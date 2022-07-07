Arcadia Cold Sets Eyes on Atlanta's Distribution Market with New State-of-the-Art Facility

Team of cold chain industry leaders makes inroads in the 3PL space with second facility groundbreaking in the development of "The New Age of Cold Chain"

UNION CITY, Ga. , July 7, 2022 /PRNewswire/ --Arcadia Cold joined local Union City and Fulton County officials and Saxum Real Estate to celebrate the groundbreaking for their Atlanta Cold Storage Site. The site is located on the southwestern side of Atlanta. The event was hosted by the project general contractor, Griffco Design/Build.

This event marks Arcadia's second groundbreaking of their national cold storage platform to be developed in strategic markets across the United States. Atlanta's location provides nearby access to US Interstates 85, 285 and 20 in the heart of the Southeast distribution market. When complete, this facility will play an important role in allowing Arcadia to serve food manufacturing and end user demand more quickly and efficiently.

"The Arcadia Team is very excited to announce this new project in Union City." said Arcadia Cold CEO Chris Hughes. "We continue to view the greater Atlanta market as a strategically important logistical hub for food manufacturers, traders, grocery retailers and foodservice distributors and an integral part of our national distribution network vision. We've thoughtfully designed this facility to support a range of storage and distribution needs for our customers, including unique deep-freeze capabilities for ice cream and other related products."

The Atlanta Cold Storage location will be a frozen and refrigerated distribution center facility with more than 44,000 pallet positions designed to support high-volume throughput handling services, including full pallet management and case picking. The facility will service the Southeastern states and provide direct access to the ports of Savannah, Charleston, Jacksonville and Mobile.

Speakers at this event included Chris Hughes, CEO & President of Arcadia Cold, Sean Gilbert, Principal of Saxum Real Estate, Scott Griffin, CEO of Griffco Design/Build, Fulton County Commissioner Khadijah Abdur-Rahman, and Mayor Vince Williams of Union City.

"It's an outstanding day for Union City, Fulton County, Metro Atlanta and Arcadia," said Mayor Vince Williams of Union City. "We are thankful to Arcadia for their commitment to invest and grow quality jobs in our city that will serve this region while serving over 22% of the Nation with quality frozen food products. The innovative facility will be a game changer in the cold food storage industry. Amid supply chain challenges, food insecurities, and needed employment opportunities this announcement, reflects the healthy business climate we have worked hard to build here in Union City as we continue to seek our piece of the promise for all!"

"These shovels in the ground today ultimately mean that Individuals who live in this community will have an opportunity to have a good-paying job in this community," said Fulton County Commissioner Khadijah Abdur-Rahman. "These are jobs that are needed, and the people won't have to travel or go to another county for work; their tax dollars will stay where they live, work and play."

About Arcadia Cold: Established in 2021, Arcadia specializes in providing third-party handling, storage, distribution, and value-added services to the food industry. Arcadia Cold bridges the innovation and supply gaps within the cold industrial industry in the United States through modern cold storage warehouse development expertise and proven operational "know-how". Its strategic development partnership with Saxum Real Estate offers a collaborative approach to the design-build and operation model that provides for efficient construction of fully temperature convertible buildings, coupled with modern supply chain technology innovations for its valued customers in the "New Age of Cold Chain". www.arcadiacold.com

