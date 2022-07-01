More Surgical Care Cuts Take Effect Today, Harming Patients

Surgical Care Coalition Urges Congress to Act to Find Long-Term Solution

WASHINGTON, July 1, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- The Surgical Care Coalition (SCC) released the following statement after the additional Medicare sequester payment cuts took effect today.

(PRNewsfoto/Surgical Care Coalition)

"These automatic Medicare payment cuts are just the beginning of a barrage of cuts that will harm seniors and will limit timely access to the surgical care they need," said Patricia Turner, MD, MBA, FACS, American College of Surgeons' Executive Director. "Congress must create a sustainable long-term solution that ensures patient care is not jeopardized instead of passing yearly band-aid solutions that never solve the fundamental problem. The Surgical Care Coalition has solutions, and stands ready to work with lawmakers to stop further cuts to surgical care, protect patients, and improve the efficiency and effectiveness of health care."

The Protecting Medicare and American Farmers from Sequester Cuts Act phased in the full 2% Medicare sequester payment cut starting July 1, 2022. This cut comes ahead of the proposed Medicare Physician Fee Schedule for calendar year 2023 (CY2023) that is expected to be announced this month and may include significant cuts to surgical care.

About the Surgical Care Coalition

The Surgical Care Coalition advocates for access to quality surgical care for all Americans. The Surgical Care Coalition is comprised of 14 surgical professional associations that proudly represent more than 180,000 surgical care teams working across the country with a common goal of improving the quality of care, and quality of life, for all patients. The founding members have met and informally worked together for nearly three decades to promote sound policy solutions to the U.S. Congress and federal regulatory agencies to solve the biggest challenges in health care.

Members of the Surgical Care Coalition:

Contact: media@surgicalcare.org

View original content to download multimedia:

SOURCE Surgical Care Coalition