Accomplished Technology Leader Kyle Nix Joins Corsica Technologies as Director of Professional Services

FORT WAYNE, Ind., July 8, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Corsica Technologies, recognized as one of the top managed IT and cybersecurity providers, is delighted to announce the joining of Kyle Nix as the new Director of Professional Services.

Kyle joins Corsica Technologies with over 25 years of experience in building and leading Professional Services teams and organizations. Before joining Corsica Technologies, Kyle served as Director at CBI Cybersecurity Solutions, a cybersecurity advisor.

Nix holds extensive certifications in IT and project management. He is a Certified Information Security Manager (CISM), Certified Data Privacy Solutions Engineer (CDPSE), Certified Identity Management Professional (CIMP), and is currently completing his certification as a PMP. He is also ITIL v3 certified.

Peter Rodenhauser, COO at Corsica Technologies, said "Kyle's proven track record of building and leading Professional Services teams made him a great fit for Corsica. I look forward to Kyle's leadership providing high impact and secure services to Corsica's growing customer base."

Corsica Technologies offers a highly-skilled and certified team knowledgeable in both IT and cybersecurity to help organizations create a secure foundation and leverage technology so their businesses can thrive. Using innovation technology, the dedicated experts at Corsica Technologies protect clients and respond to cyber incidents 24x7x365 from two Security Operations Centers (SOC), as well as provide a full suite of IT management and digital transformation solutions.

Kyle Nix, the new Director of Professional Services for Corsica Technologies, said "In today's increasingly complex world of technology (and assorted challenges/threats), it is an invaluable asset for companies to have a trusted IT and Cybersecurity partner to help navigate those challenges, drive strategic objectives and deliver optimal outcomes, and maximize business potential. Corsica Technologies is that trusted partner and MSP of choice for businesses across all verticals."

He added "It is an honor to join the Corsica Technologies Professional Services team, and to provide our clients with world-class service and technology leadership!".

About Corsica Technologies

Consistently recognized as one of the top managed IT and cybersecurity service providers, Corsica Technologies helps organizations leverage technology as a competitive business advantage. Our integrated IT and cybersecurity services protect companies and enable them to succeed.

