Ecobat announces sale of Stolberg

Multi-metals processing plant to be operated by Nyrstar, a Trafigura Group company

SINGAPORE and IRVING, Texas, July 6, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Ecobat, the global leader in battery recycling, and Trafigura ("Trafigura" or "the Trafigura Group"), a leading global supplier of commodities, are pleased to announce that they have entered into a binding agreement for the sale of Ecobat Resources Stolberg GmbH (ERS) which owns the Stolberg multi-metals processing plant in Germany. The Stolberg plant will be operated and managed by Nyrstar, an international multi-metals mining and smelting company and market leader in the production of zinc and lead metal. Nyrstar is 98 percent owned by the Trafigura Group.

Multi-metals processing plant to be operated by Nyrstar, a Trafigura Group company (PRNewswire)

Ecobat is a leader in the collection, recycling, production, and distribution of energy storage solutions. It has operations in Europe, the United States, and Africa, and focuses on lead and lithium battery collection and recycling management services to empower sustainability efforts around the world.

"The sale of ERS is consistent with our strategy to concentrate on our core business of battery recycling and represents a significant step in the rationalization of our portfolio," said Marcus Randolph, CEO of Ecobat.

"Combining the Stolberg plant with Nyrstar, which operates three European zinc smelters within a 300-kilometer radius of the Stolberg plant, offers a unique opportunity to leverage several of Nyrstar's by-products as feed material for the Stolberg multi-metal business, offering locally produced strategic materials to Europe's critical growth markets with a reduced carbon footprint and increased efficiency," said Daniel Vanin, CEO of Nyrstar. "We look forward to welcoming the highly engaged Stolberg team to Nyrstar and are excited to continue to grow a business which offers highly relevant materials for the fast-evolving European green transition."

The transaction is subject to the satisfaction of customary conditions precedent including the receipt of certain regulatory approvals. Completion is expected to occur in the third quarter of 2022.

Rothschild & Co acted as financial advisor and White & Case acted as legal advisor to Ecobat on the transaction.

For further information please contact:

Ecobat Press Office: ecobat@edelman.com

Nyrstar Press Office: +31 (0) 495 512 930 or media@nyrstar.com

Trafigura Press Office: +41 (0) 22 592 4528 or media@trafigura.com

Notes to editors

About Ecobat Resources Stolberg GmbH (ERS)

ERS was founded in 1848 and is one of the largest and most modern primary multi-metal smelters in the world. This facility can produce 155,000 tonnes of lead and more than 100 different specifications of market-leading lead alloys, and produce 130,000 tonnes of sulphuric acid. Due to its on-site silver plant the facility has a capacity of producing up to 1,200 tonnes of Doré silver, or Güldischsilber. The plant has been under repair since a major flood event occurred in July 2021. The restoration program is scheduled to be completed in the third quarter of 2022.

About Ecobat

Ecobat is the world's biggest recycler of batteries. With operations in Africa, Europe and North America, we fully recycle nearly 80 million lead car batteries each year. For nearly a century, Ecobat has been making the business of batteries safer and more sustainable. Now, we're continuing to invent ways to harness lead, lithium, and other materials that power everyday lives more efficiently. For more information on how we are transforming energy storage, visit www.ecobat.com

About Trafigura

Founded in 1993, Trafigura is one of the largest physical commodities trading groups in the world. At the heart of global supply, Trafigura connects the world with the vital resources it needs. Through our Oil & Petroleum Products, Metals & Minerals, and Power & Renewables divisions, we deploy infrastructure, skills and a global network to move commodities from where they are plentiful to where they are needed most, forming strong relationships that make supply chains more efficient, secure and sustainable.

Trafigura also owns and operates a number of industrial assets including a majority share of global multi-metals producer Nyrstar and fuel storage and distribution company Puma Energy; and joint ventures Impala Terminals, a port and logistics provider, and Nala Renewables, a power and renewable energy investment and development platform. Trafigura is owned by its employees and employs over 13,000 people working in 48 countries. Visit: www.trafigura.com

About Nyrstar

Nyrstar is an international multi-metals business, with a market leading position in zinc and lead. Nyrstar has mining, smelting and other operations located in Europe, the United States of America and Australia and employs over 4,000 people. The company's operations are located close to key customers and major transport hubs to facilitate delivery of raw materials and distribution of finished products. In July 2019, Nyrstar's operating business became majority owned by Trafigura, one of the world's leading independent commodity trading companies. Visit www.nyrstar.com

View original content to download multimedia:

SOURCE Ecobat