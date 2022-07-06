PyraMax Bank Joins Cetera Financial Institutions

PyraMax Bank departs LPL, choosing Cetera for its hands-on management and growth strategy

LOS ANGELES, July 6, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Cetera Financial Group, one of America's largest networks of financial professionals, announced today that it has welcomed Milwaukee-area PyraMax Bank to its Cetera Financial Institutions community. Together, the organizations will expand PyraMax Bank's menu of investment services and seek to grow the team by actively recruiting top financial professionals. Cetera will provide integrated technology, robust growth and operations support, and an advice-focused platform. PyraMax Bank serves clients across Southeastern Wisconsin and was formerly affiliated with LPL. This marks the third strategic relationship Cetera has formed with a bank this year.

"As the PyraMax Bank team evolves its business and grows as an organization, partnering with Cetera Financial Institutions is a natural step to reach our goals and better serve our clients," said Jennelle Bettinger, Vice President of Retail Banking at PyraMax Bank. "In working with Cetera, we are gaining more intimate and direct access to management, innovative technology, and best-in-class client solutions. We are also excited to work with an organization that is deeply committed to celebrating our legacy and longstanding client relationships."

Since 1983, Cetera Financial Institutions has set the industry standard for serving bank and credit union wealth management programs. It empowers financial institutions to deepen their client connections and expand their services in meeting their clients' full lifecycle needs. The team's unmatched knowledge of supporting the unique needs of financial institutions means its organizations have access to the client-centric capabilities to deliver a superior and collaborative experience, along with robust technology and tools designed specifically for banks and credit unions.

The Cetera Financial Institutions partnership provides PyraMax Bank financial consultants access to a wider array of tools, technologies, and solutions, including AdviceWorks® – Cetera's award-winning platform for financial professionals and members – and Growth360, Cetera's peer-based methodology that helps financial professionals learn from and incorporate the successes of their fastest-growing peers.

"We're thrilled to welcome PyraMax Bank to the Cetera family and further expand our presence in the Midwest," said LeAnn Rummel, president and CEO of Cetera's financial institutions community. "We are confident our solutions, technology, and growth strategies will complement PyraMax Bank's model and their long-term vision. Together, with my leadership team, we are excited to take their business to new heights."

About Cetera Financial Group®

Cetera Financial Group (Cetera) is a leading financial services firm whose purpose is to enable the delivery of best-in-class financial advice to as many Americans as possible. Cetera empowers its financial professional communities to help clients achieve their version of financial wellbeing through the Advice-Centric Experience®. Cetera proudly serves independent financial professionals, tax professionals, banks and credit unions in providing wide-ranging financial planning and wealth management services.

Cetera oversees approximately $353 billion in assets under administration and $122 billion in assets under management, as of December 31, 2021.

"Cetera Financial Group" refers to the network of independent retail firms encompassing, among others, Cetera Advisors LLC, Cetera Advisor Networks LLC, Cetera Investment Services LLC (marketed as Cetera Financial Institutions or Cetera Investors), Cetera Financial Specialists LLC, and First Allied Securities, Inc. All firms are members FINRA/SIPC. Located at: 655 W. Broadway, 11th Floor, San Diego, CA 92101.

Individuals affiliated with Cetera firms are either Registered Representatives who offer only brokerage services and receive transaction-based compensation (commissions), Investment Adviser Representatives who offer only investment advisory services and receive fees based on assets, or both Registered Representatives and Investment Adviser Representatives, who can offer both types of services.

About PyraMax Bank

PyraMax Bank opened in 1895 and currently operates six full-service offices serving customers in the counties of Milwaukee, Ozaukee, and Waukesha Wisconsin. It is part of 1895 Bancorp of Wisconsin, a federal corporation based in Greenfield, Wisconsin.

