backflow testing is critical for any plumbing system," Harpole said. "Backflow can put your clean water at risk of being contaminated. Paying attention to the signs will help alert homeowners that it's time to have a backflow test to ensure their potable water remains clean and safe."

