Troutman Pepper Fuels Energy Practice Growth with Addition of Partner Fred Wilson to Nationally Recognized FERC Division in DC

WASHINGTON, July 11, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Fredrick Wilson, a top energy attorney who previously served as a key legal advisor in the Federal Energy Regulatory Commission (FERC), has joined Troutman Pepper's market-leading Energy Practice Group in Washington, D.C. as a partner. He joins the firm from Davis Wright Tremaine LLP.

"We are delighted to welcome Fred to our national energy team," said Partner Amie Colby, chair of Troutman Pepper's Regulatory and Finance Department. "His extensive expertise in energy law, including his previous position as a top FERC advisor, and background in electrical engineering, make him a tremendous addition and asset to our energy clients across the country."

Wilson applies his engineering expertise and first-hand regulatory insight to help energy clients with respect to project development, complex transactions, and the full range of regulatory matters before FERC, the North American Electric Reliability Corporation, and state regulators. He has extensive experience with RTO/ISO market rules and issues under the Federal Power Act, Natural Gas Act, Public Utility Regulatory Policies Act, Public Utility Holding Company Act, and Natural Gas Policy Act.

"Our D.C. office has a large energy practice footprint, and we are excited to add Fred to the nationally recognized team," said Henry Liu, managing partner of the firm's D.C. office, which has welcomed five partners this year.

"I look forward to partnering with the firm's cross-disciplinary teams to help our energy clients navigate the myriad challenges they continuously face. Troutman Pepper is uniquely positioned to offer the full range of services that participants in wholesale energy markets need, so I'm very excited to join this Energy Practice," Wilson said.

Wilson earned his JD from the University of Houston Law Center, his MBA in finance from Georgia State University, and his bachelor's degree in electrical engineering from Howard University.

Troutman Pepper has one of the premier energy groups in the country, with more than 150 attorneys focused on the energy sector, including regulatory, project finance, tax, environmental, litigation, construction, real estate, and corporate attorneys. The firm is a preeminent member of the highly specialized FERC bar and is well-known for its expertise representing electric, natural gas, and hydropower clients on the industry's most pressing issues.

